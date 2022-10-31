Who Is D.H. Peligro? Dead Kennedys Drummer’s Cause Of Death Revealed!

Darren Henley, better known by his stage name D.H. Peligro, a drummer for the Dead Kennedys, died at the age of 63.

According to the statement, Peligro, who had been a pillar in the Los Angeles and San Francisco music scene in the past, breathed his last in his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2022. Apparently, after shining in LA, he joined the Red Hot Chilli Peppers for a short period, CNN affiliate KARE reported.

How Did D.H. PeligroDie?

Following the death, Dead Kennedys announced, “Police stated that the death was caused by a trauma after an accidental fall,” they continued, “Arrangements are pending and they will be revealed in the coming days. (However), we ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this hard time.”

Many sources have reported that the paramedics arrived at Peligro’s San Fernando Valley home in Los Angeles at around 7 pm on Friday after he was found lying unconscious in the bathroom. Shortly after, D.H. Peligro was announced dead by the landlord. The death was confirmed at the scene. And, the cause of Peligro’s death was announced to be a head injury.

Peligro’s last few Instagram posts have been transformed into an honorary memorandum post as his fans and followers have been pouring in with prayer and condolences.

A friend on Instagram wrote, “I love you, my friend. I am sad that I won’t be able to hug you again.

Other fellow bandmates including Red Hot Chilli bassist Flea have also taken to the internet with tributes to D.H. Peligro. “My dear friend, I miss you so much. I am devastated but all my life I will treasure ( your memories) every second. When I saw you play DK’s in ‘81 you blew my mind,” Flea penned on Instagram with a photo of the rocker.

He continued, “You are the real rocker and a significant part of RHCP history. You will always live in your hearts.” Before concluding the words, he dubbed Peligro as “the bringer of joy,” and “a giant-hearted man.”

D.H joined the Red Hot Chilli Peppers in 1988 after replacing drummer Jack Irons. At the time, the guitarist Hillel Slovak was also replaced by DeWayne McKnight. From the very beginning, D.H. Peligro had a good relationship with the band, and together they played in a comedy band called Three Little Butt Hairs with bassist Flea and singer Anthony Kiedis. However, Mcknight was fired in a short while and was replaced by John Frusciante. Subsequently, Peligro was also expelled due to his ongoing alcohol and drug issue.

Firing Peligro was one of the hardest things the band ever did, said Kiedis and as for Flea, he remained in bed for a couple of days since it was equally hard for him to continue in the band without his dear pal.

The guitarist of Alice in Chain, William DuVall also shared a note, reminiscing on one of the legendary performances of Peligro as a drummer whose passion for the drums reflects in the audience when he performs.

“Super cool guy, Drum hero. “I will never forget the DKs gig I saw at 688 in May 1983 where he concluded the show after diving over his kit into the crowd in one leap. Fu****g legend. Rest In Peace.”

For the Dead Kennedy alone, Peligro has drummed an array of songs including, In God We Trust, Frankenchrist, Plastic Surgery Disasters, Bedtime for Democracy, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death, Mutiny on the Bay, DMPO’s on Broadway, Milking the Sacred Cow, In God We Trust: The Lost Tapes, The Early Years Live, and Live at the Deaf Club.

He also played with Nailbomb, Lock-Up, The Feederz, SSI, The Hellations, The Two Free Stooges, and Jungle Studs. In fact, D.H. Peligro was the frontman of his band named Peligro for which he delivered three albums including Peligro (1995), Welcome to America (2000), and Sum of Our Surroundings (2004). The last two received the Rock Album of the Year honors from the American Independent Music Awards. He has also led the bands Kool-Aid Choir, the Hellions, Reverend Jones, and Al Sharpton’s Hair. And in 2020, Peligro collaborated with Mobi on the song Power is Taken which was eventually included in the Album titled All Visible Objects.

D.H’s sound was best known for its versatility as it was an electric combination of reggae, punk, funk, and heavy metal.

