Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is a Japanese movie that explores the genres of adventure and fantasy. The anime movie is directed by Ayataka Tanemura and is written by Johnny Otoda and Ai Orii. The music for the movie is given by Minako Seki.

The movie Black Clover is produced by Maiko Isotani, Naomi Komatsu, Masahiro Sugasawa, and Hatsuo Nara. The country of origin of the movie in Japan, with Japanese as the original language.

When Did Black Clover Movie Release?

The makers of the movie Black Clover have made a series in the past with the same name that is based on the manga written by Yuki Tabata, which was first published back in February 2015 and has a total of 32 volumes. The anime series that originally premiered on October 3, 2017, was also directed by Ayataka Tanemura alongside Tatsuya Yoshihara.

The series, which ended on March 30, 2021, was comprised of 170 episodes in total, which premiered on Japanese network TXN as well as English network Adult Swim (Tsunami). After the famous series ended, it was later announced that the franchise would be extended into a movie, which made fans super excited.

Movie Black Clover Creator Ayataka Tanemura Written by Johnny Otoda Stars Asta

Yuno

Yami Sukehiro Genres Animation

Action

Adventure Original network Netflix Release date 2023

Black Clover Expected Release Date

The movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is expected to be released on March 31, 2023, in Japanese theatres as well as on Netflix on the same day, not only in Asian countries but all around the globe. However, it is not known whether or not the movie will be released in theatres in any other country.

Since the movie will also be released on Netflix, fans of the movie outside Japan can watch the movie on the same day without having to wait for at least three to four months to watch a Japanese movie, as they did earlier to watch the other anime movies, which is definitely good news for the fans across the globe.

Black Clover Plot

The official synopsis of the Japanese movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has not yet been revealed by the makers of the movie. Therefore, it is still not known whether or not the movie is based on the manga written by Yuki Tabata or whether the movie will have an original story. However, the film’s producers have revealed that it will not be a continuation of the animated series, which ended with its final episode on March 30, 2021.

Since it is going to have an original story, it was announced that the movie will be introducing a new character, Konrad Leto (whose voice is voiced by Toshihiko Seki). Because of the approaching release date of the movie, it is expected that the makers might bless fans with more information about the movie.

To know more about the plot of the movie, fans must regularly check the original website of the online streaming platform, Netflix.

Where To Watch Black Clover?

Fans of the much-awaited animated movie Black Clover can watch the movie in Japanese theatres on March 31, 2022. The good news for fans who live outside Japan is that they can also watch the movie on the same day of its release date on the online streaming platform Netflix, without having to wait for months to watch it in their respective countries.

However, as of now, it is not known what online streaming platform the movie will be available for people to watch in case they are happy to miss it in theatres. It is expected that if things go well and the film happens to do wonders at the box office, popular online streaming platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc., may partner with the makers and make the movie available for the audience to watch by the middle of the coming year. The movie may be available on different websites such as fmovies, Dailymotion, etc.

Must Read:

Super Mario Movie Leaks Reveal Anna Taylor-Joy’s Peach

The tales Of The Jedi Release Date Confirmed By Disney Plus On October 26!

Meet The Black Clover Cast

The cast members of the Japanese animated movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King include

Asta (Voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara)

Yuno (Voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki)

Yami Sukehiro (Voiced by Junichi Suwabe).

The makers of the movie also revealed that a new character will be introduced in the upcoming movie named Konrad Leto, which will be voiced by Toshihiko Seki. As of now, no new cast members have been revealed by the makers, but it can be expected that the filmmakers might reveal more information about the new characters that will be joining the cast of the movie.

Social Media Talk About Black Clover

As soon as the filmmakers announced the movie after the anime series of 170 episodes, Black Clover ended in the month of March of 2021, fans of the much-loved series got extremely excited about watching the movie. At first, the fans who lived outside Japan, apart from being excited, expressed their sadness of having to wait for a few months to watch the movie, but later couldn’t wait and got extremely happy when the makers announced that the movie would also be released on the online streaming platform Netflix on the same day of its theatrical release date.

The movie Black Clover is the first ever animated movie to be released simultaneously in theatres as well as on Netflix, which is a historical moment, and fans hope that the filmmakers of the other Japanese movies follow the same path, so that they do not have to wait long to watch them.

What To Expect From Black Clover?

Even though the official synopsis of the movie has not been revealed yet, it is being said that the movie will have an original story and will not be a continuation of its manga-based animated series. Fans are elated to know about the new character, Konrad Leto, who will be introduced in the movie and will have a very important role.

He will definitely give the fans an interesting storyline that will keep them hooked to their screens. The film’s producers announced on Twitter that they would be revealing new information about the film in order to give fans a better idea of what the film will be about, which may answer some of the curious fans’ questions, which has, in turn, forced them to be on the lookout.

Is Black Clover Trailer Out?

The first teaser of the movie which was released on October 6, 2022, on the official YouTube channel of Netflix Anime, begins with the main character of the movie saying, “It’s a battle time to decide who will be the Wizard King.”

Throughout the teaser, we can see that the main lead goes through a lot of obstacles in order to come out as a winner and become a Wizard King, which has made the fans even more excited by appreciating the teaser and calling the yet-to-be-released movie underrated.

Read More:

Shetland Season 8 Confirmed By BBC? Will Mark Bonnar And Anneika Rose Leave?

Joah Jordan’s Movie Helvellyn Edge Release Date Announced!