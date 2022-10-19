BTS Member Jin’s First Solo Song the Astronaut Release Date Revealed

BigHit Music, which is the management agency of the K-Pop sensation BTS, has finally revealed the date of their singer Kim Seok-Jin’s single album. The album titled ‘The Astronaut’ will be released on October 28, 2022. The announcement regarding the release of the new solo album by Kim Seok-Jin who is popularly known as Jin was made by BigHit Music on Reverse, which is a BTS fan community forum on Tuesday night. They made it clear that the new solo album will be released on October 28 2022 at 1 pm KST.

Jin’s Song the Astronaut Release Date Revealed

In their announcement posted, the agency said, “BTS member Jin’s first solo single ‘The Astronaut’ will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope ‘The Astronaut’ can be a gift for all of you”.

“We also prepared various promotions for the fans throughout the preparation process of this single. Please show a lot of anticipation and support for this promotion, where you can meet various sides of Jin,” added BigHit Music.

Jin unveiled the title, a teaser, and the schedule for his first solo single titled ‘The Astronaut’ on October 18, 2022. The agency made clear that upon the release of the single album, Jin will soon start the procedures for his enlistment in the South Korean military. Jin is the oldest member of the band and will turn 30 this December. After Jin, the remaining members of the band will also follow the procedures for enlistment.

While discussions regarding the military enlistment of the BTS stars are ongoing, there are also some new speculations about the upcoming solo song of Jin that’s heating up on the internet. According to the reports of the South Korean media publication TenAsia, the upcoming solo song of Jin is a collaboration with the famous band Coldplay. Coldplay is a famous British rock band that was formed in London In the year 1996. The song is supposed to be a ‘gift’ from Coldplay to Jin. There had been no official confirmation or discussion on this news from either side.

After the release of his solo song, Jin will follow the procedures for military enlistment. South Korea is a nation where military service is mandatory for its people. As per the rule in South Korea, all abled men aged 18 or older are requested to enlist in the military before the age of 28 and to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months in most cases. Also, there is a provision to exempt a small category of people from this rule. It is notified that elite athletes like Olympic medal winners and winners of music or other artistic contests are free from this law.

Must Read Charlie Puth Net Worth- Music Career Earns Him Millions!! Bio, Songs

What Happened to Charlie Puth Eyebrows? The Pop Singer’s Scar

Owing to the contributions that the band has made in putting South Korea on the global map, the South Korean government passed a law that allowed the members of BTS to delay their mandatory enlistment until the age of 30. Fans and the members of the band waited so long for the government to issue a relaxation on the law for the band members but it was not done.

BTS is the only K-Pop band to have performed at the Grammys solo twice and also be nominated for Grammys twice. They have also talked and performed at the UN and met the President of the USA at the White House. They also were an integral part of the growth of South Korea’s economy. All these contributions made them and the fans to hope that the government would issue relaxation on the mandatory military enlistment but was not given the expected consideration.

With Jin following the rule and enlisting in the military the band will be put on hold. It is expected that the members will be free from military service by 2025 and that the band will be able to resume its previous status by the same year.

The band BTS was formed in the year 2010 and they debuted under BigHit Music in the year 2013. They released their first album Dark & Wild on August 20, 2014. The band became a pop sensation after delivering back-to-back hits. The songs Dynamite, DNA, Butter, and Blood Sweat & Tears earned them the position of one of the best bands worldwide and took them to another level. Their songs broke the barriers of language and even topped the Billboard charts.

On July 14, 2022, the band announced that they were going on hiatus to take time and give everyone the space and time to focus on their career. The announcement was made at a FESTA dinner. The leader of the band RM said that the image of pop idols demands so much from the artist and that it does not give time to the artist to focus on their solo career. The group and the management have clearly stated that this does not mean the band has been dismembered and that they plan to reconvene later in 2025.