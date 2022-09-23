Rosaline is an upcoming American film exploring the genres of romance and comedy. The movie is directed by Karen Maine. It is known to be adapted from a screenplay that was written by Scott Neustadter Michael H. Weber, respectively. The movie Rosaline will be released on 14 October 2022.

The producers of the film are Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The production companies involved are 20th Century Studios and 21 Laps Entertainment. The entertainment networks Hulu and Disney Plus are its original distributors. The country of origin is the United States with English as its official language.

Rosaline Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Trailer!

The movie’s main cast members include Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Bradley Whitford, and Minnie Driver. The movie Rosaline is based on the hit novel titled “When You Were Mine” which was written by Rebecca Serle and was also inspired by the greatest love story named Romeo and Juliet by an incredible play writer William Shakespeare.

In May of the year 2021, came the announcements that the production house 20th Century Studios had picked up the production of the movie Rosaline, after the news of the initial development and the production being starting over at MGM.

Movie Rosaline Genres Comedy

Romance Director Karen Maine Stars Kaitlyn Dever

Bradley Whitford

Isabela Merced Country of origin United States Language English Production Companies 20th Century Studios

21 Laps Entertainment

Cattleya Why Her Season 2 Release date 14 October 2022

Later, it was revealed that Karen Maine had been assigned to be the movie’s director, and the screenplay was known to have been taken from Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. The screenplay is also known to be based on the novel written by a talented writer Rebecca Serle. The name of the novel Is When You Were Mine.

In the same year 2021, it was further announced that the directors have found their lead character, it was then revealed that Kaitlyn Dever will be playing the titular character Rosaline in this Modern remake of the old love classic but this time it would be featuring Juliet’s cousin.

Then the further casting of the film started and in June of the year 2021, It was revealed that Isabela Merced was appointed to play the role of Juliet. In July, the news came in of Kyle Allen had been cast to play Romeo. Bradley Whitford also joined the cast but at that time in an undisclosed role which was later revealed to be of Friar Laurence. Minnie Driver was also signed in.

Rosaline will be streamed on the online platforms Hulu and Disney Plus on October 14, 2022. As of now, no information has been revealed by the makers of the show whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release or not.

Rosaline Release Date

Rosaline will be released on October 14, 2022. The movie will be expected to have an average run length of about one hour thirty minutes to one hour forty minutes. It is not confirmed yet whether the film will also be released in theatres or not. The filming has primarily been done in the English language, but it will also be available to stream in other dubbed versions as well.

Rosaline Plot

Rosaline’s plot will feature an incredible love story based on the most romantic story of all time, Romeo, and Juliet. Given a modern twist to the already existing love tale of Romeo and Juliet. It will feature their epic love story through the eyes of Rosaline, who happens to be Juliet’s cousin.

Rosaline will be portrayed as a young, beautiful, and sharp woman with a lot of virtues and ideals, who will also be seen as Romeo’s ex before he falls for Juliet. She begins with an attempt to win back Romeo, trying to foil back their romance but eventually ends up helping the two epic lovers Romeo and Juliet to get back together. During this time, she not only helps the two star-crossed lovers but also explores herself and recognizes what she wants for herself.

Must read:

Bros Movie Release Date 2022, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And More Updates

Heartland Season 16 Release Date Cast, Plot, And More Updates

Rosaline Where To Watch

The upcoming movie Rosaline will be available to watch on the online streaming service Disney Plus and Hulu. It is not yet been confirmed by the makers of the movie whether the film will also be following a theatrical release or not.

It will definitely be available to stream on different online streaming websites once it gets officially released on its actual distributing platforms which are Disney Plus and Hulu.

Rosaline Cast

Rosaline’s cast members include:

Kaitlyn Dever (who will be playing the role of Rosaline)

Isabela Merced (who will be playing the role of Juliet)

Kyle Allen (who will be playing the role of Romeo)

Bradley Whitford (who will be playing the role of Friar Laurence)

Spencer Stevenson (who will be playing the role of Paris)

Sean Teale (who will be playing the role of Dario)

Minnie Driver (who will be playing the role of The Nurse)

Miloud Mourad Benamara (who will be playing the role of Custodian).

The cast members’ names have not yet been revealed.

Social Media Talk About Rosaline

The movie is expected to feature a few famous characters from William Shakespeare’s novel Romeo and Juliet. According to Rosaline’s spoilers, it has been stated that the title of the movie is based on Rosaline who happens to be Juliet’s cousin and Romeo’s recent ex.

Rosaline primarily wanted to win back Romeo until she herself was charmed by the epic love of the two star-crossed lovers, Romeo, and Juliet. The movie will be set from Rosaline’s point of view, who happens to be Juliet’s cousin.

The first few looks of the movie that have been revealed look quite promising. Fans are still waiting for a proper trailer or a teaser to be released so that they could know more about the film.

What To Expect From Rosaline?

The upcoming Romantic-comedy movie Rosaline is expected to display the classic love tale of Romeo and Juliet. It is also expected to have a modern touch. The movie will not primarily be devolving around the two famous lovers but will most importantly be displaying the story of Rosaline.

How she manages to bring Romeo and Juliet back together and while on this journey she discovers her true self. The plot of the movie looks quite promising. Fans are readily excited for this added touch of curiosity and drama that the already famous story will be displayed.

Rosaline Trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film Rosaline has been released by the makers of the show.

Read More:

Will There Be One Punch Man Season 3?

Is Beecham House Season 2 Renewed Or Cancelled? Latest Updates!!