Is Ben Simmon Dating Megan Thee Stallion? Here Is What He Has To Say!

Ben Simmon’s name was allegedly dragged into the case trial of Tory Lanez and within a minute his name was found in the middle of an uncanny predicament that he never ever anticipated. Everyone was shocked to hear the news of Meg being shot in the foot during a party- a conversation that turned out to be nasty and obnoxious.

During the trial of the case, the attorney said that Kelsey has said about the indiscretion that Megan had done in the past by dating men whom she had dated and allegedly dragged the name of Ben Simmon and said he dated Megan Thee Stallion. Let us see what Ben Simmon had to say about this out-of-the-blue accusation.

Has Ben Simmon Dated Megan Thee Stallion?

During the trial of Meg’s case, the defense of the case allegedly claimed that Meg Thee Stallion had a history with the NBA Star Ben Simmon and this caused an uncanny conundrum during the case trial.

Soon after Simmon realized his name has been dragged into a case where he had no role to play, the dynamic NBA star rapidly decided to shut it down. Ben Simmon decided to post a viral video on his Instagram handle where Rick Ross is yelling and bursting “Accusations. These are false accusations”.

Eben though Ben Simmon did not allegedly drag the name of Meg, Tory, or Kelsey in the post it was clear that Ben had nothing to do with the case or with Megan Thee Stallion since he vociferously denied having a dating history with Megan Thee Stallion.

Since it had been only one day of the trial, it is explicitly clear that the defense’s cunning strategy is to convince and make the air clear around Tory Lanez that it was Kelsey who shot Megan, not Tory Lanez.

So it is now clear that Ben Simmon who is one of the effulgent NBA stars did not date Megan Thee Stallion and so he is off the hook. They both did not share a history and Ben Simmon has absolutely nothing to do with the case of Megan.

Ben Simmon as we all know is one of the highly acknowledged Australian professional basketball players who play for the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association. He is highly regarded as the first overall pick in 2016 by the Philadelphia 79ers and he was named one of the most compelling NBA rookies of the year in 2018.

He has maintained not to disclose his personal life in the public domain and having a false accusation with Megan seemed quite redundant and repugnant for this young and dynamic twenty-six-year-old star. So when his name was found in an unusual space without making any delay he cleared the air because he knew the ramifications that creates in his career if his name is dragged into a case even though he has nothing to do with it.

The Case Of Tory Lanez And Megan Thee Stallion

As we all know, the case of Tory Lanez shooting his fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion was crammed over the internet. The trial of this case began on Monday in Los Angeles. So if the fellow rapper Tory Lanez whose real name is Daystar Peterson, if he is convicted of the crime of shooting Meg, he would have to spend long twenty-two years in prison with three felony charges.

But Tory Lanez aka Peterson has vehemently pleaded not guilty to the three felonies that he has been charged with and the prosecutors claim that he is the one who had shot Meg Thee Stallion. Having a concealed gun and assaulting Tory Lanez would have to count the bars in prison if he is convicted.

In defense, the attorney of Tory Lanez allegedly claimed that Kelsey Harris who is one of Tory’s close acquaintances and assistants shot the rapper Meg when their friendly conversation suddenly got heated up into a verbal and physical confrontation.

The defense attorney vociferously pointed out that this case is about pure jealousy. The defense said that Meg Thee Stallion had a history of being with men whom Kesley has been with and she was doing the same thing with the handsome NBA star and this conversation turned into pretty vile and obnoxious.

So after verbal diarrhea and physical confrontation, Megan was shot unexpectedly. Luckily none of the shots was fatal and she had a rapid recuperation.

But the incident soon emerged as a massive assault case where Tory Lanez is the perpertrator.

Megan Thee Stallion would testify in the coming days. And according to the prosecution they have given proof of Tory’s text messages that have been sent to Meg and highlighted that he has admitted to the facts that he did something terrible to her and because of that he seeks to apologize. So his chat history would be strong proof against Tory Lanez and the testimony of Meg would really have a toll on his life in the upcoming days.

Megan Thee Stallion is best known for her ways of singing and she often criticizes where she finds hypocrisy among people who is unapologetically outspoken about Black Women and the violence against them.

So after the incident, after recuperating Megan Thee Stallion said “ After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted”.

