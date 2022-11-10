Since The Crown launched on Netflix in 2016, it has been a monumental hit, and this time again the House of Windsor will win many hearts. The Netflix royal drama bagged all seven major drama category awards in 2021, being the first to win them all.

Moreover, the prestige Netflix show has never been unsuccessful in creating a deal of discussion and now there is a particular buzz around this latest iteration. Not only is there a major cast change (the actors were switched to new after the second season as the timeline moves forward through decades), but also the first film after the death of Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

Who Are The Cast Of The Crown Season 5?

The Crown Season 5 revolves around the tumultuous 1990s, arguably one of the most difficult decades of the royal family. They witnessed a major fire at Windsor Castle, the ugliest public breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage, and finally the tragedy of Diana’s death in a car crash.

On Nov. 2, 2022, Netflix released a BTS video featuring a bunch of footage from the current-running season and exclusive interviews of the new Casts who joined the line-up. On top of that, the clip contained the controversial interview of Princess Diana with the journalist Martin Bashir as well.

Let’s keep all these aside and jump into the cast of The Crown Season 5 for which you are here in the first place.

Imelda Staunton CBE as Queen Elizabeth II

Staunton was the first cast member Announces, might seem familiar to many of you as the renowned actress Who has appeared in several costume dramas and she was also Oscar-nominated for her role in Vera Drake. Additionally, Staunton gained international acclaim through her turn in Warner Bros’ Harry Potter franchise as Dolores Umbridge as well as Pride, Return to Cranford, and the Downton Abbey films.

Elizabeth’s part was previously played by Claire Foy, but she was replaced from the cast with Olivia Colman during the third and fourth seasons and now Staunton took over the fifth season. It is feasible that Coy might return for a possible flashback scene.

However, in The Crown Season 5, they mainly discuss the number of issues that arise within the royal family in the ‘90s, making it clear that Staunton will be seen on the screen for a long time.

Sir Jonathan Pryce CBE as Prince Philip

Sir Jonathan Pryce is famed for appearing in films such as The Age of Innocence, The Two Popes, Game of Thrones, Tomorrow Never Dies, Wolf Hall, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The crucial character of the Duke of Edinburgh was initially played by Matt Smith but after the second season, Tobias Menzies took his place, and now, Sir Jonathan Pryce will be seen in his place.

In the ‘90s Philip did his best to rescue Diana’s marriage with Charles. He was also a supporter of Queen and this season we can expect to see his friendship with Lady Romsey, and Penny Kanchbull gets tackled.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Lesley Manville, who replaced Helena Bonham as Princess Margaret is gaining enough tabloid attention after the release of The Crown Season 5. She is famous for her collaborations with Mike Leigh, the director, and for her nuanced performance on the BBC comedy Mum. Moreover, Manville was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Phantom Thread.

In the first two seasons of The Crown, the character was played by the legendary Vanessa Kirby. Apparently, Princess Margarette suffered continuous health issues before she died in 2002. But before that, she was reunited with her former lover, Peter Townsend and this would be shown in the fifth season.

Johnny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major

He is the successor of country leader Margaret Thatcher and a conservative politician who served as the PM of the United Kingdom during the ‘90s.

Miller is seen as John Major and he is already known for his past films including Mansfield Park, Melinda & Melinda, the films Trainspotting and its sequel as well as the series Elementary.

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Charles, who is romantically attracted to Camilla Parker Bowles, is one of the inevitable characters and is played by Dominic West, who is better known for his roles in the films like The Square, Punisher: War Zone, Chicago 300, John Carter, Tomb Raider, and Colette. He is also renowned for his television roles in The Wire.

Child actors Julian Baring and Belly Jenkins played the childhood version of Prince Charles and his adult days were portrayed by Josh O’Connor.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

By far, we haven’t mentioned an actor who shows tremendous resemblance to her character. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki literally looks like a dupe of Princess Diana. The former ballet dancer has appeared in many hit flicks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Tenet, Widows, The Burnt Orange Heresy, and The Great Gatsby. The rumors suggest she is expected to return in the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 too.

Princess Diana/ Lady Diana Spencer was introduced in the fourth season of The Crown and was played by Emma Corrin. In the latest iteration, we will see the end of her marriage with Prince Charles and her other romances.

Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth

The ITV sitcom Vicious star Marcia Warren appears in the role of The Queen Mother after replacing Marion Bailey, who played the role gracefully during the second and third iterations. The character was introduced by actress Victoria Hamilton in the first season.

It would be nice to see Warren in the purple hat, dealing with old age and other royal family issues.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

The British actress Olivia Williams shines as Prince Charles’ lover Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown Season 5. The Postman star is famous for her roles in Lucky Break, The Father, Rushmore, Emma, The Sixth Sense, and An Education.

Emerald Fennell played Camilla in the third and fourth runs of the series. But Olivia will be portraying the darker side which comes after her romantic relationship gets exposed before the nation.

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

In the third and fourth seasons of The Crown, Erin Doherty played Princess Anne and she was replaced by Claudia Harrison in the fifth run. Harrison is a familiar face who has previously appeared in Murphy’s Law, The IT Crowd, and The Cat’s Meow.

In the latest season, we will see her marriage collapse with Captain Mark Phillips and get married to Commander Timothy Laurence.

James Murray as Prince Andrew

Murray who is popular for his TV roles in Defiance, McDonald & Dodds, Cucumber, and Primeval has grabbed the shoes of Queen’s second son Prince Andrew from Tom Byrne who played the character in the fourth iteration.

The current season will demonstrate the way how his marriage with the Duchess of York, Sarah, ends.

