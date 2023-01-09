Adam Rich Death: ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich Dies At 54

Adam Rich who sky-rocketed his fame and recognition by playing the youngest Bradford family member Nicholas on the sitcom Eight is Enough, took an unexpected dies at the age of fifty-four on Saturday, January 7, 2023. This was indeed a shred of soul-crushing news to everyone who loved this former resounding actor and for the fantastic soul he was.

Let us have a detailed sad walkthrough of Adam Rich’s life and the cause of his death.

Who Was Adam Rich?

Adan Rich was a highly accomplished American actor who was duly noted for his role as a vibrant youngest child, Nicholas Bradford in the television series titled Eight is Enough. The series successfully ran for five seasons, and the distinguishing feature that made Adam Rich stand out was his pageboy haircut. This single look made a great impact at the time and umpteen parents were inspired by this hairstyle and tried to imitate the look, for their sons.

The role of Nicholas Bradford garnered him fame and recognition from a very small age and he was regarded as ‘America’s little brother’. Adam Rich was born to Francine and Rob Rich on October 12, 1968, and was raised in Granada Hills, Los Angeles, in a Jewish family background.

He had a younger brother and his family lived for a short time in Florida and by the time he tried to learn how to act at the local gym. Adam Rich was also into several sports including, baseball, football, bicycle riding, skateboarding, and swimming.

But when we dig a little deeper into his teenage life, it is not as serene and happy as we could expect. He was slightly into drugs at the age of fourteen, and he decided to drop out of high school in 1989 he nearly died of a valium overdose and for that, he was arrested and charged. During his life, he has been into drug rehabilitation three times and he was not so active in his acting career that his appearances on Tv shows and films were sporadic.

More than his role on Enough is Eight, he also got chances to appear in other series like Code Red on ABC, and Gun Shy on CBS. albeit the chaos that his life endured due to his drug issues, Adam Rich made appearances on several tv shows like The Love Boat, CHiPs, Fantasy Island, The Six Million Dollar Man, St. Elsewhere, and Baywatch.

Moreover, he expanded his wings by being a voice actor in the cartoon series Dungeons and Dragons. And his television commercials were also noteworthy.

Even though he does not follow a great way to make his acting career steep, he was still regarded and loved for his role in Enough is Eight and his untimely departure is something way too inconsolable.

Adam Rich Cause Of Death

The actual cause of the death of Adam Rich has not been revealed. Adam Rich’s publicist Danny Deraney also accentuated that he is not bestowed with any sort of additional pieces of information regarding Adam Rich death.

Danny Deraney tweeted “He was just a very kind, generous, loving soul. Being a famous actor is not necessarily what he wanted to be. He had no ego, not an ounce of it. Thank you all for reaching out regarding Adam Rich. If you knew Adam, you just loved the guy. And oh the stories he could tell”. Danny had a close relationship with Adam Rich and he was aware of the mental chaos of Adam Rich. He often recalls his struggle to withstand the odds and he describes Rich as the true warrior in the fight against his acute mental illness.

His life had several ups and downs and the drugs really had a great impact on his life and the mental illness that followed. Since an official cause of death is yet to be revealed but what made his health deteriorate is unknown. The Medical Examiner of The Los Angeles County Department, Doctor Coroner didn’t respond to the immediate request for comment and until his report comes, what really happened to Adam Rich is unknown.

Tributes were flowing when the saddest piece of news broke out and those who loved Adam Rich are stooped in deep despair and agony. His friends and family are deeply mourning for him and may his soul rest in peace.

