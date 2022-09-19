Tudum is a Global fan event of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to offering information on more than 120 fan-favorite shows, movies, specials, and games from around the world.

Netflix’s Sets Release Date For Upcoming Global Fan Event Tudum 2022!

Exclusive announcements, never-before-seen videos, new trailers, and first glimpses for upcoming Netflix programs and movies will all be shared at the event.

Fans can visit the company’s specially created microsite for the event to watch all the highlights they might have missed.

Event Name Tudum 2022 Genre Global fan event Writer Thembisa S. Mshaka

Amy Sweet

Parag Tembulkar Founder Netflix Country of Origin United States Original Language English 1st Edition Release date January 2020 2nd Edition Release Date September 24, 2022 Hosts Jennifer Aniston

Radhika Apte

Jonathan Bailey Where to Watch Netflix Filming Location Brazil

Tudum 2022 Netflix Release Date

The Netflix’s global fan event Tudum 2022 is set to release on September 24, 2022. Five events from Korea, India, Japan, Latin America, the US, and Europe will all take place on the same day as part of the streaming service’s virtual world fan festival.

On September 24,2022 the India event will get underway at 11 a.m. Fans of Netflix will be able to see what upcoming Indian films and releases will be like. The English spy-thriller “Heart of Stone,” starring Jamie Dornan of “Fifty Shades” fame and Alia Bhatt, is one of the more eagerly awaited Netflix offerings.

Netflix’s Tudum Plot & What To Expect From The Event ?

The 3 Body Problem, Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, Squid Game, Stranger Things, The Crown, The Witcher, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Enola Holmes 2, Extraction 2, Heart Of Stone, Khufiya, and many other films and television programs will be featured at the event.

According to actor James Marsden (Disenchanted), these five events will share a “unique gift” with fans and divulge “steamy secrets,” exciting announcements, surprises, and much more.

A brief clip shows Chris Hemsworth as Spider-Man talking extensively about the “blood, sweat, and tears” that went into one of his movies and Gal Gadot as Snow White promoting a “new movie.”

If Henry Cavill’s lead role in The Witcher is any indicator, then soon after the third season of the show’s filming is finished, fans may get to see some behind-the-scenes video. A whole script is held up at one point by Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, who declares, “It’s happening!”

Where To Watch Tudum 2022?

A total of five virtual events will take place during the second-ever TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24. The entire event, which is accessible worldwide for free on Netflix’s Youtube channels, will be jam-packed with first glimpses, never-before-seen videos, behind-the-scenes extras, brand-new trailers, and exclusive announcements.

With over 200 of their top performers and creators on display, TUDUM is hosted by Netflix and will celebrate everything the streaming service has to offer alongside the audience through brand-new interviews. Over 120 Netflix original programs, films, games, and specials are featured in the lineup.

Tudum 2022 Cast

The first ever global event of Netflix is going to be filled with stars from all over the world. The cast list includes big names like –

Jennifer Aniston, Radhika Apte, Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Jacob Bertrand, Millie Bobby Brown, Tanner Buchanan, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Madhuri Dixit, Idris Elba, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aidan Gallagher, Jung Hae-In, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hopper, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Jowsey, KAI, Song Kang, Hee-chul Kim, Regina King, Kevin Kreider, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Kane Lim, Peyton List, Ralph Macchio. and many more.

Social Media Talk On Tudum 2022

TUDUM, Netflix’s first release, received over 25 million views from 184 different countries last year. Fans got a first look at Ozark’s last season, Season 4 of Stranger Things, Kanye West’s documentary jeen-yuhs, and a tonne more throughout the event.

#TUDUM is back!



It’s got your favorite shows! The coolest movies! The biggest stars! Don't miss all five shows in this global fan event. Set your YouTube Reminder now for September 24 at 10 am PT https://t.co/6Wj9nZNDps pic.twitter.com/Ds7K1qlhYU — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2022

The announcement for Tudum 2022 has taken the internet by storm, the event is trending on Twitter, Instagram, and other popular social media platforms with fans going crazy with excitement to learn about the secrets and behind-the-scenes stories of their favorite shows and movies.

The official announcement for Tudum has reached over 2000 likes on Twitter and is being retweeted massively. The youtube trailer has garnered over a hundred and fifty thousand views with over five thousand likes and steadily rising.

Tudum 2022 Trailer

Only a few big stars were visible in the TUDUM teaser, including the cast of Stranger Things, Jamie Foxx, Jason Momoa, Reese Witherspoon, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. A variety of fan favorites, including The Umbrella Academy, Squid Game, Heartstopper, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, are also highlighted.

The reel also features a long list of upcoming films, including 1899, The Old Guard 2, Slumberland with Momoa, and The School for Good and Evil.

Tudum event will reveal “steamy secrets,” according to actor James Marsden (Disenchanted). We also spotted Chris Hemsworth talking about ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears that went into the making of his films which indicates some inside stories are going to be revealed.

