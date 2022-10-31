The 76-year-old Sylvester Stallone has finally opened up about the recent turmoil that had been going on in his family life. According to the words of the Rocky actor, it is to be understood that he has finally come to the realization that there is nothing more important than being together with thor family.

Sylvester Stallone got separated from his wife Jennifer Flavin for a brief time a few months back. Quoting the actor’s words, he described the short split he had with his wife as a “tumultuous time.”

“Let’s say that it was a tumultuous time. There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn,”

said Stallone while he spoke with the Sunday Times.

Sylvester Stallone, who is 76 years old, and his wife Jennifer Flavin who is 54 years old announced that they were getting a divorce in August of this year. The couple got married in May 1997. It was his third marriage. It was Jennifer Flavin who filed for divorce in August 2022.

According to a statement given by Stallone, it was understood that the couple faced some personal issues and that they were trying together to overcome those issues privately. After filing the divorce in August, it was later revealed that the couple has reconciled.

Seems like the couple was able to solve their earlier-mentioned personal issues and that they were again happy together. After reconciling their divorce in September, the couple had been spotted together outside.

On October 7, the couple was spotted in New York City. It was quite sure that they were happy together and seemed to enjoy the city together. The couple also met with Leonardo DiCaprio and his father during their outing together and the couple was also spotted wearing their wedding rings too.

The marriage between Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin took place in 1997. It was his third marriage. Before getting married to Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone got married to Sasha Czack on December 28, 1974.

Stallone had two sons with Sasha. Both of his sons suffered some serious physical challenges. His first son Sage Moonblood Stallone who was born in 1976 died of heart disease in 2012. He was 36 years old. Stallone’s second son Seargeoh was born in 1979. He was diagnosed with autism at a very young age. Sylvester Stallone and Sasha got divorced on February 14, 1985.

After his first marriage ended in 1985, Stallone got married to model and actress Brigitte Nielsen on December 15, 1985. The couple had no children together and they got divorced after two years of their marriage.

Stallone and Jennifer Flavin met in 1988 and they got married in 1997. The couple had been together for 25 years and they have three daughters together. Their daughters are named Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

In a recent session that Sylvester Stallone had with the Times, Stalone spoke so much about the lessons he learned about being part of a family and especially what it meant to be a father and the spirit of fatherhood.

“I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up. I was so career-oriented but now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead, and I want o start asking about their lives,” said Stallone about the changes that had happened in his life regarding his relationship with his family.

Stallone is really concerned about the time he lost and he is trying his best to get involved in the lives of his daughters as much as he can. He does remember to enquire about their days and he is happy that there is a visible change in his relationship with his daughters.

Even though Sylvester Stallone started his career in acting in the early 1970s, it was only in the late 1970s that he received a major breakthrough in acting. The film Rocky which was released in 1976 gifted Stallone worldwide fame and a huge fan following.

The movie went on to be nominated for ten Oscars including Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay for Sylvester Stallone and the movie subsequently won awards for Best Picture, Best Directing, and Best Film Editing at the 49th Academy Awards in 1977. The movie had multiple installments and is still the best-known work of Stallone.

Even at the age of 76, Sylvester Stallone has a very active career and is busy with many upcoming projects. He is also known for his well-built and well-maintained physique.

Stallone is a man who believes in originality and he says that with the advancement of technology where it is possible to velcro muscles on, the special effects have become more important than the person himself.

Even though heads to go through some surgeries regarding his health, Stallone has not compromised his workouts and he is ready to entertain his audience with some of his upcoming works such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, The Expandables 4, and much more.