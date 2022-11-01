Cormac Roth, Son Of Actor Tim Roth, Dead At 25!!

The English actor Tim Roth announced the untimely death of his son Cormac Roth, who passed away peacefully in the arms of his family at the age of 25.

The musician Cormac Roth died after battling cancer, his family announced on Monday. The devastated family also added that their adored son “maintained his wicked wit and humor” throughout his last days.

“When we think of the 25-year-old boy, the sadness comes in waves as do the laughter and tears,” the family continued, “A joyful and irrepressible and wild and wonderful child. Only a man recently. We love him. We will keep him with us wherever we go.”

Tim Roth’s son, cormac Roth was a guitarist, producer, and composer by profession who graduated from Bennington College. In November 2021, he disclosed that he was diagnosed with third-stage germ cell cancer.

The young man took the entire thing to his official Instagram handle, where he announced the ailment. Coupled with a short clip of himself, playing his favorite guitar with no to zero hair on his head. And, the caption read:

“In November of 2021, I was diagnosed with the third stage of germ cell cancer and since then I have been throwing everything I can at it, fighting it daily. Chemo, then high-dose chemo, transplants, medication, surgeries, transfusions, etc.

It is called Choriocarcinoma and it is rare. Although I have thrown everything I can at it, it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me.

It has already taken up half of my hearing, my confidence, and 60 pounds of weight, and will continue its deadliest path until I manage to kill it somehow. (However), It hasn’t taken away my will for living and my love for music, it hasn’t been able to take me down yet.”

The budding artist continued,

“If you or anyone around you is affected by cancer, feel free to reach out as it is nothing else but an emotional rollercoaster. Love to you and please ensure to do everything you love. Life is chaos and it is short. And you will never know when it will be you. Be well and consult a doctor. Fuck cancer.”

The single post was more than enough to boost the courage and hope of anyone suffering from the same. Although his fans were not expecting Roth in such a look, they accepted the truth and began to shower him with support.

Following the demise, people have been rushing to this particular post to share their condolences to the family and wish peace for the deceased.

“I just learned about you today, I absolutely love this guitar piece you created. Am truly sorry for the hand you were dealt and that you are no longer on this earth in your previous form. It is my hope that you exist in another form and that peace is with you. Hopefully, you can play guitar in the other realm as well. You were quite good in this one,” a fan commented under his post, while another one chimed in and said:

“The worst roller coaster ride ever. Fuck cancer.”

In a recent post that he made back in August, he urged his fans and followers to remember that life was short.

“All of you are so talented, and it blows me away what I see every day when I scroll through, it really does, what you guys make is just incredible. Remember that life is short. You don’t always get to choose your future and you don’t always get to choose your destiny. But (make sure to) be an undeniable source that lives and breathes.

That thing that you claim that you love and that you are, and do it, really do it, if it makes you happy, then do it,” Roth said in a video clip.

Following that, a fan commented, “Love to you. And I will pass these beautiful words on to my kids. Am so sorry to all who love Cormac. And to Cormac…I am just gonna pretend you hear a thousand know your life and death made an impact even to those of us who didn’t know you but we read your story, a small part of your story anyway. I’m sorry cancer found you. I hope you know we will love better because of your words.”