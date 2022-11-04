The Menu streaming will be done in theatres on November 18, 2022, and the film will also be available to watch by the audience on various other online streaming platforms and websites including Amazon Prime Videos, Disney Hotstar Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu.

The movie’s expected run length is about one hour and forty-six minutes. The filming was primarily done in the English language, but it will be available to stream in some other dubbed versions as well.

Movie The Menu Genres Comedy

Horror

Thriller Director Mark Mylod Writers Seth Reiss(screenplay)

Will Tracy(screenplay) Stars Anya Taylor-Joy

Ralph Fiennes

Nicholas Hoult Country of origin United States Language English Filming locations Savannah, Georgia, US Production companies Alienworx Productions

Hyperobject Industries Release Date 18 November 2022

The Menu: Plot

The Menu plot will feature some dark severe horrific mystery lurking behind the famous Chef Slowik. He will be inviting a bunch of influential and High-class society members to a mysterious island. Tyler and Margot also received the invitation, and not being able to turn it down the couple decides to accept the invitation.

Little did they know that they would not just be enjoying the meals, but the menu prepared by the maniac culinary master would be far more dangerous. The movie will be trying to unveil the hidden mystery and suspense behind Chef Slowik’s dark plan

The Menu: Release Date

The Menu release date is November 18, 2022. The movie also had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

On November 18, 2022, the film will be released in theatres in the United States and some other parts of the globe. It is also expected that after a few days of the movie’s official theatrical release being done it will be available to stream on various online streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Videos, Disney Hotstar Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu.

The Menu: Where To Watch?

The upcoming horror-comedy movie “The Menu” will be available to watch in theatres On November 18, 2022, by Searchlight Pictures. According to a few sources, the online streaming platforms that will release the movie are Amazon, Disney Hotstar Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu.

The Menu Cast

The Menu cast includes the following main characters:

• Ralph Fiennes (who will be seen playing the role of Chef Slowik)

• Anya Taylor-Joy (Who will be seen playing the role of Margot)

• Nicholas Hoult (Who will be seen playing the role of Tyler)

• Hong Chau (Who will be seen playing the role of Elsa)

• Janet McTeer (Who will be seen playing the role of Lillian Bloom)

• Judith Light (Who will be seen playing the role of Anne))

• John Leguizamo (Who will be seen playing the role of a movie star)

• Reed Birney (Who will be seen playing the role of Richard)

• Paul Adelstein (Who will be seen playing the role of Lillian’s editor)

• Aimee Carrero (Who will be seen playing the role of Felicity)

• Arturo Castro (Who will be seen playing the role of Soren)

• Mark St. Cyr (Who will be seen playing the role of Dave)

• Rob Yang (Who will be seen playing the role of Bryce)

• Rebecca Koon (who will be seen playing the role of Linda)

• Peter Grosz (Who will be seen playing the role of Sommelier)

The Talk On Social Media

Fans are looking forward to this upcoming horror movie with a different plot. The revealed information about the movie’s cast members, plot, and storyline looks quite different and promising from the other movies following similar genres.

Also, the released trailer managed to create a buzz among the audience. The official Twitter account of the film is run under the following handle @TheMenuFilm and a few recent Tweets were made including “Reservations now open. #TheMenuFilm is exclusively in theaters on November 18th.

What To Expect From The Menu?

The upcoming horror-comedy film “The Menu” is around the great cultural art of culinary, the directors decided to blend the topic into a horror film. The fans will be expecting some familiar faces from Hollywood’s film industry to star in this movie.

Ralph Fiennes (who was previously seen playing the role of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series) happens to be playing the role of a top-class chef and head of the art of culinary. He will be displayed as a strange and mysterious character who will be seen cooking something fishy.

Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy will be playing the role of a couple named Tyler and Margot, who will receive an invitation from Chef Slowik. Tyler himself will be portrayed as a foodie and happens to be a great admirer of Chef Slowik.

Little did they know that they would be getting caught up in some serious ominous plot led by the mysterious Chef himself. The movie will be a blended mixture of horror, thriller, and black comedy.

The Menu: Trailer

The Menu trailer started with the movie’s main characters boarding a ship. It further continued with Tyler and Margot trying out a few of the classic dishes of Chef Slovik. Tyler, being a total fan of the chef, continued with his blabbering whereas Margot was seen a little unconvinced.

In the hopes of having a pleasant evening, the guests entered Hawthorn having no idea what that true horror waits for them. Suspicion and thrill were setting in and little clips were shown that displayed the events of the gruesome and painstaking plan that the Menu had planned for its guests.