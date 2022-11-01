Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Release Date Confirmed?

Yellowstone is a series that first introduced the Dutton family and the audience got to witness the family in the early twenty-first century. The renowned family owns the largest ranch in Montana which is called the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch or simply the Yellowstone. The Yellowstone prequel 1923 release date is confirmed on 18 November 2022. The series highlights the drama between the family and their rivals and clients. The show has a total of 4 seasons which have received a lot of appreciation from viewers.

1883 is the prequel to both Yellowstone and the upcoming show 1923. It revolves around the Dutton Family post-Civil war and how they went from place to place in order to achieve what they did, depicted in the series Yellowstone. The show highlights their struggles and journey up until Montana where they came to own the biggest ranch. The series had a total of 10 episodes and left some viewers in tears because of the intense drama it portrayed.

1923 is going to be released on December 18, 2022, and will bring back the Dutton family’s next two generations and their struggles during significant difficult time periods.

Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Everything We Know So Far

A Western drama television series titled 1923 is going to make its premiere soon towards the end of this year. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and is a sequel to the series titled 1883 and is also the prequel to the series Yellowstone.

The upcoming show 1923 has a stellar star cast with actors like Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and more. It has already been announced the prequel to Yellowstone is going to have two seasons which will have 8 episodes each. The 1923 release date along with its spoilers has been released and further in this article, we will get to know more about the show’s plot, cast, trailer, where it will be streamed, filming and more.

The genre associated with the upcoming television series titled 1923 is Western drama. It is executively produced by Taylor Sheridan, who is also the creator of the show, along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, and Ron Burkle The storyline of the series follows the Dutton Family during significant time periods in history and as mentioned earlier, the series is a prequel to the famous Paramount Network series Yellowstone and is the sequel to the well-known series 1883.

The storyline of 1883 followed the Dutton Family’s post-Civil war generation. The 1923 release date has been officially announced and the show is going to make its premiere on December 18, 2022.

Series 1923 Creator Taylor Sheridan Genres Drama

Western Stars Sebastian Roché

Harrison Ford

Helen Mirren Country of origin United States Language English Production companies 101 Studios

Bosque Ranch Productions Release Date 18 December 2022

Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the 1923 release date has been officially set and announced. The series is going to be available for the audience to watch on December 18, 2022, on the famous streaming platform Paramount Plus. The series was first announced in February 2022 by the creators and it originally had a different title. The current title was finalized in June earlier this year. According to reports, the series is going to have two seasons with 8 episodes each.

The first season is going to be concluded by February 2023 and the details about the second season will be revealed with time. The production companies of the upcoming sequel of 1883 are 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, and MTV Entertainment Studios. The series is going to include actors like Helen Mirren, Sebastian Roche, Harrison Ford, etc. The distributor of the series 1923 is Paramount Global Distribution Group.

1923 Plot

The upcoming show 1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone and the sequel to the series 1883. The 1883 plot followed the generation of the Dutton family post-Civil war and all their accomplishments and struggles that lead to the establishment of the Yellowstone Ranch. The series Yellowstone is all about how the Dutton family managed to own the lands of the Yellowstone Ranch.

The 1923 plot is going to follow the Dutton family two generations after the Civil war and how they went through various difficulties during significant periods including the Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. The audience will get to see the rise and fall of the Dutton family through their difficult journey that will lead to the establishment of the Yellowstone Ranch.

Where To Watch 1923

The 1923 streaming will take place on the famous network Paramount Plus which happens to be the original network of the series. The series is reportedly going to have two seasons with 8 episodes each. The 1923 filming began in August 2022 and the filming locations include Park City, Montana, Valier, Montana, Africa, and Europe. The official distributor of the series is Paramount Global Distribution Group and its original language is English.

Cast

The cast of Yellowstone included actors like Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Danny Huston, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, etc.

The cast of the series 1883 includes actors like Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, Martin Sensmeier, etc. The series also had the appearances of guest stars like Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Hanks, Graham Greene, Dawn Olivieri, Rita Wilson, and Taylor Sheridan who is also the creator of the series.

The 1923 cast includes the following actors that are listed below.

• Helen Mirren plays the character of Cara Dutton.

• Harrison Ford plays the character of Jacob Dutton.

• Sebastian Roché plays the character of Father Renaud.

• Darren Mann plays the character of Jack Dutton.

• Michelle Randolph plays the character of Elizabeth Strafford.

• James Badge Dale plays the character of John Dutton Senior.

• Marley Shelton plays the character of Emma Dutton.

• Brian Geraghty plays the character of Zane.

• Aminah Nieves plays the character of Teonna Rainwater.

• Julia Schlaepfer plays the character of Alexandra.

• Brandon Sklenar plays the character of Spencer Dutton.

• Robert Patrick plays the character of Sheriff William McDowell.

• Jerome Flynn plays the character of Banner Creighton.

• Jennifer Ehle plays the character of Sister Mary.

• Timothy Dalton plays the character of Donald Whitfield.

Explore Talk On Social Media About 1923

The audience is hyped after the announcement of the western drama television series 1923 which is the prequel to Yellowstone. The audience took to social media to express that the series creator Taylor Sheridan has produced wonderful work in the past and that the series 1883 was an emotional ride for them.

The viewers and fans hope that the upcoming series is going to restore the essence of the related shows Yellowstone and 1883. The audience hopes that they will be moved by this show and will be entertained.

What To Expect From 1923?

The related shows 1883 and Yellowstone have a large fan following because of their dramatic and intense storylines. It is only fair that good things are expected from the upcoming western drama 1923 as well. The 1923 spoilers suggest that the show is going to be similar to its related shows but will be set in a different time period.

The Dutton family’s journey was explained in the show 1883 and how they settled in Montana even though they were originally headed to Oregon. The western drama 1923 will follow the Dutton Family in significant time periods like the Great Depression, Prohibition, and Western Expansion which means that the audience will get to see the struggles of the family and how they face various hardships.

The audience can expect to be thoroughly entertained and captivated by the emotional and dramatic plot of the upcoming series that will premiere on December 18, 2022.

Episode Guide

The 1923 episode guide has not been released as of now but we do know that the series is going to have two seasons which will have 8 episodes each. Season 1 is making its premiere on December 18, 2022, and is expected to be concluded by the month of February 5, 2023.

Trailer in details

The 1923 trailer has not been officially released as of now but it is speculated that it will be out soon as the show is going to make its premiere soon in the month of December 2022.

