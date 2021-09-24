BTS Net Worth: Each Member Net Worth

It is no mystery that BTS is the best K-pop crew in the world. The boy band’s reputation shattered the remaining year universally, particularly after the launch of “Dynamite,” their initial English-language single.

The original collected them (and K-pop) their initial Grammy submission. With their 2nd English-language single, “Butter,” on its approach, BTS individuals proceed to scale the steps of progress.

In extension to their profits from the primary club, every chapter also has single plans, giving their profits collected. With HYBE betting citizens with its IPO remaining year, the group’s cost has grown.

BTS Net Worth

In 2019, BTS earned $170 million on the way, 2nd solely to Metallica. As of June 2020, the crew used to be worth $50 million. Of course, this was once earlier than BTS’ amusement company, Big Hit.

Every member of BTS has a base revenue of $8 million. In extension, every member additionally has 68,000 shares of HYBE property, providing a delivered fee of $8 million to every member. The base internet worth of every member is anticipated to be around $16 million.

Who Is BTS Richest Member?

The seven participants of BTS, while broadly speaking concerned with group-based projects, additionally have their single projects. RM, for example, is one of the most modern participants of the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). He has extra than a hundred thirty songs attributed to his title.

The most prosperous BTS member is assumed to be J-Hope (Jung Ho Seok) or Suga (Min Yoon Gi). Both contributors are well worth within $23 and $26 million, provided their plans. J-Hope offered a rental in Seoul in 2018 that is now estimated at over $2 million.

Next on the listing of BTS’s most prosperous participants is RM (Kim Nam Joon), assumed to have an internet well worth over $20 million. With two single mixtapes and several writing honors, RM is without difficulty one of the most powerful humans in K-pop.

Jimin

Jimin

BTS’s Jimin (Park Ji Min) has an expected internet worth between $18 and $20 million. As one of the principal singers and a songwriter, Jimin has the most potential, frequently rating at range 1 for heroes who have exceptional company names.

Maknae

BTS’s Maknae (aka youngest member), Jungkook, has a comparable expected internet worth as Jimin and is one of ARMY’s preferences. Not solely is Jungkook gifted at writing, speaking, and dancing, he is additionally the most Google-examined BTS member.

Jin And V

Jin (Kim Seok Jin) and V (Kim Tae Hyung) have an expected internet worth of $18 and $19 million. V and Jin are recognized for their vocals, with V additionally branching into performance.

V is additionally anticipated to launch his initial mixtape this year. Jin, meantime, is the most marketing savvy of BTS members, having started a Japanese restaurant in South Korea with his bro.

Conclusion

I hope you like this post. If you have any questions, let us know in the comments box. Stay tuned with us for more news!