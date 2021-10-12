Bigg Boss 15: Who is Pratik Sehajpal? His Personal Life Explained!

Actor-model Pratik Sehajpal is now not new to the actuality TV space. Love School marked his first brush with actuality TV, observed through Ace of Space and Bigg Boss OTT.

For those who didn’t capture the digital model of Bigg Boss, Pratik finished up as the finalist of Big Boss. He was selected to go into the Bigg Boss 15 residence as a combat alternative for the Bigg Boss OTT trophy during the grand finale.

With this, he grew to be the first demonstrated contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Hailing from Delhi, Pratik started his trip with MTV’s Love School season three, where the target market bought to observe his romantic side.

He was once mentored via Karan Kundrra, who will presently be his opposition in Bigg Boss 15. Next, Pratik engaged in Vikas Gupta’s hosted Ace of Space, showcasing his offensive side.

The first season of Ace of Space used to be received by Divya Agarwal, who also lifted Bigg Boss OTT’s trophy. Pratik used to be the first runner-up, while Varun Sood got here third.

Pratik Sehajpal made his appearance with Ekta Kapoor’s exhibit Bebaakee. In it, he essayed the function of Kushal Tandon’s relative Rahil Abdullah.

He performed a lousy function of a younger man who produced the difference between the leading duo Sufiyaan and Kainaat.

Besides being a phase of the showbiz realm, the 28-year-old is additionally a health follower. He has received a few bodybuilding contests as well. His preferred Bollywood star is Salman Khan.

On Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal constructed a sturdy bond with singer Neha Bhasin notwithstanding many battles. He got his appearance seemed on the show, so tons so that the Bigg Boss 7 champion Gauahar Khan known as him a well-merited winner.

It will be fascinating to see how the younger guy will be appropriate in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Pratik Sehajpal Career

Pratik started his Television profession in 2018 to collaborate in season three of MTV Love School.

In 2018, he engaged for the MTV Roadies Xtreme however fell quickly into the health test. In the same year, he was additionally regarded in The MTV Ace of Space.

He participated in the Indian recreation actuality exhibit “Bigg Boss OTT” or Bigg Boss 15 in 2021.

In history, he has additionally received many contestants in bodybuilding and powerlifting. In the Top 10 listing of the Liverpool FC early life soccer tents, Pratik’s identity used to be protected in New Delhi.

Pratik Sehajpal Personal life

He was once born on May 12, 1993, in Delhi, India. Presently, he lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He moved to Delhi public college, the place he achieved his schooling. After that, he continued an LLB diploma (law) from Amity University, Delhi.

He was once born into a middle-class Punjabi family. His dad was once a businessman and his mom Shailja Sehajpal is a home creator. His sister Prerna Sehajpal is an expert make-up professional.

Earlier, he used to be dating TV actress Pavitra Punia, and later, they broke up. Presently, he is single.

Stay tuned with us for more news and info!