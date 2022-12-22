Steelers Legend Franco Harris Cause Of Death, How Did He Die?

Franco Harris one of the most highly talented and compelling players in the history of the National Football League passed away just a few days before the 50th anniversary of the ‘Immaculate Reception’ on December 20, 2022, at the age of seventy-two. This shred of disheartening news was announced by Harris’s son and it was really shocking to the world.

So let us have a comprehensive look at Franco Harris’s early life and the cause of his death in detail.

Who Was Franco Harris?

Franco Harris is one of the most prolific American football players he was a really fierce player in the history of the National Football League who played fullback like a roaring lion for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. The reason why Franco Harris was well-popular by his nickname attributed by the Pittsburgh sportscaster Myron Cope as “The Immaculate Reception’ is because of his outstanding role in being one of the well-acknowledged plays that he had showcased.

In early 1972, Franco Harris was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers as their appealing thirteenth overall choice in the National Football Leagues’ first round, as they were absolutely blown away by his performance. Franco Harris was selected after playing college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Franco’s first predominantly important twelve seasons in his career were spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and later the final season was vehemently played with the Seahawks. Following his mind-blogging plays in each game, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

When we have a look at his early life, Franco Harris was born on the outskirts of New Jersey’s Fort Dix. He was born to Cad Harris and to Gina Parenti Harris on March 7, 1950. His father was in the military and was basically from Italy and whereas his mother was an also Italian native who immigrated to the United States as a war bride.

Franco Harris attended Rancocas Valley Regional High School in New Jersey and secured a diploma in 1968 and later attended Penn State University. Franco Harris, when playing for Penn State Nittany Lions, managed to collect 2,002 yards rushing rapidly with twenty-four touchdowns and gained an average of almost five yards.

Because of Franco’s highly remarkable performance, he was awarded the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1972, which was his kickstart with the Steelers. He was honored with Super Bowl IX’s Most Valuable Player award for his notable performance.

When we take the career statics of Harris, he played a noteworthy role in Steeler’s super bowl history by playing the first four super bowl games and collecting the victory. Franco Harris was labeled as the only astounding player to score a touchdown in each of the Steeler’s four Super Bowl Victories in the late 1970s.

By the retirement of O J Simpson, Franco Harris was regarded as the invigorating active player with the most career running yards. Franco Harris had thirteen professional seasons in his career that garnered a great number of yards and touchdowns. Moreover at Pittsburgh International Airport, there is a wonderful statue of Franco where he is giving the Immaculate Reception. Franco Haris was awarded the American Academy of Achievement’s Golden Plate Award in 1984.

Franco Haris predominantly played as a blocker for the All-American running back, Lydell Mitchell, one of the stickler players. Haris managed to garner twenty-eight passes for three hundred and fifty-two yards and following another touchdown and because of his consequential playing, he was the team’s top scorer and became one of the microcosms of the National Football League.

Franco Harris Cause Of Death Explained!

One of the most vociferous and compelling American Football players Franco Harris took an unexpected death at the age of seventy-two. The saddening news was announced by his son Franco Dok Harris.

The deepest saddening fact was Franco Harris just died two days prior to the ‘Immaculate Reception’ which was terrifically vastly recognized as one of the most riveting iconic plays in the history of the National Football League. Even More, this play is the highly profound one that led the Steelers to win their first postseason victory, which would be celebrated on its fiftieth anniversary.

The cause of the death of Franco Hariss is not revealed by his family or his friends. Everyone around the globe was deeply shocked by the unexpected departure of the legend who managed to have a plethora of fans across the globe.

Since there are no pieces of information regarding his health condition what really made his condition worse is quite unknown. We could infer that he was not diagnosed with any fatal maladies and maybe natural causes due to his age have paved his unexpected death. His bereaving family, his wife Dana Dokmanovich, son sought privacy at this time.

Tributes Are Overpouring

When the death news broke out people across the globe were deeply saddened and shocked to their core. Franco Haris was highly acclaimed for his wonderful abilities and talents in being a vociferous player.

I grew up watching Franco Harris, and had the honor of getting to know him years later. He was an extraordinary man on and off the field, and will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and all of Steeler Nation. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 21, 2022

His friends, and relatives, paid their heartfelt condolences and tribute to this legend. But the most important and touching tribute was made by Joe Biden. The honorable president tweeted “ I know there will be countless families like mine that will remember him for all that he did to lift our spirits when we needed it in the quietest, personal, and American of ways”.

Franco Harris is known for the glory he brought to football. But I knew him for his character and compassion – someone who spent time with my boys after we lost my first wife and infant daughter.



May God bless Franco Harris, a dear friend of 50 years and a great American. pic.twitter.com/YhOYr3a4IM — President Biden (@POTUS) December 21, 2022

This single tweet by US President shows how great and a legend was Franco Hariss and how deeply the world is mourning him. Franco Harri’s name would be etched in history forever which would be indelible even after centuries.

