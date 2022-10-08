Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNewsIs Joni Mitchell...

Is Joni Mitchell Still Alive? Canadian Singer Killed By Internet Death Hoax

Written by Nancy Laura
Estimated reading time: 5 minutes
is Joni Mitchell Still Alive

Singer, songwriter, and painter, Joni Mitchell has been the latest prey to the internet death hoax. However, the “Help Me” singer is confirmed to be alive, turning the former news to be a mere rumor. 

Along with a montage of other celebrities, the internet monsters have hunted down Joni Mitchel as their next catch. But this time, the news failed to stick to its allegations and the truth was unveiled within a couple of days. 

On the heels of the recent buzz, several Twitter users have taken to the platform that social media was a “very cruel place” to spread such indecent and false information. 

Is Joni Mitchell Still Alive?

Canadian poet Lisa Ritcher pinned a tweet, “For your information, Joni Mitchell is alive. Apparently, there is a hoax going around about celebrity deaths. I almost had a shock when I first heard the news this morning. At times, the internet turns out to be a very cruel place.”

The article claiming the false death of the 75-year-old was printed in a Magazine on Oct. 7, 2022, titled, “Joi Mitchell Dies at TK Age.” Although the article was immediately removed by both magazines, it took only a couple of minutes to go viral, and literally, it was quickly noticed by the authorities, and subsequently, the actions were taken in an instant. 

Rumors of the songwriter’s alleged demise garnered attention on Saturday, when a Facebook page, “R.I.P. Joni Mitchell” tracked nearly one million likes. A part of the readers easily accepted the news, whereas others were immediately skeptical, perhaps learning from the past false information regarding the death of celebrities, which may have hooked their eyeballs in the last few months.

The reporters who released the article were directly called to let them know about the consequences. 

Although Magazine pulled down the article as soon as possible, it was already late and had caused the netizens to be frenzy about the situation. The singer’s supposed death made them numb for a few minutes before it turned out to be a hoax. 

In reality, the piece of information which caused havoc in the hearts of millions was supposed to be a placeholder that was released earlier than planned. It is believed so because the article published had several editorial notes which should have been filled in before posting it. Since those portions were blank, it proves that the article was accidentally disclosed. Moreover, the ‘TK’ term used in the headline was actually an abbreviation for ‘to come in the journalistic language. 

It is an old-age tool often preferred by journalists, publications, and writers when they are not sure specifically about dates, or other particular information, that needs to be filled out prior to its publication. TK has multiple uses, as the press mainly uses the term as a placeholder only for facts whereas, creative writers use it as a reference point to locate spots whenever they need rectification.

The Webby and Telly award-winning video producer, Chris Paukert took to Twitter to display his disappointment over the release of such an article, which has evidently played with the emotions of many. 

Following the hoax report, a representative from Rhino Records was first to confirm the error caused, saying, “I can confirm that this was done in error and that all is well.’

Apparently, Rhino Records was recently involved with Joni Mitchell in a current reissue series of the singer’s catalog. 

In 2015, Joni Mitchell was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, ultimately affecting her ability to walk and talk. Shortly after, she was found unconscious in her home so she had to forcefully take a break from performing for a while. 

The polio survivor also had a self-diagnosed case of Morgellons disease, which is quite a controversial one according to the doctors. The disease is also known as delusion and involves skin lesions. A person identified with a particular ailment is said to have skin that is infested with bugs.

Back in 2021, Joni Mitchell revealed her health concerns after she received an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award at The Kennedy Centre. On top of that, “The Yellow Big Taxi” singer also addressed her condition at the MusicCares awards in 2022. 

At the time, she seemingly mentioned herself as a “fighter”, who owes to her Irish blood. That was the reason which ostensibly gave her strength to bounce back. 

Evidently, Joni Mitchell will not return to the stage anytime soon, but she is currently working with Rhino Records.

Read More:

Who Is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch From Celtics? Facts On Ime Udoka Celtics Staff

Who Is Foreman Spike Mario? Is Spike Going To Be In The Mario Movie?

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Nancy Laura -
News

Who Is Sara Lee? All About The Ex-WWE Wrestler

The sudden demise of the former WWE superstar Sara Lee at the age of 30 has left her fans in shock. The news about this unfortunate tragic incident was confirmed by her mother Terri Lee through a Facebook post....
Nancy Laura -
Series

Tales Of The Jedi Release Date Confirmed By Disney Plus On October 26!

Tales Of The Jedi is an upcoming animated series exploring the genres of Anthology and science fiction. The upcoming series is a part of the famous Star Wars franchise and is trying to explore the several Jedi characters from...
Nancy Laura -
Series

“American Horror Story: New York City” Season 11 Is Confirmed To Premiere On October 19

The famous show American Horror Story has had 10 successful seasons up until now that have kept the audience entertained and engrossed. In the year 2020, the show was revived for three more seasons out of which the 11th...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 1622 Aspen Court
  • Boston,Massachusetts
  • 2108
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved