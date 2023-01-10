Shemar Moore Is Expecting His 1st Baby: ‘About to be a daddy’ Soon!!

The Criminal Mind alums Shemar Moore is exultant to bits as he is about to be a daddy soon and this great piece of news is bringing a totally different meaning to his life altogether. Lately, Shemar Moore announced that he and his current girlfriend are expecting their first baby and more fittingly it would be a baby girl. So let us have a glance at this happy news and more about Shemar Moore.

Shemar Moore Is About To Be A Daddy Soon!

Shemar Moore announced this exhilarating news in a clip from his upcoming interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which is all set to air on January 26, 2023. The clip from that interview, where he emphasizes this amazing great news has gone viral and people who stan Shemar Moore for the riveting roles he has pulled so far are thrilled to learn the big news.

When we glance at the clip, he says “I am Shemar Moore, 52, and half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it will be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I am going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy”. This portion of the clip was released on January 9, 2023, and the last sentence was the most highlighting one when the clip became viral, people across the globe were happily shocked to hear the great news.

The host of the show Jennifer Hudson remarked that Shemar’s lovable mom would be probably smiling down on him from heaven and she would be feeling content to hear the news Shemar replied that he is inexplicably excited for his little one’s arrival. He also added how sorry he feels that she can’t be here, but god played a remarkable role and everything fall into the right place.

Shemar Moore exclaimed that “it’s going to be the best part of my life is already pretty grand. But I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I will be able to go to heaven whole”. As his words imply, Shemar Moore is immersed in a jubilant way and he is absolutely waiting for the token of love to arrive and he is curiously waiting to embrace fatherhood.

Who Is Shemar Moore Having A Child With?

Shemar Moore has had his share of prolific women in his life, but he never settled for any of them, and now he has recently revealed that he is about to be a daddy soon to a baby girl with his current girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. So he is all well prepared to take his greatest role ever, as a father and he is so happy to share this with Shemar Moore girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

Kind of sounding in a poetic way Shemar Moore has announced this profoundly great news to the world. He was a little bitter sober when he said about his deceased mother and he even asserted that he was so fond of baby boys that he could have ten baby boys, but he really want a baby girl so he could have one more.

When we have glimpses of Jesiree Dizon she is also a beautiful actress who is best known for her roles in Hawaii five-0, True Blood, and CSI: NY. She was born on August 29, 1983, and as of 2022, would have hit thirty-nine. She is also a model and it is pretty obscure how the duo met for the first time and how long have been they dating. As we dwell a little deeper, Shemar Moore Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon is the mother of two children from her previous relationships.

Is Shemar Moore Ever Married?

As we all know Shemar Moore is not married yet, but he has had several relationships with many women from the industry. Over the course of years, the resounding actor has been linked to a few women from the industry including, Anabelle Acosta, Halle Berry, and Toni Braxton.

Over the course of his time in the industry as the unbearably hot American actor who has made women swoon for decades into his life. But he has not yet married and he is in a living relationship with his current girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. Everyone was actually wondering why he was not getting serious into any relationships and once he openly talked about his hectic work schedule and because of that he cannot shoulder the responsibility of being a husband, but he was looking forward to becoming a father and to spend the rest of his life with a woman.

Shemar Moore At A Glance

Shemar Franklin Moore is the terrifically handsome and compelling actor whose roles as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless, and Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds etched on every viewer across the globe. His profusely amazing role as Sergeant II Daniel Hondo Harrelson on S.W.A.T could be considered a golden feather on his crown.

Shemar Moore was born on April 29, 1970, and he is at his fifty-two, born to Marilyn Wilson and Sherrod Moore. His parents were of mixed ancestry, his father was an African-American and whereas his mother was of Irish and French-Canadian descent. His father was a business consultant and his mother worked as a mathematics teacher in Bahrain and Denmark.

Shemar Moore has received many accolades during his steep career and it includes, including eight NAACP Image Awards, Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series moreover, he was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2016 for his stupendous work on Criminal Minds.

