Netflix Series ‘Manifest Season 4’ Cast And Characters

Manifest Season 4 boasts a large gathering of returning cast as the record-breaking series has a full-roaster of familiar faces on board. With the show heading toward its climax, it’s only fitting that the supernatural drama has brought everyone together. With a sky-rocketed death rate, it’s definitely inevitable to bring back all of the Flight 828 passengers on board.

Manifest Season 4 Cast

Usually, when a series is renewed after a cancellation its cast gets scattered as many tend to move on with new projects or with their personal lives. However, the story is different from Netflix’s Manifest. We noticed no noticeable absence in the first ten episodes of Manifest season 4.

Let’s now get a closer look at who played whom

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Since the beginning of the monumental hit, Melissa Roxburgh has gained notoriety leaving the cinephiles to talk about her for a long time. She played different roles in several flicks and shows like Star Trek Beyond and Legends of Tomorrow.

But arguably her big break was through Jeff Rake’s Manifest. Although Melissa Roxburgh is not an NYPD detective anymore, she still is involved heavily in the show.

Ellen Tamaki as Drea Mikami

Originally introduced as Michaela’s new colleague at the police department, Drea Mikami- played by Ellen Tamaki- no longer serves with Michaela in a professional capacity. But, she has forever expressed an unmatched interest in helping everyone and is ultimately the only person on the police force who is capable of offering help.

Josh Dallas As Ben Stone

Initially, Josh Dallas was MCU’s Fandral in the foremost Thor movie and then, he was replaced with actor Zachary Levi, however, the ‘Prince Charming’ is back as Ben Stone in Manifest 4. We’re glad that the de-facto leader of Flight 828 passengers is finally back on board after a short hiatus.

TY Doran as Cal Stone

Ever since the show began, Cal Stone was played by Jack Messina, but now, the creators are depicting the past with a 17-year-old Cal, who is portrayed by newcomer Ty Doran. Given the importance of Cal in Manifest, it’s not surprising that Ty has become the series regular in the latest season.

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Olive is the teenage daughter of Ben and Grace, portrayed by Luna Blaise. Even though she is not a passenger, she became greatly involved with the flight matter and tried to prevent the death rate, doing whatever was under her control. She also seems dedicated to finding the scary phenomenon behind Flight828’s sudden disappearance.

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Dr. Saanvi Bahl is one of the strongest allies of Stone in Manifest. After earning her redemption in the third season, Saanvi finally restored her connection to the Callings. And, with her scientific expertise, Saanvi has become integral to the passenger’s attempts to disclose the show’s mysteries.

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

J.R. Ramirez has flabbergasted everyone with his character Jared Vasquez, who unfortunately continues to be part of a love triangle with Zeke and his former lover, Michaele. Just like Olive, Jared is also not a passenger but he has been constantly with the crew and is undoubtedly a person who the Flight 828 passengers can count on in need.

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

After the maker pulled the peg of the show, Zeke actor Matt Long went on to sign another contract with NBC’s Getaway show. The news instantly created havoc when a Manifest Season 4 was confirmed.

That way, either Long would be unable to join the cast, compelling the showrunners to replace him or his role would have been reduced. But, luckily, NBC decided against picking up Getaway, clearing the pathway for Matt Long in Manifest 4.

Holly Taylor as Angelina Mayor

Holly Taylor, who joined the team in Season 3 bumped up to series regular for the final iteration. If the last season is anything to go by, then Angelina having a greater role does make sense. Especially, when she killed Grace and kidnapped Eden in the third season, we learned that she had something more planned.

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Like Taylor, Daryl Edwards was also promoted to the series’ regular role as Robert Vance. After seemingly dying in the inaugural season and apparently missing season 2, the former NSA director has been trying his best to help passengers survive.

Jared Grimes as Adrian Shannon

Church of the Returned lead, Jared Grimes plays the role of a passenger of Flight 828 named Adrian Shannon. Per Shannon, the Callings are all evil, and it’s pretty interesting that Adrian has had a recurring presence in the entire Manifest Season 4.

Ali Lopez- Sohail as Eagan Tehrani

Despite being disliked by everyone on the flight for his dubious decision-making and selfish attitude, Tehrani turned out to be useful as his photographic memory paid off well. But still, his tendency to cause trouble has made him look more vulnerable and he sometimes looks more like an antagonist than a true ally. He even kidnapped Vance’s son during the season 3 finale.

Garret Wareing as TJ Morrison

Garret Wareing was seen on and off in the show, appearing in season 2 and disappearing completely in season 3. But, he has finally returned to Manifest to play TJ Morrison, the only passenger who helped the main characters investigate Al-Zuras’ journal.

Frank Deal as Captain Bill Daly

What is a flight without its pilot? Frank Deal, who was present during the second mystery that happened during the season 3 finale, suddenly appeared in the cockpit wreckage of Flight 828 before disappearing again.

Must Check: