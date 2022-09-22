Park Soo-Jin is the director of the South Korean mystery romance series titled Why Her which was released earlier this year in the month of June. The show revolves around a female protagonist who is an ambitious lawyer at a high position in a law firm. Her life takes a turn when a case she is handling leads her to be demoted to the position of a law professor at a university.

Why Her Season 2 release date has not been officially announced as of now because the new season has not been confirmed.

Why Her has received a lot of popularity since the time it aired earlier this year. The director of this South Korean show is Park Soo-Jin and its production companies are Studio S and VO Media. The series revolves around a young talented lawyer who is very ambitious and competitive but her destiny has different plans for her to become a professor at a Law school.

Why Her Season 2 release date has not been officially announced as of now since the new season is yet to be confirmed by the creators. The chances of renewal of the show for a second season are high and if that happens the new season will most likely be released next year that is 2023.

Why Her Season 2 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, Why Her Season 2 release date is not set yet. The show is yet to be renewed for a second season but the probability of the same is extremely high. The first season of the show was released on June 3, 2022, and it received a lot of appreciation and positive reviews from the audience. The plot has the scope and potential to be continued and if the new season is confirmed, the audience can expect it to be available on streaming platforms in the year 2023.

The genres associated with this South Korean television series is mystery, melodrama, legal, and Romance. Why Her Season 2 streaming is expected to take place on its original network that is SBS TV. The series has a talented star cast that beautifully enacts the captivating plot of the show. The show is distributed by SBS and its creators include Studio S and Viu.

Why Her Season 2 Plot

Not much about the Why Her Season 2 plot is known since the show has not been officially renewed for the new season yet. The plot of the first season revolves around a young lawyer named Oh Soo-Jae who due to her hard work and adamance became the youngest partner at TK Law Firm.

She is driven and competitive and aims at winning all her cases which she mostly does. Her destiny has different plans for her when she gets involved in a case that leads her down a different path. From the youngest partner at a big shot firm, the protagonist becomes a professor at a law school where she meets a student who eventually falls in love with her.

This student has had his own share of unfortunate experiences but his love for the main character motivates him to protect her at any cost. Besides a budding love story, there is also a character who is willing to do anything to fulfill his wishes and desires including illegal and unethical things.

The blend of all these characters and situations produced a beautiful show which had a justified finale episode. The new season will most likely have a different story involving the main character and a new mystery with refreshing twists.

Why Her Season 2 Where To Watch

The original network of the tv series Why Her is SBS TV and the series is also available to watch on streaming platforms like Viu and Viki. Since Why Her Season 2 release date has not been confirmed as of now, the streaming platform is also not revealed.

However, if the show doesn’t get canceled and is renewed for a new season, the Why Her Season 2 streaming will also take place on SBS TV, Viu, and Viki among other platforms. The run time of the show is 70 minutes and a total of 16 episodes have concluded the first season of the South Korean romantic mystery drama.

The original language of the series is Korean but it is also available in dubbed versions on some platforms.

Why Her Season 2 Cast

Why Her cast includes a bunch of talented actors that are listed below.

Seo Hyun-jin plays the character of Oh Soo-jae.

Hwang In-youp plays the character of Gong Chan/ Kim Dong-gu.

Lee Eugene plays the character of young Gong Chan/Kim Dong-gu.

Huh Joon-ho plays the character of Choi Tae-kook.

Bae In-hyuk plays the character of Choi Yoon-sang.

Cha Chung-hwa plays Chae Joon-hee.

Lee Kyu-sung plays So Hyeong-chil.

Choi Young-joon plays Yoon Se-pil

Bae Hae-sun plays Ji Soon-ok.

Kim Joong-don plays Do Jin-myung.

Hong Ji-yoon plays Park So-Young.

Lee Tae-sung plays Ahn Kang-hoon.

Park Ji-won plays Park Ji-young.

Why Her Season 2 cast will revive most of its main characters if it is renewed and there will be new additions according to the storyline of the show.

The Talk On Social Media About Why Her Season 2

Why Her has received a lot of positive reviews and good ratings since the time it has been released. The show has several pages dedicated to it on social media that are made by fans. The audience has expressed how they loved every bit of the show and that the protagonist has beautifully carried the whole first season.

The fans have also expressed how they would love to see a new season with a different twist but with the same essence. The plot has been greatly appreciated and the audience is looking forward to a new season.

What To Expect From Why Her Season 2?

As of now, there is no confirmation of the renewal of the tv series Why Her but the chances of a new season are high. If the season does get a confirmation, we can expect great things from it since the first season did not disappoint.

Why Her season 2 plot will mostly be a little different from the first season since the story was concluded in the last episode but it still left room for more. The audience can expect the new season to have a different mystery, more drama, romance, and lots of entertainment.

The ending of the first season saw the different phases of the protagonist but she managed to flourish towards the end. If there is a new season, we can expect the main character to be back in all her glory.

Why Her Season 2 Episode Guide

Why Her season 2 episodes have not been released as the show has not been officially renewed as of yet. The first season of the show had 16 episodes and if the series is renewed for a second season, it is possible that it will have the same number of episodes as its predecessor or around that number.

Why Her Season 2 Trailers

Why Her season 2 trailer has not been officially released yet as the show is yet to be officially renewed by its creators. The trailer can be expected to be released once the new season is confirmed and has its release date set.

