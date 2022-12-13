Menu
HomeNewsWho Is Dana...

Who Is Dana Tran? Diddy Newborn Baby’s Mother Revealed

Written by Paridhi Mehrotra
Estimated reading time: 7 minutes
Who Is Dana Tran

Sean Love Combs who is best known by his stage name Puff Daddy, Diddy recently welcomed his newborn baby and revealed this riveting news on Saturday, the rapper was absolutely on cloud nine to share this news with the world. His recent surprise made his fans stunned and they were all frantically running to know more about the baby and the mother. But Diddy did manage to keep the identity of the mother concealed at that time and now the name of the mother of his baby has come out through the baby’s birth certificate.

News tabloids have obtained a birth certificate and there mention the name of the infant’s mother as Dana Tran. The once mysterious mother’s identity has been revealed here. Let us have a look at it and see who she is. 

Who Is This Mystifying Mother Dana Tran?

As per sources, Dana Tran is a talented cybersecurity expert. Dana Tran hails as a native of Southern California. Dana Tran is at the dynamic age of twenty-eight. Unfortunately, even her Instagram account has been deleted recently, so more details regarding her personal life are not quite in handy. 

Who Is Dana Tran?

But anyhow, we have confirmed that Dana Tran is the mother of Sean Combs aka Diddy’s newborn child. As per reports, Diddy became a father for the seventh time n October 15, in Newport Beach, California. But even after trying hard to collect details about how these two met and how they ended by being parents and the details of their relationship are quite up in the air, remaining intricate and esoteric. 

As we all are well aware that Diddy is currently in a polyamorous relationship with Yung Miami who is also one of the talented rappers. So when Diddy announced the arrival of his seventh child, people across the globe speculated that Yung Miami would be the mother of his child. But every speculation and assumption has now been put to rest as we all confirmed the identity of Diddy’s baby’s mother. 

Diddy Happily Announced The Birth Of His Daughter

Sean Combs Love aka Diddy, one of the effulgent stars of rapping welcomed his seventh baby on December 11, 2022, and he shared this euphoric news on Twitter.

He tweeted “I am so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest”. 

Diddy and his family were thrilled to bits for the new blessing that god has showered on them. His surprising Tweet made his fans across the globe flabbergasted to the core. His fans had no absolute idea that the rapper was expecting another child.

As we all know Diddy aka Sean Combs is the father of six children born to different women, so this is quite unexpected news for his fans across the globe and they were eagerly waiting to more about the baby and the mother of the child. Quincy Taylor Brown is the adopted son of Diddy and he adopted him when Quincy was only four years. 

When we dig deeper to know the mothers of his children, his eldest biological child named Justin Dior Combs’s mother Misa Hilton-Brim in 1993. His other three children named Christian Combs, and his beautiful twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs were born to Kim Porter.

But unfortunately, she died in 2018 which was indeed a piece of soul-crushing news for the rapper and for his family. He is also the father of a daughter named Chance Combs and she is born to Sarah Chapman. 

Diddy’s Polyamorous Relationship With Yung Miami 

Polyamorous relationships are quite the new trend among celebrities and there are umpteen celebrities who enjoy these multiple relationships with no strings attached. 

We were all well aware of his ‘no strings attached’ relationship with Yung Miami and they are leading a peaceful pact together. His fans across the globe were running like headless chickens to know the reaction of Yung Miami to the latest news of the arrival of his seventh child. Before the arrival of his daughter, the two participants in this relationship has said about their stance regarding this polyamorous relationship. 

Diddy’s Polyamorous Relationship With Yung Miami 

Yung Miami once said that

“ He sees other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I am young. I am dating. I am, you know, having fun. I am doing me. He is doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we are single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we are single”. 

So Yung Miami has already cleared the air before the arrival of his new baby and so from her stance, it is pretty clear that she doesn’t give a thought about having another baby with her date because they are in an open relationship and they both are an independent individual who can do anything beyond their relationship. 

Sean Combs Aka Diddy At A Glance

Sean Love Combs one of the riveting and astounding American rappers, record producers, and actors of his time who is best known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P.Diddy or Diddy, or Puffy was born on November 4, 1969. 

His debut album named No way Out gave him paramount opportunities ahead and he eventually grew as one of the highly acclaimed rappers of his time. His effort manifested into a musical group named Dirty Money and their debut album Last Train to Paris was indeed a successful hit. 

Diddy has been the recipient of numerous accolades including three Grammy Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards moreover, Diddy was nominated for the Council of Fashion Designers of America award for Menswear Designer of the Year in 2004. The utterly amazing rapper’s net worth is estimated at $1 billion and he is so into other business ventures which further adds to his enormous wealth and makes him one of the richly talented rappers among his contemporaries. 

