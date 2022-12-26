Stephen Bonnar Death- The UFC Hall Of Famer And The Ultimate Fighter Dies At 45

The ultimate fighting championship Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar was highly acknowledged as one of the astounding American professional wrestlers who made a tremendously absolute position in the development of sport took an untimely earthly departure at the age of forty-five on December 22, 2022. This unexpected death of this immensely talented Stephen Bonnar was a bitter pill to swallow in the world where he was so loved and appreciated.

So let us have a walkthrough of Stephen Bonnar’s early life and the cause of his death in detail.

Who Was Stephen Bonnar?

The UFC veteran Stephen Bonnar, the highly sophisticated American professional wrestler, and immensely talented martial artist passed away on December 22, 2022. The prolific player was born on April 4, 1977, and for most of his career, Stephen Bonnar vehemently fought in the UFC as a Light Heavyweight.

Stephen Bonnar, the terrifically power-packed Ultimate Fighter 1’s TUF Ultimate Finale was a major key figure in the sport who was passionately regarded and acknowledged as one of the most consequential contests in UFC history.

Stephen has bestowed the ‘role of the underdog’ throughout his MMA career. One of the predominant examples of this was his terrific battle with Anderson Silva at UFC 153 which demonstrated his powerful capabilities.

The compelling player Stephen Bonnar had the opportunity to battle with other prolific players including, Lyoto Machida, Tito Ortiz, Mark Coleman, Jon Jones, and Rashad Evans in addition to Griffin and Silva. And throughout his plays, Stephen Bonnar was an intimidating opponent by all means and he was massively acknowledged for his talents.

Stephen Bonnar was born on the outskirts of Hammond, Indiana, and brought up in Munster. Stephen attended Munster High School and his past school and college history are rich in combat sports. At the very tender age of ten, Stephen commenced his wrestling and was into Tae Kwon Do at the age of twelve. Stephen Bonnar is a versatile player and between the age of Twenty-two to twenty-four, he managed to equip himself with Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, boxing, and muay Thai.

Being an utterly talented martial artist Stephen Bonnar received the black belt in Tae Kwon Do, at the age of sixteen and won the Super Heavyweight Golden Gloves Championship twice. Stephen attended Purdue University and attained a degree in Sports Medicine in 2000.

His trump card came and knocked at his doors and Stephen Bonnar was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame when Forrest Griffin announced his retirement. Following the official induction on July 6, 2013, Stephen and Griffin became the official fighters of the UFC.

When we have a glance at his personal life, Stephen Bonnar tied the knot with his lifelong partner Andrea Brown on October 30, 2009, in Tuscany, Italy. They share a son named Griffin Brandon and were leading a serene life together. Stephen Bonnar because of his irrefutable talents was named the president of North Star Combat when he decided to retire from mixed martial arts.

Moreover, Stephen made an appearance in the Fox television network’s UFC broadcasts as an analyst, and following that he appeared in the ESPN2 series MMA Live.

Stephen Bonnar was described as the ‘American Psycho’ and with his one match he rose to prominence and he garnered recognition and fame beyond what he envisaged. He was leading the life of his dreams and it is absolutely disheartening that he had to leave the earth at the very young and dynamic age of forty-five leaving his family and loved ones into a deep pit of grief and despair.

Stephen Bonnar Cause Of Death

Stephen Bonnar the vociferous wrestler died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, and the death news was revealed by the UFC on Christmas Eve, Saturday. When we analyze his cause of death in detail, the utterly talented wrestler died due to cardiac issues at work.

He was only forty-five years old and by the time of this age, he had to endure major backlashes in his life including, losing his home to a fire and struggling with an unexpected poor Staph infection. His resilience made him overcome all the impediments that life has thrown upon him but this sudden embracing of death was never anticipated.

The UFC president Dana White announced this saddening news on Saturday and stated

“Stephen Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon. His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him and related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed”.

Tributes were overpouring when the news broke out. Stephen Bonnar’s name would be indelible in the history of UFC and he was so loved and acknowledged by a plethora of people across the globe. Stephen Bonnar survived by his wife and son really had a remarkable role in molding UFC and his name would be forever etched on it.

The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. — UFC (@ufc) December 24, 2022

Previous Health History Of Stephen Bonnar

As everyone knows Stephen Bonnar endured a well-publicized breakdown in 2021 and most people assumed that he was into alcohol and drugs. But sooner it was diagnosed as a Staph infection and the poor Stephen Bonnar was struggling with the excruciating pain. After spending one month in the hospital and during the treatment the doctors found out that he has a fractured neck vertebra too.

So in order to sustain his health from deteriorating American Psycho had to take lots of prescribed meds on daily basis and this started to make his suffering tolerance unmanageable. Even after recuperating from each issue, his health condition was a question mark. His previous history of infection and other issues in his health might have deteriorated his condition.

