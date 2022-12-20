Who Was Stephanie Bissonnette? ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Dancer Passed Away At 32

It is truly a piece of disheartening news that the terrifyingly gorgeous and talented Broadway dancer and choreographer, Stephanie Bissonnette particularly best known for her appearance in Mean Girls the Musical passed away on December 19, 2022. It was indeed shocking that she took absolutely an untimely earthly departure at the young and vibrant age of thirty-two.

With a deeply perforated heart let us have a brief look at Stephanie and the cause of her death in detail. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear.

Who Was Stephanie Bissonnette?

Stephanie Bissonnette was one of the resounding American stage choreographers and riveting dancers who are unapologetically famous for her work in the musical Mean Girls and she originated the role of Dawn Sweitzer. Stephanie Bissonnette attended Point Park University and got graduated. Stephanie served as a prolific choreographer in several productions including, The Muny, Riverside Theatre, Seven Angels Theatre, and Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Stephanie appeared in a music video for Keith Urban’s Never Comin’ Down. Moreover, she was also one of the Broadway stars who was featured in the famous documentary Ensemble. The documentary revolved around the uncanny predicament that surrounded the struggles of these Broadway dancers during the Covid pandemic.

More details regarding her early life and career are quite smeared beneath the dust. She was regarded as one of the compelling dancers and choreographers who took an untimely earthly departure on December 19, 2022, at the age of thirty-two.

Stephanie Bissonnette Cause Of Death Explained!

When we have a glance at her life of Stephanie, it is pretty explicit that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in late 2019. She was under stringent radiant treatments and luckily the tumor was removed. Nevertheless, what actually happened to deteriorate her health at this young age is not revealed.

The official cause of death of this prolific dancer aka choreographer is not disclosed yet. The Mean Girls announced the death news of Stephanie Bissonnette through their official Twitter account.

“Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette. Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last. She filled our theatre with her laughter and friendship, inspired us with her fighting spirit and bravery, and graced our stage with the fiercest talent Broadway has ever known. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie’s family, friends, and the entire Mean Girls community during this time. We will miss her profoundly and encourage everyone to do something they love today in Stephanie’s honor”.

Albeit the official cause of death is not revealed yet, she was such a truly talented girl by all means. Within a short span of time, Stephanie had managed to make her space intact in the industry with her unswerving enthusiasm and bravery. With her unimpeachable character and horrifying talent she rose to prominence in her career and was loved by all those who had acquainted her.

Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette.



Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last. pic.twitter.com/JKCATGVhMi — MEAN GIRLS on Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) December 18, 2022

Also Check:

Stephanie Was Diagnosed With A Brain Tumor

Stephanie Bissonnette was tragically diagnosed with a brain tumor in late 2019. The talented actress was diagnosed with medulloblastoma. After this backlash was discovered, Stephanie had to undergo numerous radiation treatments so that the formidable tumor get removed for good.

In an interview in 2022, Stephanie openly talked about her battle with this unfathomable opponent. The multifaceted dancer revealed that during a performance she suddenly felt a twinge that was insufferable and this pain led to the diagnosis.

Stepahine said in the interview

“The twinge literally passed in two seconds. It was very brief, and I was able to finish the show that day. Then I called out of the show that night. I don’t think we would have found the tumor if I worked a normal nine-to-five job. Because I move so much and I do crazy things for a living. I have been doing it since I was five”.

Stephanie was really a brave girl who fought vehemently when life throws impediments from the age of five. When unexpectedly she experience pain all of a sudden she was quite sure that she is coming up with something. But she would have never ever envisaged that it would be a tumor. The doctors said that there can’t find any possible reason to think that a young vibrant woman of twenty-eight would have this type of tumor.

What Is Medulloblastoma?

It is one of the most common types of brain tumor that is diagnosed especially in children. It is one of the formidable malignant tumors that extends from the lower back portion of the brain, called the Cerebellum.

The survival rate of this malignant tumor is around seventy percent. As we all know cerebellum is plays a predominant role in muscle coordination, balance and movement. Since Medulloblastoma is categorized into grade four, it is strongly malignant and rapid-growing. The prognosis varies among different individuals.

Must Check: