Will There Be Schitt’s Creek Season 7? Latest Updates

Schitt’s Creek season 7 renewal would have probably been the greatest news for the series’ fans but unfortunately, the creators are not in favor of expanding the story any further.

Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian TV sitcom that Daniel Levy co-created with his father Eugene Levy. Dan served as the showrunner, director, writer, producer, and actor for this show. Dan Levy was having a hard time finding any work as an actor so he decided to make his own with his father.

When asked about what inspired him to write the show Dan answered that he knew he wanted to write and being in Los Angeles and watching reality television made him wonder- what would happen if one of these rich families would lose everything all of a sudden? Would the Kardashians still be “Kardashians” without the money they have?

He then developed the series with his father Eugene Levy, who actually came up with the title “Schitt’s Creek,” before pitching it to several networks in Canada and the US.

The show aired its first episode on January 13, 2015, and the last one on April 7, 2020, on CBC television. The series comprises 6 seasons and a total of 80 episodes. Each episode has a run time of about 25 minutes which makes it perfect for people who don’t like to watch longer run-time series.

For Canada, the series was sold to CBC television and later to Pop TV in the US where it made its debut on 11th February 2015. The show received limited popularity for its first couple of seasons, but it became a huge hit after streaming on Netflix and became one of the biggest hits in Canada.

Since there will be no Schitt’s Creek season 7, we can look at its “riches-to-rags” storyline. The show follows the story of a wealthy family, the Roses, who lose all their fortune overnight after being ripped off by their business manager.

The only option left, other than to live on the streets is to move to a small depressing town called “Schitt’s Creek” that the father, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) bought as a joke for his uber-hipster son, David Rose (Dan Levy), a few years back.

Now the video store magnate Johnny moves to this silly town with his wife, a soap opera actress Moira (Catherine O’Hara), his son David and socialite daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy). The only asset the government allows the Roses to keep was this town.

The series’ moral emphasis isn’t as simple as that riches should be brought down to a peg. This series shows us a more well-rounded picture of a society where people can overcome their differences in wealth, and class and treat each other with empathy.

The show takes the audience on a journey of how the characters who have known only the rich lifestyle for so long can survive in a small-town motel.

Schitt’s Creek Season 7 Release Date: Was It Cancelled?

Since there is no official announcement of the renewal of Schitt’s Creek Season 7 , no comments about the release date can be made.

One of the interesting facts about the show is that Annie Murphy, who played the self-centered socialite Alexis, actually auditioned for the role of Stevie Budd, later played by Emily Hampshire, the deadpan concierge at the motel and later in the show becomes David’s best friend.

The story about Hampshire getting the part of Stevie sounds a lot like how Stevie played the character of Sally Bowls (Cabaret) which Moira directed in Schitt’s Creek.

Schitt’s Creek Plot

Season 1 ended with the Roses failing to sell the town and realizing that their stay here will be longer than they anticipated. While Johnny continues to look forward to ways of making all of its work and his wife Moira looks for ways to grace the town with her taste and sophistication, their kids must do the unthinkable- find jobs on their own to support their family.

And to everyone’s surprise, they succeed. Town’s mayor, Roland Schitt (Chris Elliott) is the one whose grandfathers build the town and he lives there with his high school teaching wife Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson).

What makes Schitt’s Creek different from the usual riches-to-rag stories is the fact that the family comes together over time by sharing the living space so much so it is connected by a door. The family gets over themselves and becomes better humble people and learned the true value and meaning of having family and friends.

Where To Watch Schitt’s Creek?

All six seasons of Schitt’s Creek are available on the streaming giant Netflix and fuboTV. As for the rest of the platforms like iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and Google Play, you can rent or purchase the series. The television network Hulu has purchased all the rights to stream this comedy series to its US subscribers. All 6 seasons of Schitt’s Creek will be available on Hulu from October 3, 2022.

Expected Cast For Schitt’s Creek In Season 7

If the show were to be renewed for Schitt’s Creek Season 7, the following would be expected to return to the screens-

• Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose

• Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose

• Daniel Levy as David Rose

• Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose

• Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt

• Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt

• Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands

• Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd

• Dustin Milligan as Ted Mullens

• Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer

• Tim Rozon as Mutt Schitt

Supporting or minor cast-

• John Hemphill as Bob Currie

• Karen Robinson as Ronnie Lee

• Rizwan Manji as Ray Butani

• Marilyn Bellfontaine as Gwen Currie

• François Arnaud as Sebastien Raine

Though many fans didn’t want the show to end and wanted to know how the Rose family move on in their lives with being apart again, showrunner Dan levy who developed the show along with his legendary father Eugene Levy, announced in 2019 through a very emotional Instagram post that the show’s 6th season would be it’s last.

He thanked the fans for loving and caring for the characters so much. After the finale hit all the right notes and received so much love from the audience, some fans were wondering if levy would think about bringing it together again.

In an interview with GQ before the sixth season was aired, Levy said that he believes the time was right to move on from Schitt’s Creek. After that whenever he has been questioned about the next season, he has consistently said that he is happy with how the series ended and that he never wanted to drag it out simply for the sake of appeasing fans.

Other cast members like Annie Murphy (who played Alexis), despite being interested in a next season, told Variety, that she doesn’t think the next season will be there but a movie would be great for a reunion.

If you don’t remember by the name who Eugene Levy is, you must remember the guy who played the coolest dad on American Pie and actually went on to be remembered as the “coolest dad” of America. Bringing O’Hara to play Moira rose was his idea. Eugene told a Hollywood reporter that Moira’s eccentricities are all O’Hara’s doing and she made the character so much funnier than we had ever imagined.

Talk On Social Media About Schitt’s Creek

The legacy Shitt’s Creek left behind is unbeatable and it won’t vanish even if the series never comes back in any form.

The biggest impact the show left behind was its positive and thoughtful portrayal of its LGBTQ+ characters, including David himself, whose talk with Stevie explaining his sexuality by saying, “I like the wine, not the label” became one of the most famous moments from the series.

