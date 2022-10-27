In 2013, a supernatural comedy film titled R.I.P.D was released which stands for Rest In Peace Department. The film had a stellar star cast and received mixed reviews from the audience. R.I.P.D. 2 release date is confirmed by Netflix.

The storyline of the film followed a law department that existed in the afterlife and was responsible for capturing dead criminals who had escaped and created havoc on planet earth. The second part of the movie, titled R.I.P.D 2, will be released soon. The film is subtitled R.I.P.D. 2 Rise of the Damned. Further in this article, we will get to know more about the R.I.P.D. 2 plot, cast, trailer, spoilers, where it will be streamed, and more.

R.I.P.D. 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer!

The upcoming sequel R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is directed by the well-known director Paul Leyden. The first part of the film was an adaption of the famous comic book of the same title that is Rest in Peace Department which was written by Peter M. Lenkov and Lukas Marangon.

The genres associated with the film R.I.P.D. 2 are supernatural, action, and comedy. The first part was distributed by Universal Pictures and the second part is going to be distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The R.I.P.D. 2 release date has been officially announced and the film is going to have a direct-to-DVD release on November 15, 2022.

R.I.P.D. 2 Release Date Unveiled

Rest in Peace Department or R.I.P.D was released on July 19, 2013, and a second direct-to-DVD sequel is going to be released soon as mentioned earlier. The R.I.P.D. 2 release date is set for November 15, 2022. Paul Leydon is the director as well as one of the screenwriters along with Andrew Klein of the upcoming film.

The R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned filming was reportedly wrapped earlier this year in August. The film is going to have a VOD/ Digital release as of now and might also be available on famous streaming platforms later on. The R.I.P.D. 2 spoilers suggest that the film is going to have an American Western setting and will include a lot of adventure and comic action.

Series R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Director Paul Leyden Writers

Andrew Klein

Paul Leyden Stars

Jeffrey Donovan

Penelope Mitchell

Kerry Knuppe Genres

Action

Comedy Production companies

Universal 1440 Entertainment

Hero Squared Language English Country of origin United States Release date November 15, 2022

R.I.P.D. 2 Plot

The R.I.P.D 2 plot is going to have the essence of the first film but with a new main team this time. The film is set in the year 1876 unlike the more modern first part of the film. One of the protagonists, Sheriff Roy Pulsipher gets killed during a dangerous encounter with a gang and is greatly disappointed.

He died doing what he loved but wasn’t too thrilled about being killed. He is given a second chance to be back on earth after he is recruited by the Rest In Peace Department better known as the R.I.P.D. He has a different job now and that is to capture the dead notorious criminals but he also wants to avenge his own murder. He can be seen getting caught in a chaotic situation where his town as well as the entire human race is put in danger.

Where To Watch R.I.P.D. 2

According to reports, the R.I.P.D 2: Rise of the Damned streaming will be done in the traditional direct-to-DVD mode instead of a theatrical release. It has also been reported that the film will most likely release on the famous streaming platform Netflix on November 15, 2022, in the United State exclusively. Not much about the film has been revealed as of now but we can expect the movie to be released on other streaming platforms in the future.

R.I.P.D. 2 Cast

The first part included the following actors that are listed below.

• Ryan Reynolds played the character of Nick Walker.

• Jeff Bridges played the character of Roicephus “Roy” Pulsipher.

• Mary Louise played the character of Mildred Proctor.

• Kevin Bacon played the character of Bobby Hayes.

• Stephanie Szostak played the character of Julia Walker.

The R.I.P.D 2 cast includes a bunch of talented actors that are listed below.

• Jeffrey Donovan plays the character of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher.

• Richard Fleeshman plays the character of Angus.

• Jake Choi plays the character of Slim.

• Kerry Knuppe plays the character of Hano.

• Tilly Keeper plays the character of Charlotte Pulsipher.

• Stephanie Levi-John plays the character of Beverley.

• Nick Wittman plays the character of Zeke Samuels.

• Craig Els plays the character of Julius Butterfield.

• Gábor Perei plays the character of Marshal.

• Rachel Adedeji plays the character of Mabel.

• Evelyne Oyedokun plays the character of Mathilde.

• Matt Silverman plays the character of Cooper.

The Talk On Social Media R.I.P.D. 2

The news about the release of the upcoming sequel of Rest In Peace Department (R.I.P.D) titled R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned remained under the wraps until and recently hence has managed to create a buzz among the audience.

The audience has expressed that they are excited to see what the second film is going to bring to the table as the first one was entertaining in my way even though it received mixed reviews. The audience hopes that this upcoming film is going to be better than the first part as the trailer and first look have also shown great promise.

What To Expect From R.I.P.D. 2?

Rest In Peace Department or R.I.P.D had an exciting concept and was full of lots of action and humor. The film managed to have a goofy execution and it is only fair that the upcoming sequel/prequel of the film which is titled Rest In Peace Department 2: Rise of the Damned is also expected to be good.

R.I.P.D. 2 release date is set for 15 November 2022. The audience can expect the movie to be full of supernatural action with fantastic visual effects and humorous adventure. The audience can expect to be entertained by the notorious dead criminals who don’t want to be where they belong and as the spoilers have suggested, the film is also expected to have a refreshing twist wherein all of humanity will be put at risk.

R.I.P.D. 2 Trailers

The R.I.P.D 2 trailer was released and it gives us a glimpse of what the film is going to bring to the table. The trailer begins with the introduction of the characters as the law of the afterlife. The R.I.P.D is introduced by a female character after which there are clippings of action-filled events. Fantasy creatures and supernatural entities can also be seen along with some light humor. The trailer doesn’t reveal much but only gives us an idea of what the film is going to be about.

