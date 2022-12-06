Kirstie Alley Net Worth- How Rich Was The ‘Cheers’ Star?

The iconic American actress Kirstie Alley who is known for playing her best roles in projects including It Takes Two and Cheers, left for the heavenly residence on Monday, December 5, 2022. Kirstie Alley, an American actress, producer, and model, was believed to have a net worth of $40 million at the time of her death.

Her family announced that they were sad to inform her that their mother (Kristey Alley) had died of cancer, which was only recently diagnosed. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her near and dear ones. Her family concluded the tribute after dubbing the legendary actress an amazing mother and a grandmother.

Kirstie Alley Early Life

Kristine Alley to a lumber company owner Robert and his wife Lilian in 1951 in Wichita. She has a sister Colette and a brother Craig. She initially went to Wichita Southeast High School and then to Kansas State University, but didn’t complete her studies there.

After a while, Alley moved to LA to pursue her career in interior design. While she resided in Los Angeles, she appeared on the show titled Match Game, as well as another competition, Password Plus. 1981 was a cursed year in her life as her mother passed away in a car accident while her father suffered a major injury.

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth

The American actress, producer, and model Kirstie Alley’s net worth was estimated to be $40 million at the time of her demise. She was certainly the best actress who was highly remembered for her epic role as Rebecca Howe on Cheers, which earned her Emmy as well as Golden Globe Awards.

Later, she won another Emmy for her role in the television film ‘David’s Mother.’ Following that she won nominations for her nuanced performances on the crime series ‘The Last Done,’ and the sitcom ‘Veronica’s Closet.’

Aside from these, Alley has acting credits for the flicks such as Look Who’s Talking, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Village of the Damned, Shoot to Kill, and others.

Kirstie Alley Early Career

After Kirstie Alley appeared on several game shows, she began to get roles on TV, including a supporting role in the flick, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. After that, she gained tabloid attention and subsequently gained more work and became highly popular in the miniseries North and South.

In 1987, she landed a role on Cheers as Rebecca Howe. for playing Howe, she received Golden Globe and Emmy Awards. After Cheers, her entire destiny was changed. She began to get approached by producers and directors over and again.

Throughout the ‘20s she mainly appeared on mini screens and eventually launched her own series Fat Actress, which only ran for a single season. However, it was a time period when she went into depression due to her increased weight.

Therefore, Alley was nowhere to be seen in films. The matter wasn’t a secret among the media, so they used to come up with new articles about Alley’s mental health every now and then.

However, Ally was strong enough to gather herself and make her come back to count. She appeared on several television programs in 2010 and in 2011, Alley went to compete on the show Dancing With the Stars along with her dancing partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Interestingly, she finished the show in second place. Following the win, she launched her product line named Organic Liaison.

Kirstie Alley Early Television Career

Alley was initially cast in an episode of “The Love Boat” in 1983. After that, she was chosen to lead the ensemble cast on ABC’s “Masquerade.” Alley was also seen in the television films like “A Bunny’s Tale,” and “Sins of the Past,” as well as in a couple of episodes of the series “The Hitchhiker. She later co-starred along with James Read and Patrick Swayze in the series “North and South.”

Alley’s breakthrough was none other than her epic role as Rebecca Howe in Cheers. Although Alley only appeared in the last and eleventh season of the series, after replacing actress Shelley Long, she managed to acquire a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

While on Cheers, she also appeared in television flicks, Mickey’s 60th Birthday, Radiant City, Peter and the Wolf, David’s Mother and Infidelity, and also hosted multiple episodes of Saturday Night Live.

In 1997, Alley produced and acted in the NBC sitcom called Veronica’s Closet, in which she played Veronica Chase, the CEO of the New York City Lingerie company. For that role, she received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations. During the same year, the actress was seen in the television movie titled Toothless as well as in the crime series The Last Don.

In the 2000s, she appeared in projects such as Salem Witch Trials, While I was Gone, Family Sins, The Minister of Divine, You Can’t Take My Daughter, Baby Sellers, The Manzanis, and Profoundly Normal. In 2014, Allie appeared in the sitcom called Kirstie , and in 2016, she was seen in the comedy series Scream Queens.

Kirstie Alley Film Career

Kirstie Alley made her silver screen debut in 1982, with the film Star Trek II as Lieutenant Saavik. Following that, she was seen in movies like Champions, One More Chance, Blind Date, Runaway, Summer School, Shoot to Kill, Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Now, and Look Who’s Talking Too.

In addition to these, Alley was also seen in films like Syrup, Back by Midnight, Accidental Love, and Syrup.

Kirstie Alley’s Personal Life

In 1970, Kirstie Alley married her first love Bob Alley, her school sweetheart. But they parted ways in 1977. Later, she married Parker Stevenson and they adopted a child William and later adopted a daughter Lilly. In 1997, Alley and Stevenson split up. Following the divorce, she paid him a settlement amount of $6 million.

From 2004, she served as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig for the next three years. After that, she nearly lost 75 pounds and apparently, she was suffering from an illness. In 2020, Alley once again worked as a spokesperson for the same company.

