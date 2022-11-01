Who Is Honey Alexander? How Did Honey Alexander Die?

Leslee Kathryn Alexander who was the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S Senator Lamar Alexander passed away on October 30, 2022, Sunday. Better known by her other name Honey Alexander, she was 77 years old at the time of her death. It was the family of Lamar Alexander that revealed the news about the demise of Honey Alexander.

Honey Alexander died at her home which is located outside of the Tennessee City of Maryville. Her family members were present alongside her during her final moments, according to reports.

Even though her death was reported by her relatives on October 30, Sunday, the cause of her demise is yet to be revealed by her family members. Even though there had been attempts to reach out to her family, there had been no such information regarding her cause of death as of now. Honey Alexander is survived by her husband Lamar Alexander who is currently 82 years old, three children of the couple, nine grandchildren, and her brothers and sisters.

What Is Honey Alexander Known For?

Even though she was the wife of a governor and U.S Senator, Honey Alexander was able to make an image and name for herself rather than being known for her husband’s accomplishments. Honey Alexander was a very prominent woman who worked for the betterment of expectant mothers and newborns.

Honey Alexander was also a part of the Council on Health Promotion and Disease Prevention of the U.S Health Secretary and also the Governor’s Task Forces on Day Care and Youth Alcohol and Drug Abuse. She was one of the main people who worked behind the success of the Healthy Children Initiative in Tennessee during the eight years when her husband served his term as the governor of Tennessee two times. She will be known for her accomplishments as a successful businesswoman, and philanthropist and also for being a strong support and partner for her husband, both in his life and his political career.

Upon the news of the demise of Honey Alexander, many leaders shared their condolences and remembered her for the good initiatives that she took for the welfare of the people. According to the post of U.S Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, “Through decades in the political limelight, Honey Alexander modeled grace, charity and public services.

She brought her passion for helping children and families to the Governer’s Mansion in Nashville, the University of Tennessee, The Department of Education, and – to the great good fortune of so many lucky friends – the U.S Senate.”

Honey Alexander was a very prominent supporter of the local nonprofit Family and Children’s Services in Nashville. As a token of her contributions and to pay her respect, the new headquarters of the organization was named ‘Honey Alexander Center’ in the year 2019. She was also a part of the founding team of the organization Leadership Nashville in 1976. There are more than 1600 alumni in the organization at present. Along with Marguerite Sallee and others, Honey Alexander helped in building up Coporate Child Care Inc., The organization later merged with Bright Horizons in 1977.

Personal Details

Leslee Kathryn Alexander who is better known as Honey Alexander was born on October 12, 1945. She was born in Los Angeles, California but She grew up in Victoria, Texas. Honey Alexander graduated from Smith College in Massachusetts. Lamar Alexander and Honey Alexander met for the first time at a softball game organized for the senate staff members in 1967. When they met for the first time, Honey was working for the U.S Senator John Tower of Texas and her husband was a staff of the U.S Senator Howard Baker Jr of Tennessee.

They eventually got married in 1969. After their marriage, the couple stayed as husband and wife for long 53 years. The couple had four children together named Drew, Leslee, Kathryn, and Will. According to their friend, U.S Senator Mitt Romney’s Twitter post, the relationship shared between Lamar and Honey Alexander was “a love story for the ages – a partnership in every sense of the word.”

Even though she fully concentrated her time and effort to work for the welfare of children and families that needed help, her family remembers Honey Alexander as a person who was also interested in reading historical novels, jogging and planting flowers. They also added that she loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

The family also announced that a memorial service will be held for her at the Christ Church Cathedral in Nashville. There will also be a graveside service for the family members alone, which will take place at the family cemetery at Hesse Creek Chapel in Walland, Tennesse. The exact date for both these events is yet to be announced.

