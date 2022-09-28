Park Chan-wook produced, co-wrote, and directed the 2022 South Korean romantic mystery film Decision to Leave. Tang Wei and Park Hae-il star. The film was chosen to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where Park Chan-wook was named Best Director. The film was released theatrically in South Korea on June 29, 2022.

At the 95th Academy Awards, the film was chosen as South Korea’s submission for Best International Feature Film. CJ Entertainment finances and distributes the picture, which is produced by Moho Film.

In October 2020, primary photography will begin. Park claimed in an October 2021 interview that the film is in post-production but has an unknown release date. The film was released theatrically in South Korea on June 29, 2022. According to sources, the film will be released in the United States on October 14, 2022

Decision To Leave Release Date Announced

Park Chan-wook, who won Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival, directs the 2022 South Korean mystery romantic drama film. The film was nominated for the Palme d’Or as well. The narrative follows a dedicated investigator, detective Hae-jun, as he seeks to investigate a case of an apparently peculiar death that occurred on a mountain, as written by Jeong Seo-kyeong and Park Chan-wook.

Despite being a suspect, Hae-jun develops love feelings for the dead individual’s intriguing wife, Seo-are. The cast also includes Lee Jung-Hyun, Go Kyung-Pyo, and Park Yong-woo, as well as Jung Yi-seo, Kim Shin-young, Park Jeong-min, Seo Hyun-woo, Teo Yoo, and Go Min-si, who play Hae-jun and Seo-rae, respectively.

Detective Hae-(Park Joon’s Hae-il) most recent case involves solving the mystery of a man’s unusual death on a mountainside. When he falls for the top suspect – the victim’s widow — things take an unexpected turn (Tang Wei).

The decision to leave isn’t the type of film that benefits from excessive storyline explanation. Not because I’m afraid of spoilers. If anything, it’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing, challenging plotless meandering mood flicks in a new category. It’s a film that keeps you wondering until you find you’ve been wrong.

Decision To Leave Expected Release Date In The US

The decision to leave is expected to hit cinemas in the United States this fall. The film, which stars Tang Wei (Lust, Caution, Blackhat) and Park Hae-il (The Host, Memories of Murder), opened at the international film festival to enormous acclaim, earning the celebrated filmmaker his first Best Director award. Now, thanks to Mubi, fans in the United States will be able to witness his latest interesting film on October 14, 2022

The independent film firm also has exclusive streaming rights to the picture, which will debut on the site later this fall. The decision to Leave arrives in the United States and the United Kingdom on October 14, before traveling to Mubi in late fall.

Park’s next project is an HBO series called The Sympathizer, which is based on the book by Viet Thanh Nguyen and stars Robert Downey Jr. In terms of films, he informed Deadline that he has many projects in the works, including a remake of Costa-Gavras’ 2005 horror flick The Ax.

Decision To Leave Plot – A Wonderful Drama!

Nobody does complicated things better than Park Chan-wook. Far beyond the point at which Theseus would have given up and turned to a pile of desiccated bones in some dead-end nook, the Korean mastermind behind “Oldboy” and “The Handmaiden” will be coolly sauntering through another of his immaculately intricate labyrinths, pausing very occasionally — perhaps with the slightest hint of irritation — to ensure the laggards in the back can keep up.

The technique should be tedious, but as his new Cannes competition title demonstrates, it’s almost wonderful how his trail of exquisite, gleaming hints takes us out, blinking, back into the light. Following the global triumph of Bong Joon-“Parasite” ho’s and the small-screen dominance of “Squid Game,” Park Chan-“Decision works to Leave” is your new, sublimely successful Korean thriller obsession.

Hae-joon (Park Hae-il, who brilliantly combines the classic noir stereotypes of lovelorn patsy and dogged gumshoe) is a brilliant police detective. He is the youngest officer ever to be promoted to Inspector in Busan, and he is gorgeous, respected, and happily married to a lovely, funny wife (Lee Jung-Hyun).

They do not live together, however, because she works in the little beach town of Ipo, a few hours away, and Hae-Joon, as a member of the murder squad, needs the vice of the large metropolis to survive.

Even here, things go slowly: Hae-Joon complains to his lanky, callow younger partner (Go Kyung-Pyo, the source of some brilliantly droll background jokes) that there aren’t enough murders for them to work on. So when the body of a man is discovered at the base of a neighboring mountain, Hae-Joon is assigned the case.

That’s how he meets the man’s lovely, mysterious wife Seo-rae (a captivating, chameleonic Tang Wei), a Chinese-speaking eldercare worker whose apparent lack of worry about her unexpected widowhood piques Hae-interest.

Jon’s gets to know her and continues to snoop about her apartment at night even after her alibi has persuaded him of her innocence, partially because it’s the only time the insomniac investigator can sleep. Curiosity erupts into an oddly respectful kind of obsession, in which every border of familiarity broken is implicitly tolerated and reciprocated.

Where To Watch Decision To Leave?

The decision to leave will be available to watch online beginning October 14, 2022. It is uncertain which streaming service will contain Decision to Leave in its media portfolio.

Explore the Decision To Leave Cast

The following are the key characters in the Decision to leave:

Seo-Rae is played by Tang Wei.

Hae-jun is played by Park Hae-il.

Jung-an is played by Lee Jung-Hyun.

Soo-wan is played by Go Kyung-pyo.

Ho-shin is played by Park Yong-woo.

Jung Yi-SEO in the role of Yoo Mi-Ji.

In the course of his investigation into a man’s death in the mountains, a detective encounters the dead man’s intriguing wife. Following the great success of this film in Korea, people from all over the world are eager to see it.

The choice to depart is romantic and mysterious. This is the greatest option for those who enjoy viewing intense and dramatic films. IMDb gave the choice to depart with a 7.3 out of 10 ratings. The official Korean trailer for this film seems quite thrilling, and their fans are eager to watch it.

What To Expect From The Movie?

“Decision to Leave” is primarily a love tale, and it’s a deeply sexual one, despite the fact that there isn’t a single sex scene and Hae-joon and Seo-rae barely contact, with the exception of one riffling through the other’s pockets or putting sweet-smelling lotion to their calloused hands.

Instead, their soulmate-style attachment is portrayed by the two performers’ intrinsically realistic natural chemistry, as well as the amazing choreography of some situations, in which their gestures and movements sync up as if their bodies had always known one another.

This harmony is maintained despite a change in setting (the action eventually shifts to Ipo) and a change in hairdo and husband for Seo-are. But it’s there from their first real conversation, in a police interrogation room, when, after a delivered lunch of expensive high-end sushi (much to Hae-chagrin), Jon’s partner they clean up the table wordlessly with the practiced efficiency of a long-married couple who’ve done it a thousand times.

Decision to Leave continues on the enticingly alluring path that his 2016 picture The Handmaiden established so masterfully. It follows Hae-Joon (Hae-il), a detective who is looking into the death of a man who fell from a mountain summit.

While looking for suspects, he comes into contact with the widow, Seo-rae (Wei), who appears suspicious when queried about her husband’s unexpected death. Hae-interest joon’s in her grows as he explores further into his career and personal life. The film not only garnered its director a Best Director nomination but it was also considered for the Palme d’Or.

