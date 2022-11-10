CMA Awards: Where to Watch and All Other Details

The much-awaited fifty-sixth Annual Country Music Awards was all set with a power-packed event and took place on Wednesday, November 9 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Luke Bryan one of the loud and enrapturing American singers and television personalities hosted the show for the second time along with his co-host Peyton Manning. This was a massive event and many big stars were the cynosure of the show along with resplendent performances. Let us dwell deep into the mega event that happened at Bridgestone Arena Nashville.

Where to Watch the CMA Awards

The massive much-anticipated award show will be aired on November 9, 2022, on ABC, and after its live broadcasting, it would be available to stream on Hulu after the following day. Whether you sadly happen to miss the live broadcasting f the show it would not be a problem since we have Hulu. The live broadcasting was on November 9 at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT on ABC and the day after the massive event it would be streaming on the online platform and people could watch it according to their time.

Moreover, you can watch the CMA awards for free trials on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream on online and can enjoy the show at your convenience.

As per the tradition since 2006, the award show will always be held at the iconic Bridgestone Arena. And following the live broadcasting, every program of the CMA awards would be streamed on Hulu. the only time when this mega event did not take place at the Bridgestone Arena was due to Covid restrictions. So after a huge break from the pandemic, the mega event has come with a handful of events and programs which is undoubtedly inexplicable and resplendent to the core.

The night was bound to remember for a lifetime because of its opening tribute to the late Loretta Lynn and moreover, Alan Jackson tribute performance also made the event all the more interesting and enrapturing. The tribute to Alan Jackson was in honor of his Lifetime Achievement award.

Who Hosted the CMA Awards?

We all are well acquainted with the name Luke Bryan since he is a famous American singer and television personality. Luke Bryan has been the recipient of CMA Entertainer of the Year Winner and American Idol judge and his debut as a host for this award show were in 2021. So making his debut a compelling one no doubt he was the host for the second time and this time with a slight difference. He had quarterbacking support from Peyton Manning who is the National Football League great and the former University of Tennessee Volunteer. So the duo had created a bang in the show and their behind-the-scenes videos were quite riveting as the two were goofing off and childishly drawing up ‘plays’ on a whiteboard amidst their recording for the show. Peyton Manning had retired from the National Football League and since his retirement, he has been a regular television fixture and he was dealing with being an analyst and advertising pitchman. He has got the opportunity to appear in a series of Nationwide Insurance commercials alongside the much acknowledged Brad Paisley.

Who Was Nominated at the CMA Awards?

The first person to get the CMA Awards nominations was none other than Lainey Wilson and she got the most of anyone consisting of six total. Will Vie the Heart Like a Truck amazing singer was nominated for the Album of the year for his riveting album titled For Sayin’ what I’m Thinkin’ and furthermore, female vocalist of the year nomination too.

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for their mind-blogging performances received five nominations. Shane McAnally and Chris Stapleton were also nominated for their respective awards five times. Other nominated candidates include Cody Johnson, Josh Osborne, Luke Combs, Hardy, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood.

Taylor Swift is also nominated for Musical Event of the year for her resounding ‘I Bet You Think About Me.

The Night Performers of the CMA Awards

So when we dwell deep into the mega event besides the award distribution ceremony, the show was power-packed with several nuanced joyous performances. The Country Music Association made an announcement in early October and they revealed some of the names of the performers for the stary night including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Marcus King, Carly Pierce, and Morgan Wallen.

We would be astounded to hear the names of our beloved stars’ performances and it is absolutely clueless how they all fit into this mega show. As per sources, Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse, Cole Hauser in Yellowstone, and Lionel Richie the singer were the names that were at the forefront of the show.

We can expect how magnificent the show would be by just hearing these above-mentioned names. All our favorite stars had their work cut out and undoubtedly this event was a great success by all means.

Since the backlash that Jason Aldean had to face he wouldn’t make it to the show and he hasn’t been going to a public event because of the issues surrounding him. But Morgan Wallen came back to the show after being uninvited from the 2021 CMA Awards and he performed You Proof a new track in the show. With these inexplicable performances, this year’s CMA awards were a massive success and it has been engraved on everyone’s mind forever because of its great exposure to the world.

