Spellbound is an upcoming computer-animated American film exploring the genres of musical and fantasy. The movie is directed by Vicky Jenson and is known to have been adapted from a screenplay which is co-written by Linda Woolverton, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin. The producers of the movie are John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and David Lipman.

The production companies involved are Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation. Apple Tv Plus is its original distributor. The countries of origin are Spain and the United States with English as its official language. Music Composition is done by Alan Menken.

Spellbound: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

Earlier the film was originally titled as “The unbreakable Spell”. However, later it was retitled Spellbound. The movie is centered around a young girl named Princess Ellian (who will be voiced by Rachel Zegler), she must try and overcome the spell that has led to the division of her magical kingdom in two.

The two contrasting forces of light as well as darkness will be trying to partition the kingdom. The young girl who has just become familiar with her magical powers tries her best to overcome these threatening forces to protect her family and Kingdome from being destroyed. Going through all odds and hardships, she will at any cost save her kingdom from getting destroyed.

The main lead actors that will be behind the voice of some of the main characters in the film are Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, and Nathan Lane.

What Spellbound Be About?

Rachel Zegler was confirmed to play the movie’s lead character by April of the year 2022. Later in June of the same year the other members were added to the cast including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields, and Jordan Fisher. SkyDance Animation Madrid is known to have provided the movie’s incredible animation.

Film Spellbound Director Vicky Jenson Writers Lauren Hynek

Elizabeth Martin

Linda Woolverton Stars Rachel Zegler

Nicole Kidman

Javier Bardem Genres Animation

Adventure

Comedy

Family

Fantasy

Musical Countries of origin Spain

United States Language English Production companies Apple Original Films

Ilion Animation Studios

Skydance Animation Release date November 11, 2022

Spellbound streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Apple Tv plus on November 11, 2022, in the United States. As of now, no information has been revealed by the makers of the show whether the movie will also be released on other online streaming services as well or not. It is confirmed that the movie will also be following a theatrical release.

Spellbound Release Date

Spellbound release date is November 11, 2022. The movie will be expected to have an average run length of about one hour thirty minutes to one hour forty-five minutes. The movie will also be released in theatres worldwide. The filming has primarily been done in the English language, but it will also be available to stream in other dubbed versions as well.

What Spellbound Plot Be About?

Spellbound plot will feature Princess Ellian’s attempts and quest to save her magical kingdom from being split into two. A mysterious and dark spell has led to the transformation of the people of their magical kingdom into monsters and other threatening creatures.

Thus, to save lumbria from getting engulfed by the darkness forever, the little Princess sets out on a journey to save her family and loved ones. It is during this time that she gets fully familiar with her magical powers and takes the matter in her own hands.

Where To Watch Spellbound?

The upcoming musical animated movie Spellbound will be available to watch on the online streaming service Apple Tv Plus. It is not yet been confirmed by the makers of the movie whether the film will also be available to stream on different online streaming websites.

However, the movie will be available to watch on different online streaming websites including fmovies, dailymotion, and many more once it gets officially released on its actual distributing platform.

Voice Star In Animated Movie ‘Spellbound’

Spellbound cast includes some of the well-known voice actors from Hollywood. The main characters who will be appearing in the film includes

Rachel Zegler (who will voice the character of Princess Ellian)

Nicole Kidman (who will voice the character of Queen Ellsmere)

Javier Bardem (who will voice the character of King Solon)

John Lithgow (who will voice the character of Minister Bolinar)

Jenifer Lewis (who will voice the character of Minister Nazara Prone)

Nathan Lane (who will voice the character of The Oracle of the Sun)

André De Shields (who will voice the character of The Oracle of the Moon)

Jordan Fisher (who will voice the character of Callan)

The Talk On Social Media About Spellbound

Fans are readily excited about the trailer of this upcoming animated movie. The fact that a few of the incredibly famous stars of Hollywood will be behind the voice of many of the characters makes the movie much more interesting and promising.

The movie has set a high bar given its incredible storyline and cast members. The trailer has not yet been revealed but the fans are looking forward for much more information about the film.

What To Expect From Spellbound?

The upcoming animated movie will be trying to beautifully display the blend of the fantastical approach and key elements to that of the story of coming of age. The young princess Ellian will be seen trying to get familiar with her magic as well as the new responsibilities that fall upon her shoulders with the approaching teenage years.

The movie will be a perfect blend of drama and magic. The animation is expected to be world class with some compelling characters and the voice behind these characters is also going to be amazing. The movie will primarily feature the protagonist Princess Ellian (who will be voiced by Rachel Zegler), who will be portrayed as a young member of the royal family.

She will set out on the journey to save her family and kingdom from being divided into two halves.

The other important characters include Queen Ellsmere (who will be voiced by Nicole Kidman) and King Solon (who will be voiced by Javier Bardem).

The duo will be playing the role of Princess Ellian’s parents. Queen Ellsmere is expected to be portrayed as a kind, loving, caring, and just queen for whom justice prevails above everything. Not only this but precision and accuracy also play key roles while making decisions for the queen. The king will be portrayed as boastful yet loving with a big heart.

Is There Trailer For Spellbound?

The Spellbound trailer has not yet been revealed by the makers of the movie. It is expected to be released before the month of November.