Twitter Reacts To Ashanti And Nelly’s Intimate Performance

Ashanti and Nelly were one of the highly acclaimed former hip-hop couple who had hordes of fans across the globe. Albeit their split-up the duo has come with the most riveting steamy performance at the recent Power 98.3 and Power 96.1s Under the Mistletoe concert. So this mind-blogging performance really made fans across the globe rave about their reconciliation. So let us dive into it and see what the concert really was.

As we all were well aware the former couple ended their decade-long relationship in early 2014, and some of the fans the couple couldn’t stand the fact that they have parted ways. So most of the fans who stan these astounding hip-hop couple still cling to the hope that someday the couple will find their way back together.

Anyhow, the recent performance of this former couple on stage really made massive remarks all over the country. The highly acknowledged duo made a blast on stage with their earlier smash hit of 2008 Body on Me. As the title suggests the performance was really applicable to it.

The central attraction of this performance was Nelly’s reactions to Ashanti who was dancing on him. Within seconds the video of their performance went viral and people across the globe were on their toes watching this.

Ashanti dressed in a magenta bodysuit and complemented it with thigh-high boots, she performed ostentatiously by demonstrating her perfect figure which seemed indeed sweltering to the audience. While serenading Nelly she was giving away the spiciest performances which made the entire audience astounded.

Since years have passed the couple parted ways, and the intimate performance by Ashanti really made a great impact the priceless expression of the singer made it quite hilarious. The facial expression of the singer said it all. Since she made an amazing performance he just lost the balance of his mind for a second, and this particular clip from the performance began trending on Twitter.

The singer Syleena Johnson also commented that they shud really get together and she adores them. Another crazy fan commented that they should get married and have a baby together. Fans across the globe have gone crazy after seeing the steamy spicy performances.

So after this hilarious and indeed amazing intimate performance, the lethargic fans who were so sad in their break up started raving for the pair to patch up and lead a life together. The red-hot chemistry between the two of them was precisely visible so we cannot blame the fans for craving them together. Some of the comments that trended on Twitter were really funny. One of the fans wrote that Nelly is valiantly fighting for his life on the stage. It seems this comment is right because the expressions of the singer really made it explicit.

Since the steamy performance of the couple went viral, people started speculating that the former couple has decided to give it another shot for their once-ended relationship. But both of the singers haven’t responded to the speculations.

I know all of Nelly and Ashanti’s exes feel some type of way about how much chemistry they still have. They were never over each other. It be like that sometimes lol. — Julia (@YeahJu) December 5, 2022

Relationship timeline of Nelly and Ashanti

As per sources, their relationship started at a press conference for the 2003 Grammy awards. So the first encounter happened at this press conference and they made a fervent connection.

Once Ashanti told about their first meeting in one of the interviews and it says “The First time I met Nelly he asked me for my autograph, but I think he was being sarcastic and I remember writing it down on the program. That picture has been in so many publications as something else, but it all started out as a joke. For the record, it took him a long time to get my number”.

So after this meet-up that happened in 2003, the industry realized the fact that they are really a good item couple who could create a wave in the whole industry. Privacy really plays a huge role in maintaining a relationship. But since their first meet-up became quite the topic privacy was out of the question.

But albeit the news regarding their dating life was quite the topic all over the internet, for a decade the couple never agreed nor gave any sort of hint regarding the confirmation of the relationship. Since the photos of them together were crammed over the internet the couple remained silent.

In April 2014, Ashanti and Nelly’s relationship ended after long eleven years of on-and-off things. But when the relationship was a public secret, after the breakup Ashanti with a broken heart spoke about being betrayed and moving forward.

She stated “I think when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character. I have been betrayed. You just have to grow. You have to accept responsibility for the things that you do. I am not a big fan of people being cowards”.

So a highly acclaimed on-and-off relationship came to an end when one of the partners said was cheated on. Both of them really tried to make it work and planned to make the next step, but things turned pretty upside down and they had to leave their decade-long relationship a mid-way.

So after a long gap, their riveting steamy performance really rattles off the dusted memories and news about their decade-long relationship that ended in 2014. Umpteen jokes and comments have flocked on social media highlighting that this former couple should rethink their relationship and have to beat the odds and unite.