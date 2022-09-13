Inside Out 2: ‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set By Pixar For 2024!!

Inside Out 2 is an upcoming American animated film. The sequel of the computer-animated film is directed by Kelsey Mann from a screenplay by Meg LeFauve. Inside Out 2 is the sequel to the 2015 release Inside out. Walt Disney Studios and Motion Pictures are the distributors of the film.

The producer of the film is Mark Nielsen along with Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures the production companies involved.

The country of origin is the United States and English is its original language. The upcoming sequel will also be featuring Riley growing up as a teenager dealing with some new emotions as well as some previous ones.

Inside Out 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, And Plot

The sequel of the movie Inside out was officially announced at the D23 Expo which was held in September of the present year 2022, with the movie’s previous star Amy Poehler coming on stage to discuss the plans of the upcoming sequel.

It was also announced that Docter, who was also present at D23 Expo, would not be directing the film. He was the director of part one of Inside Out. Now it has been confirmed that his position as a director is going to be filled by Kelsey Mann.

Inside out 2 streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. A theatrical version of the film is also planned. As of now no exact release date has been given out by the makers of the movie, it is just expected to be released in the summer of 2024.

Inside Out 2 Expected Release Date

What Could The Plot Of Inside Out 2 Be About?

Inside out 2 plot will revolve around the movie’s previous character Riley and will be displaying her new emotions. She will be all grown up as a teenager.

All Riley’s basic emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger are going to make a comeback but this time with a different intensity and will be seen controlling her actions. Her experiences are once again going to become memories, and then into colored orbs which then get stored in the baggage of her long-term memory each night.

Her all-new emotions are expected to have other amplified consequences for her. Navigating way through her teenage years, Riley is expected to be seen dealing with and handling her emotions in an altogether unique way.

Where To Watch Inside Out 2?

Inside out two is going to be available to stream on the online streaming service Disney Plus Hot star. There is no other information provided by the makers as to where else the movie is going to be available to stream.

It is expected that after a few days of its release, inside out will be available to watch on other online streaming websites all over the internet

Who Could Join The Cast Of Inside Out 2?

Inside out 2 casts is expected to be the same as that of the previous part. It is expected that Amy Poehler is confirmed going to star in the upcoming sequel, and she will be reprising her role as Joy.

It is also known that some of the cast members will not be returning because the story’s plot will not be featuring some of the previously shown emotions.

It is rumored that Mindy Kaling (played the role of Disgust) and Bill Hader (played the role of fear) will not be coming back for the sequel.

The rest of the information about the movie’s other cast members has not yet been revealed but it is expected that some of the new actors will be joining the cast.

The movie Inside out 2015 cast includes:

Amy Poehler as Joy

Phyllis Smith as Sadness

Richard Kind as Bing Bong

Bill Hader as Fear

Lewis Black as Anger

Mindy Kaling as Disgust

Kaitlyn Dias as Riley

Diane Lane as Mom

Kyle MacLachlan as Dad

Paula Poundstone as Forgetter Paula

Bobby Moynihan as Forgetter Bobby

Paula Pell as the dream director

Rashida Jones as Cool Girl’s emotions

The Talk On Social Media About Inside Out 2

Inside out 2 spoilers have stated that Amy Poehler will be reprising her role as Joy. She also announced that some of the new emotions will be featured in the upcoming sequel. So, it is rumored that some of the new actors will be joining the cast members.

The names have not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. It is also stated that Amy Poehler is known to be paid about 5 million dollars along with some lucrative bonuses to star In the upcoming sequel of the movie Inside Out 2.

The fans are readily excited for this sequel. They are curious as to what all emotions are going to get displayed this time and how is Riley going to deal with them.

What To Expect From Inside Out 2?

It is expected to be one of the biggest sequels that the production house Pixar is going to be releasing soon. It will be following the movie Inside Out’s plot and will most probably again be dealing with the same old characters just with some new different stories.

It is expected that the sequel will also revolve around Riley’s life but this time she will be all grown up. It is going to be a new opportunity to discover and deal with all the new emotions of her teenage life.

Any Episode Guide For Inside Out 2?

There is no episode guide for the inside out because it is not a series but a film. The average run length of the film is going to be about one hour thirty minutes to one hour forty-five minutes. The film is primarily going to be available in the English language. However, it is expected to be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Is There Trailer For Inside Out 2?

Inside out 2 trailer has not yet been released. It is expected that the makers of the movie will be releasing the trailer in the year 2023 before the movie’s expected release date which is rumored to be the summer of 2024.

