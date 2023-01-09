Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNewsKayla Itsines Shares...

Kayla Itsines Shares Video Of Arna Greeting Her Newborn Brother Jax

Written by Paridhi Mehrotra
Estimated reading time: 7 minutes
Kayla Itsines

Kayla Itsines is a multi-millionaire, a  compelling fitness queen who has hordes of fans across the globe for her mind-blowing fitness techniques and for her workout app Sweat. Kayla Itsines has now welcomed her second baby with all the love in the world she could carry and the cutest moment of it was her third-year-old daughter came and met her baby brother. The cute little daughter of Kayla, Arna was wholeheartedly intrigued to see her little brother.

Without any delay, let us dwell more into the happy news of this fitness queen. 

Kayla Itsiness jubilantly Welcomes Her Second Baby

Kayla was drenched in happy tears as she welcomed her new baby boy all the way to her home to meet his sister for the first time. On this Sunday, Kayla Itsiness brought her son to her home and his baby sister was avidly waiting for this moment by the time she met this tiny little human being wrapped up in a soft cloth the cute little happiness that glowed in her eyes made Kayla filled with utmost happy tears.

Kayla gave birth to her son this Thursday and along with her fiance Jae Woodroffe, they introduced this tiny miracle to her daughter Arna. she was thrilled to bits to witness such a beautiful moment and she shared her happiness via her Instagram page. Kayla captioned this post as “Meet our precious baby boy with the world’s best big sister”.

The series of photos that she shared was irrefutably breathtaking and how happy and intrigued is her daughter Arna to welcome his baby brother Jax is well evident in each photograph. Famous friends of Kayla were finding it difficult to put into words to say how happy they are for her and they couldn’t help but gush over these sweet photographs. 

As per sources, Kayla went to the hospital at about 6.30 am on January 5 and they had already planned a C-section birth earlier last year she welcomed her baby boy to the earth around 8.45 am and he weighed around 3.5 kilograms. 

Kayla said about her memorable experience when she was at the hospital waiting for her baby. “The most amazing thing, as he was coming out, out of nowhere on a completely random playlist the hospital was playing, Jae’s dad’s funeral song started playing over the speakers. I burst into tears, he burst into tears and we got to meet our baby boy”. 

Also Check: Yellowstone: Who is Melanie Olmstead? Tribute & Melanie Olmstead Cause of Death

Kayla and her current fiance Jae had already planned her surgery so that after giving birth she could clearly focus on lower-intensity workouts whilst rebuilding her super strength. Back in the year, in July Kayla announced the great piece of happy news that she is conceived by holding up an ultrasound picture of her lovable Jae as the duo kissed each other. As we all know Kayla was in the spotlight for a long as she became a prolific multi-millionaire after her Sweat app was a massive success. 

Who is Kayla’s New Boyfriend? 

Kayla Itsiness is leading a wonderful life with Jae Woodroffe after six months of surreptitious romance. She announced this great news through her Instagram and shared pictures where she is flaunting her new diamond proposal ring that Jae gave her. As per sources, Jae Woodroffe works at SA Living a wonderful not-for-profit organization that works predominantly for needy people. 

Kayla Itsines

As we all know Kayla is a highly accomplished Australian popular influencer who has fifteen million followers and is highly regarded as the fitness queen. As we have a glance at the Instagram profile of Jae Woodroffe, he is a twenty-nine-year-old and he is a crazy fan of bikes, cars, and planes. Kayla’s Instagram post indicates the couple has been friends for years and later took another step in their life. 

Kayla’s Previous Relationship With Tobi Pearce

Kayla has deeply involved with Tobi Pearce and he is the father of her daughter Arna Pearce, a third-year-old cute baby girl. They were engaged and were living together and spent long eight years together in South Australia. They both were highly acknowledged as the long-term couple and strongest business partners 

In April 2019, they both welcomed their first baby girl but things turned pretty south as soon as they become parents. What really happened between them is unknown, why they decided to leave a lifetime of experiences was bitter and shocking to the world. 

Kayla’s Previous Relationship With Tobi Pearce

The duo after much deliberation shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts and it reads “After eight years together, Kayla and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple. We will always be family and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna.

we have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter. Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arena together and run SWEAT as business partners. Thank you for your support and kindness during this time”.

As they have duly decided not to reveal the reason behind their split, they are still leading a good friendship and a great parent to their daughter. Now by welcoming her second baby boy with her love she is absolutely content and is now heading back to her fitness routine to replenish her strength. 

Kayla Itsiness has a very attractive sculpted body and many celebrities have been friends with her and follow her fitness methods to sustain their health and attractive physical stature. 

Also Check: Who Is Brock Purdy Girlfriend Jenna Brandt? All About Her

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Paridhi Mehrotra -
News

Adam Rich Height: How Tall Is Eight Is Enough Star?

Adam Rich was irrefutably the handsome American actor who has well accomplished for his role as Nicholas Bradford in the award-winning American television sitcom Eight is Enough developed by William Blinn. Since Adam Rich unexpectedly passed away on January...
Paridhi Mehrotra -
Net Worth

Adam Rich Net Worth- Eight Is Enough Star’s Fortune Before Death

Profoundly known as America’s little brother, Adam Rich, is one of the remarkably talented American actors who is best known for his role in the American television sitcom Enough is Eight. Albeit he has done several other roles in...
Paridhi Mehrotra -
News

Elvis Presley Death: Enduring Mysteries Of Elvis Presley’s Death, Cause Of Death

Undoubtedly being one of the megastars and greatest cultural forces of the early twentieth century, Elvis Presley who was massively acknowledged as the King of Rock and Roll met a tragic death at a very early age of his...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • CodeAce LLC
  • 701 Tillery Street Unit 12
  • 1001 Austin
  • Texas
  • United States
  • 78702
  • E-Mail : alphanewscall1@gmail.com
  • Skype ID : live:.cid.123143c4ef966951

About US

  • Alpha News Call is a foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved