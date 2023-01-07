Chris Evans Confirms Dating Alba Baptista In Cute Instagram Story

Chris Evans the terrifically and unbearably handsome actor in the universe has now made his relationship official via his Instagram story that he shared on January 6, 2023. Despite the plethora of rumors and pictures of the couple traveling together crammed over the internet over time, neither of them took a step to make it official. But by posting the story of cute and hilarious scare videos, they both have accentuated their stance to the whole world that they are dating.

Let us dive deep and see more into it.

Chris Evans Made His Relationship With Alba Baptista Official!

As we all know Chris Evans is irrefutably named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2022 and he has been the most desirable and eligible bachelor for years now. Even though he is in his forties, he still holds onto the irresistible look that he had in his twenties. He is indeed aging like a fine wine and his dating history is like an open book. But over the course of some years, his name has been juxtaposed with the amazing Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

After Chris Evan posted his story his fans were deeply shocked to see the video and they were heartbroken that he is finally in a serious relationship and made it officially visible on the public domain where he has 18.4 million followers on Instagram.

On Friday, the forty-one-year-old horrifyingly handsome Marvel Cinematic Universe star took to his Instagram story to share a series of riveting videos where they both try to prank each other. So the rumors have become the naked truth and they have been dating for a year now. The video he shared and captioned as “A look back at 2022” was a compilation of eight videos where they both attempts to spook each other.

In the starting part of the video, the multifaceted talented actor was doing his laundry and hushedly Alba makes him startle with her voice. Later at some point, Chris Evan’s prank really made her phone hit the floor. Moreover, the beloved dog of Chris Evans named Dodger also had his part in the Instagram story. And at last of the video, we can hear Alba Baptista saying “I Knew it” and it seems as if the amazing actress has caught his tantrum and tactics.

chris evans and alba baptista scaring each other all 2022 😹🫶 pic.twitter.com/l252GW59kj — karolina (@arigcevans) January 6, 2023

The couple was first snapped together the last year on November 10 and the pictures of the couple holding hands and strolling around central park have gone viral people were so shocked to see them in a cozy way. So it was reported that the couple started dating a year now.

Is Chris Evans Finally Sailing Into A Serious Relationship?

As it pretty much seems the astounding actor has never been this happier and merrier before. And moreover, his friends and family really adore the Portuguese actress how the way she is and how she stood up for Chris. Until Friday, the couple had not given any sort of confirmation regarding their relationship even though the rumors were at the top of their head.

The rumor actually started in January 2022, when hawk-eyed fans noticed that Chris Evans has started following Alba Baptista. She has been following him for a year prior to that in 2021. So after the fans found out that they both have been following each other on Instagram, the rumor mill started to function and began to circulate.

When we probe into their social media activities, Chris Evans has been showing the best boyfriend attitude and he likes all the posts shared by his beloved. It is not quite sure whether they both live together or not, but it is pretty much clear that they have been spending valuable time together.

So as everything is going absolutely fine, it seems that Chris Evans has now finally decided to settle down. In his recent interview in 2022, when he was described as the Sexiest Man Alive, he made his stance clear about his personal life that he is now totally interested to have a wife, and kids and building a family of his own.

So during the interview, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor said “when you read about most of the best artists, whether its actors, painters, writers, most of them admit it wasn’t the work they made that they are most proud of, it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared”.

So now in his forties, he has vehemently emphasized that living out of a suitcase for several months is not worth the effort and he is finding himself acclimating to having a partner and starting a family on his own. Moreover, now Chris Evans really feels that he has evolved into a much better partner by all means and his past experiences serve as the sole reason for his evolution.

When we little deeper into the past life of this profoundly wonderful actor, he has had his share of relationships with Kate Bosworth, Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly, and Jessica Biel. He never showed his interest to settle down with any of his past relationships because at that time he was not so good at being a better partner. But now he is really looking forward to settling down and in his recent interview during the promotion of The Gray Man he asserted that he is ‘laser-focused on finding a partner’.

As we all know Alba Baptista is a well-known Portuguese actress and she is in her dynamic youth of twenty-five. Albeit the great age difference, Chris Evans and Alba has, the undeniable fact is they really make a wonderful couple together.

Now we could assume that by making his then-rumored relationship official he is attempting to take a new step in his life and maybe Alba Baptista would be the one for him to settle down in his busy life. So let us hope for the best for this resounding couple and see what happens in the future.

