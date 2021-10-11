Bigg Boss 15: Who is Ishaan Sehgal? His Age, Height & Girlfriend Explained!

AlksIshaan Sehgal is a famous Indian Actor, trend model, company influencer, and TV personality. He is recognized for Bigg Boss 15, NIS Patiala (2019).

Ishaan Sehgal used to be born on 19 January 1994 in Delhi, India. His age as of 2021 used to be 27 years. Ishaan Sehgal then moved to Delhi, India.

Moreover, he is very famous on Instagram and different social media. Ishaan Sehgal used to be born and raised in Delhi, India, by way of his parents.

He additionally has siblings. Ishaan Sehgal has Indian citizenship. Also, he is a famous contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Additionally, he is regarded in Bigg Boss 10. Ishaan Sehgal is very famous on Instagram and different social media platforms.

The place has a massive fan following and is turning into very famous these days. Ishaan Sehgal commenced his performing profession at a significantly younger age. In the yr 2014, he started his performing career. Ishaan Sehgal additionally likes to dance.

Ishaan Sehgal Age And Height

He was born in 1994, and now, his age is 27 years old, and did faculty training from his domestic town. He is an actor and mannequin in India and follows the Sikh religion. His top is 5 ft 7 inches, and his weight is no longer known. His physique dimension is no longer known.

Ishaan Sehgal Girlfriend

The blossoming romance between Ishaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer in Bigg Boss 15 is seen and created news. In the latest episode, Ishaan Sehgal was once considered expressing his emotions to Miesha Iyer.

In a current promo shared via Colors TV, housemates can be considered teasing Miesha and Ishaan over their budding romance.

Ishaan Sehgal Career

Ishaan Sehgal acted in the Rishton Ka Chakravyuh serial from 2017-2018. He recognizes for NIS Patiala (2019) and Barbie Maan: Viah (2021). Also, he is additionally acted in many songs like Hunter, Pagalpan. Ishaan Sehgal additionally acted in one famous Zing Tv Show.

Ishaan Sehgal is an ideal competitor of Umar Riaz, a famous and fashionable contestant in Bigg Boss 15 and a brother of Bigg Boss thirteen contestant Asim Riaz.

Ishaan Sehgal is famous for his Hot Look and perfect body. Ishaan Sehgal is very famous amongst girls. Girls love his good-looking seem and Hot body. Many people’s preferred contestant is Ishaan Sehgal in Bigg Boss 15.

Ishaan Sehgal Net Worth

Ishaan Sehgal is a famous Indian Actor, trend model, manufacturer influencer, and a tv persona who earns cash from manufacturers and television indicate and music. His estimated Net Worth as of 2021 is $200K.