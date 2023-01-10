Now it explicitly seems that Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus are not “just friends” but beyond that friendship shield and definitely something is brewing between the duo as they were seen kissing passionately after they just raved about being casual friends. The photo was shared on January 7, 2023, and the duo was enjoying some quality time at Miami Beach, Florida. Without any delay, let us dive into this new riveting news and see what is happening between the two.

Are Larsa Pippen And Marcus Dating?

Larsa Pippen has been trying to keep her new relationship under wraps and now the internet is crammed with pictures of Larsa Pippen kissing Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan. She was really trying hard to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, not even allowing a ray of light to enter, but every struggle seems to be in vain, as now they have let the cat out of the bag.

The beautiful and hot Real Housewives of Miami star was snapped with Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan, the thirty-two-year-old son of Michael Jordan outside the beautiful Miami beach, Florida, on Saturday. As we all know, the speculations about them are more than friends were really going rapidly over the internet and this is not the first time the duo was spotted together. But this time as usual their previous meeting seemed, this was way beyond that it gave a clear picture that Marcus and Larsa are not just casual friends.

Even though it is not time to label their relationship yet, we could accentuate that their relationship does not sound so casual and normal when the spark between them is undeniable. As the picture depicts, the two were snapped engrossed in kissing when the beach witnessed the beautiful moment.

So when the photograph was released over the internet, people were not that shocked because they were expecting this somewhere at the point in time since the speculations were that strong. As per sources, the new outing started four months and they were just “casually hanging out”.

Also Check: Chris Evans Confirms Dating Alba Baptista In Cute Instagram Story

During an interview in 2022, Larsa Pippen, the utterly amazing American television personality, who is the mother of four children and was the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen tried her best to keep calm when she had to encounter the question about her relationship status and what actually going on between with Marcus Jordan.

In that interview she said, “I have a lot of friends. I mean, I am very social. I was married for 23 years. This is the time for me to really, like, hone in on my relationships. So that’s kind of what I am doing”.

Larsa tried to sound her reply very casual, but after that in the following month, Larsa and Marcus were snapped on Miami itself. Moreover, in her later appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2022, she was asked the same question, and the same fitting reply was given, as we all expected the host of the show Andy Cohen tried naughtily to add “with benefits” to her “just friends” statement, but she does not bother to change his addition of words nor accepted.

Moreover, people were under the impression that Larsa’s family and Marcus’ family were really close, as her ex-husband and Michael Jordan was Chicago Bulls teammates, but indeed their families were actually not as close as it was deemed outside. Larsa made it clear that their families were not definitely intertwined as people expected them to be.

Larsa and her ex-husband Scottie tied the knot in 1997 and after completing long twenty-three years together they decided to part ways in December 2021. The former, influential couple shares four children together named Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

And lately, in December Larsa also quoted that “We are friends. I am dating. I am at a place right now in my life where I want to spend time with someone, and I spend time with them sometimes”. So this “someone” might be her long friend Marcus Jordan or maybe she would be romantically involved with actual someone. But since their cozy kissing picture really makes the point they are more than friends, then probably we could sooner find out the real person who actually she is with.

Let us get to know Larsa Pippen

Larsa Marie Pippen is an exquisite and talented American reality television personality, socialite, and powerful businesswoman. She is indeed highly acknowledged for her being the cast member on Bravo’s reality TV Series, The Real Housewives of Miami. Larsa Pippen is also known as the ex-wife of the NBA star player Scottie Pippen.

She is aging like a fine wine and as of 2022, she would have hit Forty-eight. More than her role in The Real Housewives of Miami, she was predominantly known for her appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Larsa was born to Assyrian parents on July 6, 1974, and was raised in Chicago, Illinois. Alongside Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, and Cristy Rice, the Real Housewives of Miami debuted its first season in February 2011. Her friendship with Kim Kardashian paved her to have a frequent appearance on their show too.

Marcus Jordan At A Glance

Marcus James Jordan is a prolific American former college basketball player, who has played for the UCF Knights men’s basketball team. Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan is best known as the second son of retired Hall of Fame terrific Basketball player Michael Jordan. Marcus was born on December 24, 1990, and is in his thirty-two. His high school was the main spot where he and his elder brother Jeffrey started playing basketball.

Marcus attended the Univerisity of Central Florida in Orlando and took his basketball career much more seriously. Even though Marcus discontinued his serving in the UCF basketball team, he decided to continue his studies and graduated in 2013 with a hospitality and management degree. Following his brother’s path Marcus Jordan made his career a different turn.

Must Check: