The Walking Dead Series: Everything You Need to Know About Its Penultimate Episode!

With eleven seasons and 177 episodes, it’s hard to believe that the series ‘The Walking Dead’ is coming to an end. The series started airing on October 31, 2010 and has been going on for eleven seasons, with a huge fan following for the series. The American television series which is based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman follows the horrors of a post-apocalyptic world and the story of a few survivors who tries their best to stay alive from the attacks of the zombies.

Even though there had been a few criticisms regarding the length of the series, it is still one of the most popular shows on cable and still manages to pull off a very good rating for it. Running for such a long time on television, ‘The Walking Dead’ also has multiple spin-offs like ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ and ‘Tales of the Walking Dead.’ With its 23rd episode released on November 13, 2022, the show is just a single episode away from concluding. The finale episode of the season will be aired on November 20, 2022, Sunday which, without a doubt, will be a marker for the end of an era.

The Walking Dead – The Penultimate Episode – Episode 23, Season 11

(Spoilers ahead)

The show ‘The Walking Dead’ had been going on for eleven successful seasons. The first ever episode of the series was telecasted in October 2010. The show was well received by the audience. The viewership of the series rapidly increased for the first three seasons, where, at one point, the show claimed that the viewership had come close to 17.3 million viewers during the fifth season, in 2014. But the show gradually started to lose viewers and failed to amaze the audience as it used to in the initial season. The decline in the number of audiences started around the seventh season and the number saw a big decline during season nine of the series.

The second to last episode of the season, which was the 23rd episode, was telecasted on November 13, 2022. As the series approaches its end, there are many hopes and expectations from the die-hard fans, which the episode failed to meet, according to the personal reviews of most of the fans online. The 23rd episode which sets the ground for the ultimate finale of the series was said to be an emotional one and even though it was not acclaimed as an exceptional one, fans seemed pretty satisfied with how the episode unraveled.

Episode 23 titled ‘Family’ starts with a monologue by Judith. Through her words, she says that it was time for another fight and calls on everyone to grab a weapon from a box, where each person chooses a weapon and prepares for a fight. Judith also joins the fight where they all try to make it a better world and also to bring back peace to their world. Judith also passes the Grimes hat to RJ, which was such an important and emotional scene too.

The episode revolves around the plan of the gang to fight and bring down Pamela. As the team reachers her, their plans get reversed as they are ambushed. In the fight, Pamela aims to shoot at Maggie, who is saved by Judith. During her efforts to save Maggie, Judith gets shot. Daryl tries to rescue Judith and takes her out into the streets of the Commonwealth.

The group was then overrun by a group of walkers who managed to break the walls and get in. Pamela orders to use her people, whom she should be protecting, as a human shield and protect her and the rest of the upper class of the community. The swamping zombies take over the rest of the gun, while Daryl manages to swoop out with the wounded Judith. It is to be expected that there can be a few character deaths in the coming episodes as the remaining are trapped in the zombie horde.

The episode ended with some major events taking place, and fans also speculate that there were some clues in the episode which hinted the return of some of the familiar faces in the last episode. With just a single episode to go, everyone who is fond of the series is waiting to see how the creators bring a justifiable end to the eleven-seasons-long series.

The Walking Dead Cast and Crew

‘The Walking Dead’ is known for its long list of cast and the last season is no exception to it. As per the reports, the last season of the show will feature 23 regulars of the series. The cast for the last episode includes;

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa Mc Bride as Carol Peletier

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Cailey Flemming as Judith Grimes

Jeffery Dean Morgan as Negan

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Ross Marquand as Aaron

The cast also includes a big list of popular names who are familiar to most of the fans through the course of eleven seasons. The final season of the series has a total of 24 episodes and there are multiple directors working together in the last season. The first episode of the series which was titled ‘Acheron: Part I’ was directed by Kevin Dowling, whereas the last episode of the season as well as the series will be directed by Greg Nicotero.

Sharat Raju was the director of the 23rd episode which came out recently. Many other directors like Rose Troche, Tawnia McKiernan, Aisha Tyler, Karen Gaviola, and Lily Mariye are also a part of the project, who has directed different episodes in the final season.

Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Scott M. Gimple, Angela Knag, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera, Denise Huth, and Gale Anne Hurd serve as the executive producers for ‘The Walking Dead’ final season. Ashley Kang also takes up the role of the showrunner too.

The Walking Dead Where to Watch

The final season of the series ‘The Walking Dead’ premiered on AMC and was released on August 22, 2021. The final season of the series contains 24 episodes and the episode is released as three eight-episode blocks. The final episode will be aired on November 20, 2022. The show is also available on the online streaming platform Disney+.