The famous American singer/songwriter Charlie Puth, who started his music career through his YouTube channel is now estimated to have a net worth of $30 Million. On his YouTube channel named ‘Charlie Puth ’, Puth uploaded comedy videos and acoustic covers. In one of his videos, Puth attempted the Adele song ‘Someone Like You’ and the video was noticed by many, which eventually landed Charlie Puth on ‘The Ellen Show’.

The path of Charlie Puth’s music career took a drastic turn from there and today, Charlie puth is one of the most popular singer/songwriters in the world with multiple hits and millions of records sold. Charlie Puth has also made collaborations with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry which had also greatly added to his fame, popularity, and wealth.

Charlie Puth Biography

Born on December 2, 1991, Charles Otto Puth Jr. is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. Charlie was the eldest son of his parents. His mother Debra was a music teacher, from which Charlie acquired the taste for music and his father Charles Otto Puth Sr. was a builder and real estate agent.

Full Name Charles Otto Puth Jr Gender Male Age 30 years old Date of Birth December 2, 1991 Profession Singer, Songwriter Nationality American Birthplace Rumson, New Jersey, United States Education Berklee College of Music Marital Status In a relationship Currently dating Charlotte Lawrence Past Relationships Selena Gomez

Charlie learned his basic lessons in classical music from his mother who was a music teacher. He started learning piano at the age of four and was introduced to Jazz at the age of ten.

Even though there have been many hit songs for Charlie Puth, his best and most well-known song is ‘See You Again’ where Charlie collaborated with rapper Wiz Khalifa. The song topped the billboard charts for twelve non-consecutive weeks. The song was from the soundtrack for the movie ‘Furious 7’.

Net Worth And Salary

According to reports, the singer is estimated to have a net worth of $30 Million as of 2022. Charlie Puth has completed more than a decade in the music industry. With millions of records sold worldwide, the music industry is the main source of Charlie Puth’s income. It is said that Charlie Puth has earned over $10 Million through his role as a singer and songwriter.

Just like he is known for his solo hits, Charlie Puth is also known for his collaborations with other big names in the industry. Charlie Puth has also written songs for some of the top artists like Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Zara Larsson, and Pitbull. It is a known fact that all these collaborations come with a huge sum of money along with fame and popularity.

Charlie Puth is not only known for his songs and lyrics but he is also a very famous and successful record producer. Through his ventures in record productions, Charlie Puth has earned a total of $30 Million as of today.

Back in 2015, Charlie Puth managed to acquire a house in the Hollywood Hills. The house was estimated to cost him an astounding $1.9 million. Later in 2018, Charlie Puth tried to sell the house. The reports say that Charlie had to settle at $1.8 million for the house. Recently there had been news about Charlie Puth buying a new property in the Trousdale Estates, Beverly Hills. If the allegations are true, the property was bought by Charlie Puth for $9 Million.

Along with the earnings from the music he created and the songs he wrote, Charlie Puth has also appeared on the famous singing reality show ‘The Voice’. Charlie Puth made his appearance three times on the show as an advisor for the judge’s team. Charlie Puth has appeared three times on the show. Once for team Adam Levine, for Alicia Keys, and Camila Cabello.

When it comes to endorsing or making deals with popular brands, Charlie Puth is closely associated with the brand Hollister. Hollister is a retail brand owned by Abercrombie & Fitch which focuses its trade on accessories, fragrances, and such goods. Charlie Puth is part of a campaign that is launched by Hollister which runs from July to November this year.

Charlie Puth Personal Life

Growing up, Charlie Puth was a kid who was continuously bullied at school. He has also openly admitted that he is a person who is always in his head and that he also suffers from anxiety. Coming to his relationships, Chalie Puth’s name is associated with many popular stars including Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, and Halston Sage.

Recently he was associated with Charlotte Lawrence after he worked as a producer for some of her songs. They both started dating when Charlotte was 18 and Charlie was 29 years old. Charlie Puth is currently not dating anyone and maintains a single status.

Charlie Puth Awards And Honors

Charlie Puth has received many awards for his contributions to the field of music, especially for his hit song ‘See You Again’. Charlie Puth was nominated five times for the prestigious Grammy Awards. He has also won the Billboard Music Awards four times. He has also won the Kids Choice Award and Teen Choice Awards for his music.

Talk on Social Media

Charlie Puth is a person who is very active on social media. He also has a very large fan following on almost all social media platforms. Currently, Charlie Puth has around 16.8 Million followers on Instagram, nearly 20 Million followers on Tik Tok and around 3.6 followers on Twitter.

With new albums reaching the top of the hit charts, his follower count is continuously going up. It is an indicator that people love Charlie Puth for the music he produces and the lyrics he writes.

Charlie has gone through some rough patches with some of his relationships and has received comments about it through social media but being a kid who was bullied by other people at school, he tries his best to share positive thoughts and messages through his social media profiles.

As mentioned earlier, Charlie Puth’s career started through YouTube. The views and subscriber count that he had back then are nowhere near the numbers that he has now. Charlie Puth today has 21.1 Million subscribers on his YouTube channel and almost every video that he posts on his channel has a minimum view of 100 Million.

