Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul is a 2022 American film exploring the genres of dark comedy and drama. The movie is written, directed, and produced by Adamma Ebo. Honk for Jesus. Save your soul is known to be Adamma Ebo’s feature directorial debut.

Everything You Need To Know About Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul !

The movie is an adaptation of the director’s short film which was released in 2018 and had the same name “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul”. The movie’s main lead actors are Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Austin Crute, and Nicole Beharie.

The producers of the film are Rowan Riley, Daniel Kaluuya, Amandla Crichlow, Matthew Cooper, Jessamine Burgum, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, and Kara Durrett. The production companies involved are Monkeypaw Productions, Pinky Promise, 59% Productions, Ejime Productions, Rh Negative, and Indian Meadows Productions.

Is Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul A True Story?

The original distributor of the upcoming movie is Focus Pictures. The United States is the country of origin with English as its original language.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul streaming was done on the online streaming platform Peacock. The movie was also released in theatres on September 2, 2022. Apart from this, it was also screened at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2022. The movie made 2.4 million dollars from its box office release.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul Released Date

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul release date was September 2, 2022. The movie was released in the theatres and on the online streaming platform Peacock. As of now, no information has been provided by the makers as to what all other streaming platforms will also be releasing the movie. It is expected that by the end of 2022 the movie will be available to stream on other streaming services as well.

The movie also had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2022.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul Plot

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul plot revolves around the show’s lead character named Trinitie Childs (played by Regina Hall), a proud lady of the Wandering Paths Baptist Church, tries to carry the burden of an important responsibility on her shoulders following a scandal regarding her husband named Lee-Curtis Childs (played by Sterling K. Brown), who was accused of sexual misconduct with young men in his congregation leading to the forceful temporary closure of their church.

Which in turn brought in some major consequences for the couple and leaves Trinitie Childs struggling to deal with the aftermaths of the scandal. The couple tries their best to build back their congregation and try so hard to win back people’s faith by all required means just to make the biggest comeback.

Where To Watch Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul?

The Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul is available to stream on the online streaming platform Peacock. The movie was released in theatres. It is also expected that by the end of 2022, the film will be available to watch on other online streaming services and websites all over the internet like Fmovies, Dailymotion etc.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul Cast

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul cast members include:

Trinitie Childs (played by Regina Hall

Lee-Curtis Childs (played by Sterling K. Brown)

Shakura Sumpter (played by Nicole Beharie)

Keon Sumpter (played by Conphidance)

Khalil (played by Austin Crute)

Basil (played by Devere Rogers)

Sabina (played by Avis Marie Barnes)

Deacon Alastor Culpepper (played by Robert Yatta)

Deaconess Culpepper (played by Greta Marable Glenn)

Aria Devaughn (played by Selah Kimbro Jones)

Sapphire Devaughn (played by Crystal Alicia Garrett)

Kensington Straterly (played by Perris Drew)

Vera Joseph (played by Natasha L. Fuller)

Anita (played by Andrea Laing)

Monterius West (played by Mike Dyl Anthony)

Sister Denetta (played by Olivia D. Dawson)

Verlenzo Hawk (played by Jerome Beazer)

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul The Talk On Social Media

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul spoilers have stated that the movie is based on a series of true events that took place at an Atlanta- based megachurch in the year 2010. The incident was also reported and made it to the headlines as well.

The Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul movie was praised by critics all over the world during its release. The actors were also appreciated for their remarkable work.

What To Expect From Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul Movie?

The movie Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul is expected to be full of dark adult comedy. The movie is based on some true real-life events. It is a satirical comedy featuring a wife helping her pastor husband rebuild their congregation after coming face to face with a major scandal.

Where a pastor was accused of sexual misconduct in his congregation leading to the closure of the church. The movie is expected to have a lot of comedy-filled scenes as well with the couple struggling and trying to win back their reputation.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul Trailer In Detail

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul trailer was released on 7th July 2022. The two-minute and thirty-three-long seconds trailer opens with the show’s lead character Trinitie Childs (played by Regina Hall) confessing that every woman is not built to take the great responsibility of being the first lady.

There were other clips of the Trinitie along with his pastor husband named Lee-Curtis Childs (played by Sterling K. Brown) being photographed together sitting on a couch. The two were seen leaving a place surrounded by a bunch of reporters and with a voiceover of a reporter saying “Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs faces allegations of misconduct”.

The couple was seen gearing up for their ultimate comeback. Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs was also shown saying “I’m a sinner but I’m no criminal”. There were some funny references as well. The trailer ended with Trinitie reciting the bible and saying, “All things are possible with God, that’s Matthew 19:26”.

