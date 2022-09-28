Lupin is a French mystery thriller streaming television series. It was created by George Kay and Francois Uzan. The genre of the series is mystery, thriller, and crime drama. The series is based on Arsene Lupin by Maurice Leblanc. Lupin Season 3 release date is not yet confirmed.

The directors are Louis Leterrier, Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin. The series is written by the creators George Kay and Francois Uzan along with Sumerah Srivastav and Eliane Montane. It is produced by Isabelle Degeorges, Nathan Franck, and Martin Jaubert and the name of the production company is Gaumont Television. The cinematography is done by Christophe Nuyens and Martial Schmeltz. Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez, Audrey Simonaud, and Richard Marizy are the editors for the series Lupin. The composer is Mathieu Lamboley. The country of origin of the series in France.

Lupin Season 3- Why Assane Decided To Take Revenge?

Till now the French tv series, Lupin created by George Kay and Francois Uzan have released two seasons only but it’s confirmed that really soon they will be releasing its third season. The date is not decided or known to the public yet. Lupin Season 3 release date is expected in 2023.

The distributor of the series is Netflix and you don’t need to wait for too long as season 3 of Lupin is all set to be released this year. By sharing a Tweet of Omar Sy on set, it was confirmed that production on the third season had begun back in November 2021. George Kay is promising something of a reboot when Lupin returns for its new episodes of season 3. The trailer of the third season has also been released.

Series Lupin Season 3 Creator George Kay Stars Omar Sy

Ludivine Sagnier

Hervé Pierre Genres Action

Crime

Mystery

Drama Country of origin United States, France Language French Filming locations Musée du Louvre,Paris, France Production companies Gaumont Television

Netflix Official site Netflix Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date 2023

Lupin Season 3 Release Date- Will It Air On Netflix?

No confirmation on the Lupin Season 3 release date yet but it is expected to release in late 2022 or in the starting of 2023 as its production began in the month of November 2021 but after that, neither Netflix nor Omar Sy made any announcements on whether filming is ongoing or wrapped in Paris.

The first season arrived on 8 January 2021, with the second landing on June 11, 2021. Omar Sy made confirmation of the third season on Twitter. After releasing the first part on Netflix, Netflix revealed that the drama was watched over by seventy million households in its first month on the streaming service.

The second season almost covered most of the main part of the story but there’s still a lot of the story that needs to be delivered to the audience. Witnessing the popularity of the show’s previous season, it is expected that this season would be a great hit too.

Lupin Season 3 Plot –Who played the role of Assane Diop?

The basic story follows professional thief Assane Diop who’s the only son of an immigrant from Senegal who had come to France to seek a better life for his child. His father is framed by his employer for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace. The employee’s name was Hubert Pellegrini who was powerful and rich.

Due to this wrong claim, Assane Diop’s father hangs himself in his prison cell out of shame. After twenty-five years, his son Assane decided to take revenge for his father’s death using his mastery of thievery, and charisma and wanted to expose the wrong deeds and crimes of Hubert Pellegrini.

As in the second season of the Lupin, Assane finally was able to expose Hubert. But there’s a chance that he will not always be behind the bars because of his fame and wealth. These two men still have a lot of battles yet to come. It is sure that Lupin season 3 will be more thrilling and dramatic than the other two.

Must Read:

Bridgerton Season 3 All Set For Production!! Netflix Latest Update

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Died at the Age of 33

Where To Watch Lupin Season 3?

You can watch the previous two seasons of the series Lupin on Netflix as well as some other online platforms such as Hulu. It is expected that the third season will be released on Netflix only as its original network is Netflix.

Its original language is French but it is also available in other dubbed languages too with the option of subtitles for more ease. The average running length of each episode is about forty to fifty-two minutes. During the first month of release of its first episode, it became the most-watched non-English series on Netflix at the time. Each season had five episodes.

Meet The Lupin Cast

The old main cast members of the series Lupin includes

Assane Diop who’s a gentleman thief (played by Omar Sy)

Young Assane Diop (played by Mamadou Haidara)

Claire who’s Assane’s estranged wife and the mother of his child (played by Ludivine Sagnier)

Young Claire (played by Ludmilla Makowski)

Juliette Pellegrini who’s the daughter of rich entrepreneur Hubert Pellegrini (played by Clotilde Hesme)

Anne Pellegrini who’s Hubert’s wife (played by Nicole Garcia)

Hubert Pellegrini who once employed Babakar- Assane’s father (played by Hervé Pierre)

Benjamin Ferel who’s Assane’s best friend from school (played by Antoine Gouy)

Young Benjamin Ferel was played by Adrian Valli de Villebonne

Babakar Diop (played by Fargass Assande)

Captain Romain Laugier who’s a police captain (played by Vincent Londez)

Youssef Guedira who’s a detective (played by Soufiane Guerrab)

Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem who’s a lieutenant detective (played by Shirine Boutella)

Raoul, the son of Claire and Assane (played by Etan Simon).

Some of the supporting cast members were Fabienne Beriot (played by Anne Benoit), Pascal Oblet (played by Nicolas Wanczycki), Philippe Courbet (played by Stefan Crepon), and Leonard Kone (played by Adama Niane).

It is expected that in Lupin season 3 all the key characters will reprise their roles. It is also expected that some cast members such as Captain Romain Laugier, Hubert Pellegrini, Philippe Courbet, Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem, Gabriel Dumont, and Juliette Pellegrini will also be there in the third season.

The talk on social media

As the exact release date of Lupin season 3 has not been revealed so the fans are eagerly waiting for its revelation. Soon after the tweet of Omar Sy confirming the next season, the level of excitement and happiness that fans have now is different. They are expecting a lot from this season too like the previous ones.

What To Expect From Lupin Season 3?

Some more thrill, mystery, and drama can be surely expected from this season as the creators have promised that this time it’s going to be more and more than the previous. The storyline of Lupin Season 3 is going to become more thrilling as now Hubert is behind the bars and filled with more anger and revenge against Assane.

Lupin Season 3 Trailer Out?

The trailer for the Lupin Season 3 was released about a month ago on the YouTube channel of Netflix. It’s a nearly 1 minute and 31-second teaser where Assane talks to the audience telling us that it’s time for us to watch him disappear.

Read More:

Possession (2022) Norwegian Horror Movie Release Date, Trailer, And More

The Korean film, Decision To Leave is coming out in the USA next month!