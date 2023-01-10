Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNewsShemar Moore Is...

Shemar Moore Is Expecting His 1st Baby: ‘About to be a daddy’ Soon!!

Written by AlphaNewscallAuthor
Estimated reading time: 7 minutes
Shemar Moore Is Expecting His 1st Baby

The Criminal Mind alums Shemar Moore is exultant to bits as he is about to be a daddy soon and this great piece of news is bringing a totally different meaning to his life altogether. Lately, Shemar Moore announced that he and his current girlfriend are expecting their first baby and more fittingly it would be a baby girl. So let us have a glance at this happy news and more about Shemar Moore. 

Shemar Moore Is About To Be A Daddy Soon!

Shemar Moore announced this exhilarating news in a clip from his upcoming interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which is all set to air on January 26, 2023. The clip from that interview, where he emphasizes this amazing great news has gone viral and people who stan Shemar Moore for the riveting roles he has pulled so far are thrilled to learn the big news. 

Shemar Moore

When we glance at the clip, he says “I am Shemar Moore, 52, and half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it will be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I am going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy”. This portion of the clip was released on January 9, 2023, and the last sentence was the most highlighting one when the clip became viral, people across the globe were happily shocked to hear the great news. 

The host of the show Jennifer Hudson remarked that Shemar’s lovable mom would be probably smiling down on him from heaven and she would be feeling content to hear the news Shemar replied that he is inexplicably excited for his little one’s arrival. He also added how sorry he feels that she can’t be here, but god played a remarkable role and everything fall into the right place. 

Shemar Moore exclaimed that “it’s going to be the best part of my life is already pretty grand. But I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I will be able to go to heaven whole”. As his words imply, Shemar Moore is immersed in a jubilant way and he is absolutely waiting for the token of love to arrive and he is curiously waiting to embrace fatherhood. 

Also Check: Kayla Itsines Shares Video Of Arna Greeting Her Newborn Brother Jax

Who Is Shemar Moore Having A Child With?

Shemar Moore has had his share of prolific women in his life, but he never settled for any of them, and now he has recently revealed that he is about to be a daddy soon to a baby girl with his current girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. So he is all well prepared to take his greatest role ever, as a father and he is so happy to share this with Shemar Moore girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. 

Kind of sounding in a poetic way Shemar Moore has announced this profoundly great news to the world. He was a little bitter sober when he said about his deceased mother and he even asserted that he was so fond of baby boys that he could have ten baby boys, but he really want a baby girl so he could have one more. 

When we have glimpses of Jesiree Dizon she is also a beautiful actress who is best known for her roles in Hawaii five-0, True Blood, and CSI: NY. She was born on August 29, 1983, and as of 2022, would have hit thirty-nine. She is also a model and it is pretty obscure how the duo met for the first time and how long have been they dating. As we dwell a little deeper, Shemar Moore Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon is the mother of two children from her previous relationships. 

Is Shemar Moore Ever Married?

As we all know Shemar Moore is not married yet, but he has had several relationships with many women from the industry. Over the course of years, the resounding actor has been linked to a few women from the industry including, Anabelle Acosta, Halle Berry, and Toni Braxton. 

Over the course of his time in the industry as the unbearably hot American actor who has made women swoon for decades into his life. But he has not yet married and he is in a living relationship with his current girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. Everyone was actually wondering why he was not getting serious into any relationships and once he openly talked about his hectic work schedule and because of that he cannot shoulder the responsibility of being a husband, but he was looking forward to becoming a father and to spend the rest of his life with a woman. 

Shemar Moore At A Glance

Shemar Franklin Moore is the terrifically handsome and compelling actor whose roles as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless, and Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds etched on every viewer across the globe. His profusely amazing role as Sergeant II Daniel Hondo Harrelson on S.W.A.T could be considered a golden feather on his crown. 

Shemar Moore was born on April 29, 1970, and he is at his fifty-two, born to Marilyn Wilson and Sherrod Moore. His parents were of mixed ancestry, his father was an African-American and whereas his mother was of Irish and French-Canadian descent. His father was a business consultant and his mother worked as a mathematics teacher in Bahrain and Denmark. 

Shemar Moore has received many accolades during his steep career and it includes, including eight NAACP Image Awards, Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series moreover, he was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2016 for his stupendous work on Criminal Minds. 

Must Check:

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

AlphaNewscallAuthor -
celebrity

What Was Elvis Presley’s Net Worth When He Died? Movies, Bio

Elvis Presley's Net Worth Thanks to his enormous talent and dedication. Elvin Presley, also known as Elvin Aaron Presley, is a well-known and recognized name in the music industry. There was a time when he was recognized as the...
AlphaNewscallAuthor -
Net Worth

Ken Block Net Worth: How Rich Was the American Rally Driver?

American rally driver, professional skateboarder, and co-founder of the DC Shoes company Ken Block is also a professional rally driver. What is Ken Block's net worth?, He is one of the wealthiest and most successful athletes in the world,...
AlphaNewscallAuthor -
News

Maitland Ward Discusses Sexualization Experiences on the Set of ‘Boy Meets World

Maitland Ward is one of the unbearably hot and gorgeous American actresses and models who have hordes of fans across the globe for her roles that really had a great place in each one of her audiences’ minds. After...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • CodeAce LLC
  • 701 Tillery Street Unit 12
  • 1001 Austin
  • Texas
  • United States
  • 78702
  • E-Mail : alphanewscall1@gmail.com
  • Skype ID : live:.cid.123143c4ef966951

About US

  • Alpha News Call is a foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved