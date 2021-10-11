Bigg Boss 15: Who is Miesha Iyer? Her Relationship Explained in BB15!

Miesha Iyer is an Indian heroine who essentially works in the Hindi tv industry. She is regarded as a contestant for participating in the TV truth show “MTV Splitsvilla 12” (2019).

Born on four April 1994, Miesha Iyer’s age is 26 Years as of 2020. She used to be born and introduced up in a middle-class household from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Miesha follows the Hindu faith and Iyer via caste.

She achieved primary schooling from Mumbai-based Mary Immaculate Girls High School in the Borivali area. After that, she enrolled at Amity University, Mumbai, to whole her graduation.

After finishing graduation, she started out searching for performing and modeling projects. Miesha had already worked on her performing and modeling competencies to chase her dream career by this time.

Miesha Iyer Career

After graduation, Miesha obtained a probability to work with some of the pinnacle trend designers in the industry, the place her fashion was once tremendously appreciated.

She first set up herself as a mannequin in the trend enterprise and then became the TV enterprise after reaching grand success in modeling.

Must read: Bigg Boss 15: Who is Vidhi Pandya? Her Personal Life Explained!

In her modeling career, Miesha engaged in many splendor festival competitions. After coming to TV, she made her appearance in the TV enterprise for the initial time in the 12 months of 2018 with MTV’s exhibit Ace of Space.

Although she labored as an actress in 2017 in a web series Hadh produced by Vikram Bhatt, launched on YouTube.

In 2020, Miesha participated in the twelfth season of Splitsvilla, where she and her accomplice Ashish Bhatia had been the first runner-up of the show.

Aside from this, Miesha has labored in many manufacturer industrial aids. Apart from this, she has labored with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in a video business ad.

In 2021, Misha Iyer is participating in Colors TV’s most famous show Bigg Boss 15, as a candidate. Aside from them, Vidhi Pandya is going to be viewed in Bigg Boss 15.

Miesha Iyer Personal Life

Miesha’s marital reputation is unmarried. The information of their affair is additionally current on the net media. Initially, her title was once related to Pratik Sehajpal when she had engaged in MTV’s Show Ace of Space.

Hence, all through the show, each of them charged later. This dispute had become a friendship. After this, the information was once additionally printed to date every other.

But this relationship should remain for a few days, and after a few days, each of them had been separated.

In the MTV Show Splitsvilla, her friendship commenced with Ashish Bhatia at some stage in the show. Later, this friendship grew into love, and each had dated every different for a few days.

Miesha Iyer Relationship In BB15

Now she is collaborating in Big Boss 15 in 2021, where she met her EX-boyfriend Pratik Sehjpal. Pratik is the first verified candidate of Big Boss 15; now, it will be fascinating to see each different face.

Romance is brewing between Bigg Boss 15 contestants Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal. The duo began bonding every different from the 2nd day and have now commenced expressing their emotions for every other. In the modern-day episode of the show, all through the nighttime time.

Also check: Who is Nishant Bhat? Everything About Bigg Boss 15 & OTT Fame Boy!

Ishaan and Miesha have been resting in a warm blanket when Miesha requested the past what type of lady he wants.

Ishaan responded, saying, “She ought to be fantastically and cute; however, I solely choose one component that she needs to love me unconditionally.”

Then Ishaan requested the identical query to Miesha, who responded to him, “I like very off-beat sort of boys, like who can tolerate my tantrums.”

Miesha and Ishaan’s relationship has sincerely got her friend adapted for Pratik Sehajpal awkward, and he was once considered selecting fights with the two accidentally.