Netflix’s Enola Holmes is making headlines everywhere. The second season of the famed franchise has been already topping the streaming behemoth’s movie lists and has left us wondering about its potential third season.

Enola Holmes 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we do have a gut feeling the creators would announce it anytime soon. By the way, why would they even pull the leg of the show that is capable of filling their pockets?

Across the opening weekend of Enola Holmes 2, it clocked 64.1 million hours viewed on Netflix, earning the most watched title on Netflix. So, basically, the sequel has dethroned the most anticipated return of Manifest by 7 million views.

We believe the show is going to make more records as everybody else catches up with Sherlock’s little sister Enola, played by today’s most sought-after star Millie Bobby Brown. She has recently revealed her excitement for another season, which is yet to be confirmed.

“I would love to be a part of another (Enola Holmes). I would love to see her (Enola) do more cases, be put in crazy situations, and make her feel vulnerable again,” she told ScreenRant.

The sequel is back with some classic Sherlock characters who fit in the world of Enola, making the thought of a third movie even more exciting. Enthusiasts are beyond eager to know whether such a flick will see the light of day or not.

So, scroll down to learn more about a potential Enola Holmes 3, while you wait for the confirmation. Here is everything we know.

Enola Holmes 3: Potential Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the most awaited Enola Holmes 3 has not been officially given a word by the authorities. Therefore, it is yet to be confirmed by Netflix, which hurts us to say that we have no release date for the threequel so far.

But we can definitely make some guesses though. Since the inaugural flick arrived in September 2020 and the sequel in November 2022, there is nothing wrong in expecting a third mystery crime film in 2023. But we can still wait for another year, given the officials have not so far revealed anything about a possible return.

Moreover, there is a chance that the movie might get even more delayed as stars Brown and Cavill are likely to be busy with their upcoming movies including Stranger Things season 5 and a potential Superman flick respectively. So, you can expect it to have a knock-on effect on the crowd-favorite Enola Holmes 3.

Who Will Be Back For Enola Holmes 3?

There is no relevance for a hunch of whether Bobby Brown will return or not. She is producing the series, so why on earth would she deny joining the cast, moreover, would there be an Enola Holmes movie without Millie Bobby Brown? She can never be replaced as Enola Holmes.

Other likely returns include:

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Helena Bonham Carter as Weudoria Holmes

Louis Paridge as Tewkesbury

Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade

Susie Wokoma as Edith.

Even though it’s a narrow hunch, we guess there would be a wide storyline for Sam Clafin. Earlier, he missed out on the sequel due to a schedule conflict, but if the universe wills, we will get to see more of him in the threequel.

“If there is another season, we would like to have him (Sam),” said Bradbeer, director of the massive show.

There is also a catalog of actors who have the greatest means to return and unfold that may break certain suspense of Enola Holmes 2. So those of you who haven’t watched it yet, please do not scroll down.

First up, you might see Sharon Duncan- Brewster in the awaited third movie as she was disclosed to be the epic Sherlock villain Moriarty. But our heroes Sherlock and Enola also have new allies including Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson.

Enola Holmes 3: Expected Plot

Unfortunately, we are left with no such potential cliffhanger in Enola Holmes 2 to predict where a potential threequel might take off. Nearly all of the dots were already connected but we need more.

In the climax, we saw Moriarty escape from the dungeon, so it’s pretty feasible for her to return in the third iteration to cause great havoc. But we’re glad that at least Dr. John Watspon would lend a helping hand to Sherlock and Enola. But the sequel was far from Nancy Springer’s book series as it was not at all based on the novel from which it was earlier inspired.

Since the plot has deviated from the original storyline, we cannot predict what exactly the makers would serve on the table. In fact, it is possible that the entire table might turn in a way that is not at all expected.

