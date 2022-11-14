The very famous Sylvester Stallone is going to be seen in an upcoming crime drama series with the title Tulsa King, which is the actor’s scripted television debut.

The show is created by Taylor Sheridan and is going to revolve around a mafia who was recently released from prison and is out in the world, not guilty of his crimes, but all set to create a criminal organization.

The Tulsa King release date has been officially set and the show is going to be available for the audience soon. Further in this article, we will get to know more about the Tulsa King cast, plot, trailer, where it will be streamed, and more.

Tulsa King Cast, Plot, Trailer, Where It Will Be Streamed, And More

As of now, the audience has only seen Sylvester Stallone on the big screen, giving them legendary movies. this is going to change now as he is going to be the star of an upcoming television series exclusively made for Paramount Plus. The genres associated with this series are crime and drama and its production companies are MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

As the title suggests, the protagonist is going to carry out his work in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa King spoilers suggest that the show is going to be intense. It has been officially announced that the Tulsa King release date is set to be November 13, 2022, and hence the audience will be able to watch this show soon.

Movie Tulsa King Creator Taylor Sheridan Stars Dashiell Connery

Sylvester Stallone

Tatiana Zappardino Genres Crime, Drama Original network Paramount Plus Production companies MTV Entertainment Studios

101 Studios Release Date November 13, 2022

Tulsa King Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Tulsa King release date has been officially announced and this crime drama tv series is going to be available for the audience to watch on November 13, 2022.

The upcoming television series is exclusively made for Paramount Plus and will be starring the famous actor, Sylvester Stallone. The Tulsa King cast includes more promising and talented actors who are going to depict the crime-filled storyline of the series.

Tulsa King filming took place in Oklahoma City and as the name suggests the show’s setting is Tulsa. The television series is distributed by Paramount Global Distribution Group and will be streamed on Paramount Plus once it is released.

The Tulsa King plot is going to revolve around the protagonist who has recently been released from prison and is already committing a new crime altogether. The main character, the ex-prisoner is going to be depicted by Sylvester Stallone who has given the audience significant, memorable work in the past.

Must check:

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More!

‘Sister Wives’ Christine And Kody Brown Split After 25 Years Of Marriage

Tulsa King Plot

The Tulsa King plot has already attracted a large audience. The storyline of this crime drama is going to revolve around a Mafia Capo or captain, who is also referred to as “The General”.

This dangerous ex-prisoner has recently finished his sentence, a good 25 years, and is now set free. A sentence that long obviously suggests that his crime was very serious.

Originally based in New York, the General is sent to Tulsa Oklahoma by his boss upon his release. He is ordered to carry out their criminal operations over there and is asked to set up a solid base in the city.

Being in a new place, and also fresh out of prison, Dwight, the General, doesn’t know a lot of people there and that makes his task difficult. In order to fit in, and get a hold of his surroundings, he must seek help and gather new people that can support him in his agenda and bring him back in all his glory.

Where To Watch Tulsa King Series?

We know by now that the upcoming series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone is exclusively made for Paramount Plus and the show is also being distributed by Paramount Global Television Distribution.

Hence the Tulsa King screaming is going to take place on the famous streaming platform Paramount Plus on November 13, 2022.

According to reports, the show is going to release 2 of its episodes on the platform during its initial release and will then have the remaining episodes released weekly until the season is concluded.

The audience must be ready with their Paramount Plus subscriptions if they want to witness Sylvester Stallone play the lead in his scripted television debut. The show might later be available on other streaming platforms but as of now, it will exclusively remain on Paramount Plus.

Tulsa King Cast

The Tulsa King cast is star-studded and includes some talented actors who are listed below.

Sylvester Stallone played the character of Dwight Manfredi (“The General”).

played the character of Dwight Manfredi (“The General”). Max Casella has played the character of Armand Truisi.

Domenick Lombardozzi played the character of Charles Invernizzi.

Vincent Piazza played the character of Vince Antonacci.

Jay Will has played the character of Tyson.

A.C. Peterson has played the character of Pete Invernizzi.

Andrea Savage has played the character of Stacy Beale.

Martin Starr played the character of Bohdi.

Garrett Hedlund has played the character of Mitch Keller.

Dana Delany played the character of Margaret.

Annabella Sciorra played the character of Joanne.

Social Media Talk On Tulsa King

The upcoming crime drama Tulsa King has created a major buzz since the time it has been announced. The show has an official page on Twitter with the handle “@TulsaKing” and an official page on Instagram with the handle “tulsaking” that keeps the audience updated with news related to the show.

The audience has expressed that they are extremely excited to see Stallone play a major role in a television series and are eagerly waiting to see him in all his glory even after so many years. The viewers also expressed that they find the plot extremely interesting and are hoping to be entertained.

What To Expect From Tulsa King?

The upcoming show stars Sylvester Stallone and it is only reasonable that the audience expects great things since the actor has produced significant work in the past and is truly remarkable at giving cinematic performances. The audience can definitely expect to see some good crime-related drama in this upcoming show and it will definitely be entertaining seeing Stallone playing the role of an ex-prisoner trying to get his life back by being part of another bigger crime.

Tulsa King Episode Guide

Tulsa King episodes have not been released yet but as of now, we know that the show is going to release two of its episodes on its release date and will later release one episode weekly on Paramount Plus until the show is concluded

Tulsa King Trailer

The Tulsa King trailer was released a while back and it shows great promise. The trailer starts with Stallone who says that he took an oath when he was 26 years old. While he speaking, clips of him hitting and killing people are shown. He then mentions that he was asked if what he had done was worth the 25 years he spent in prison and his answer to this is that he will find out.

Later he is seen with a man shaking hands and this man asks him to go to Tulsa to which Stallone mockingly says if he was serious. As the trailer continues, the protagonist is seen in a new location and is doing all sorts of crazy things including knocking a guard down. Glimpses of humor and action are witnessed. He is also seen being questioned as to why he was in Tulsa.

Also Read:

Werewolf By Night Release Date, Cast, Spoiler, Trailer & More!

Inside Out 2: ‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set By Pixar For 2024!!