Beecham House, ITV’s British historical drama, can be described as the most missed show by dedicated fans. It was announced in 2018, and the first season came out on the network in 2019. The network, ITV, even made an official statement that they had no intentions to renew the drama series for a 2nd season. Season 1 of Beecham house consisted of six episodes with a runtime of 45 mins.

It has been three years since the Beecham House season 1 came out and fans have been waiting for the next season since then. The reason for that is the thrilling cliffhanger the show ended on, leaving fans to crave another season.

The historical drama depicted the events of 19th century India. It is set in 1795, the time when British and French militaries clashed up against one another and the centuries-old Mughal empire started to decline. The show showcased the lives of the Beecham family who moved into their new home and the story focuses on John Beecham (Tom Bateman), an enigmatic Englishman and former soldier.

Will There Be Beecham House Season 2?

Beecham House aired on ITV in 2019 but at the end of 2019, it was sadly canceled by the network Beecham House Season 2. But if the show gets picked up by any other network or a streaming giant, like Netflix or amazon prime, the show might come back for the next season.

When asked about the cancellation in 2020, creator Gurinder Chadha said there is a possibility the series might return. Since then, there has been no official announcement regarding the same.

In the first season, we see how the head of the family, John, wants to make his home, a haven for his family. The family has moved into their new house located in Delhi and has a household staff too. Beecham also has a son who is still a baby.

Then Beecham’s mother Henrietta (played by Lesley Nicole) arrives in India and comes to Delhi with a family friend, an eligible young woman, Violet Woodhouse (played by Bessie Carter).

But Henrietta’s marriage schemes get complicated by John’s previous marriage and his relationship with the English governess, Margaret Osborne (Dakota Blue Richards), who lives next door. Later, he faces some more complicated plots involving the emperor, French mercenaries, and a treacherous friend.

Beecham House Season 2 Expected Release Date

Since there has been no official announcement regarding the next season, anticipating a release date is quite impossible.

Where To Watch Beecham House Season 2?

Currently Beecham house season 1 is streaming on Netflix, PBS Passport, and the PBS Masterpiece Channel on Amazon Prime Video.

The series concluded in July 2019. Although broadcasters had made it official that there won’t be the next season, Pallavi Sharda, the actress who portrayed Chandrika, expressed her thoughts about the cancellation.

She said she would love a 2nd season yet she was uncertain about the show’s future. Creator and director, Gurinder Chadha, also expressed how proud she was of their landmark TV series. She also thanked her entire team for their commendable job. Gurinder said she was happy about the response the show got from the audience and the growth of viewership.

What Could Beecham House Season 2 Plot Be About?

Since there is no news about the show’s renewal, what can happen if the show ever gets renewed is up for speculation. Though season 1 ended with quite a cliffhanger.

In the season finale, Samuel conspired with General Castillon to frame John and the Emperor sent him to prison. The reason for this conspiracy was that he wanted john to go back to England. Daniel, john’s younger brother, informed him about it but refused to name his co-conspirator.

The Empress forbade the prince from confessing his participation in this conspiracy. But once he took over the throne, he released John.

To cover his tracks, Samuel stabbed Castillon and escaped to save himself from being punished. John sold the diamond, took Margaret to the Taj Mahal, and got engaged to her. Samuel, who is now a fugitive, watched the couple secretly. The couple reached the Beecham house only to find all their servants and guards dead.

In addition to that, at the end of the final episode, the assailants kidnap young August, John’s son.

Beecham House Season 2 Cast

Created by Gurinder Chadha, if Beecham House were to return with a second season, the cast would mostly remain what it was for season 1.

Tom Bateman as John Beecham

Lesley Nicole as Henrietta Beecham

Lara Dutta as Begum Samru

Leo Suter as Daniel Beecham

Marc Warren as Samuel Parker

Dakota Blue Richards as Margaret Osborne

Pallavi Sharda as Chandrika

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Chanchal

Bessie Carter as Violet Woodhouse

Gregory Fitoussi as General Castillion

In an interview, Chadha revealed that she received strong positive feedback for Beecham House. She said that wasn’t enough. She realized the show had to compete with other period dramas as well and other reality shows too when it aired in the U.K.

ITV did not see as much success as it had with other period dramas. “Also, I think people in Britain have gotten a bit tired of period dramas. These shows haven’t been beaming as high as they used to,” she added.

Talk On Social Media About Beecham House Season 2

Beecham House got a 6.7/10 rating on IMDb and some user reviews too. While some called it an easy watch for Sunday evenings, described the costumes as glorious and

‘Better than what other people have said,’ others did not like the storyline and were impressed by the acting skills of the cast.

It is safe to say that Beecham House was majorly enjoyed by period drama lovers and yet got average ratings according to the ITV network.

The show got nominated for the Operators award in 2019 by the British Society of Cinematographers. Also got nominated at Bafta TV Craft for costume design.

What To Expect From Beecham House Season 2?

If Beecham House were to return for the next season, we can expect some plots. John would give his all to get his son, august, back from the kidnapper. And if he were to track down the kidnapper, it would probably turn out to be Samuel.

Samuel wanted john to return to England but obviously, things did not go his way. As a result, he played the kidnapping trick to get whatever he wanted from the Beechams.

John would fight long and hard to find and save August’s life and his desire to stay in India Beecham House Season.

