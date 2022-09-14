Menu
HomeSeriesIs Supernatural Series...

Is Supernatural Series Coming Back With Season 16?

Written by Nancy Laura
Estimated reading time: 12 minutes
Supernatural Season 16 Release Date

Supernatural is an American television series exploring the genres of dark fantasy, supernatural, and drama. The show was created by Eric Kripke.

The executive producers of the series are Eric Kripke, Robert Singer, McG, David Nutter, Kim Manners, John Shiban, Phil Sgriccia, Sera Gamble, Ben Edlund, Jeremy Carver, Jim Michaels, Todd Aronauer, Adam Glass, Andrew Dabb, Brad Buckner, Eugenie Ross-Leming.

The production companies involved are Kripke Enterprises, Wonderland Sound and Vision, and Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution is the original distributor of the show.The filming locations are British Columbia, Canada.

The show first premiered on 13th September 2005, first on The WB and later became a part of THE CW’s lineup. The show revolves around the two main characters named Sam Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (played by Jensen Ackles), who are portrayed as two brothers as they hunt all sorts of demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings.

Series NameSupernatural Season 16
GenreDrama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller
DirectorEric Kripke
ComposersJay Gruska
Christopher Lennertz
ProducersKripke Enterprises
Warner Bros. Television
Wonderland Sound and Vision
Country of OriginUnited States
Original LanguageEnglish
Number of Seasons15
First Episode DateSeptember 13, 2005
Final Episode Date19 November 2020
Upcoming Season Release DateNot yet confirmed
Main CharactersSam Winchester
Dean Winchester
Bobby Singer
Main CastJared Padalecki
Jensen Ackles
Jim Beaver
Where to WatchNetflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Apple iTunes
Related SeriesSupernatural: Bloodlines
The Winchesters
NominationsTeen Choice Award for Choice TV Chemistry
Filming LocationBuntzen Lake, Anmore, British Columbia, Canada

Supernatural Season 16 streaming will not be done because season 16th has been canceled. However, the series is available to stream on the online streaming service Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Supernatural Season 16 Expected Release Date

The Supernatural Season 16 release date is not there because the show has been canceled for the fifteenth season. The series’ last and final season was released, which was season 15 on October 10, 2019, and concluded with the season finale episode on November 19, 2020.

The Supernatural series was scheduled to release its series finale on May 18, 2020, but due to the COVI-19 pandemic shutdown, Warner Bros. Television shut down the production for its series.

Then it was later revealed by the series showrunner Andrew Dabb that the show would go on hiatus after its March 23 episode. However, the airing of its final season’s episodes resumed on 8th October 2020 and concluded with its final episode on 19th November 2020.

Supernatural Season 16 Plot

Supernatural Season 16 plot will not be there. Since the show has been canceled and season fifteen was its last and final season. The plot of all the fifteen-season revolved around the show’s main theme which is the dark fantasy drama.

It displayed the lives of the two brothers, Sam Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (played by Jensen Ackles), and their act of hunting demons, ghosts, and supernatural beings.

The duo was raised by their father after they lost their mother to a supernatural force. The plot of the finale season featured the epic journey of the brothers ending as the show entered its last and final season. Season fifteen displayed the Winchester brothers facing off with God himself (played by Rob Benedict).

Where To Watch Supernatural Season 16?

The famous series Supernatural is available to stream on different online streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Supernatural Season 16 Cast

Supernatural Season 16 casts are not going to be there. Since the show has been canceled for the sixteenth season.

The previously aired season fifteenth was its last and final season, the cast of the fifteenth season included the show’s main characters including:

  • Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester
  • Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester
  • Alexander Calvert as Jack Kline and Belphegor

The special guest stars that were seen in the final season were:

  • Jim Beaver as Bobby Singer
  • DJ Qualls as Garth Fitzgerald IV
  • Mark Pellegrino as Lucifer
Supernatural Series Cast

The other recurring star members include:

  • Ruth Connell as Rowena MacLeod
  • David Haydn-Jones as Arthur Ketch
  • Osric Chau as Kevin Tran
  • Rob Benedict as Chuck Shurley / God
  • Emily Swallow as Amara / The Darkness
  • Emily Perkins as Becky Rosen
  • Ty Olsson as Benny Lafitte
  • Anna Grace Barlow as Lilith / Ashley Monroe
  • Shoshannah Stern as Eileen Leahy
  • Christian Kane as Lee Webb
  • Dimitri Vantis as Sergei
  • Jake Abel as Adam Milligan
  • Michael, Keith Szarabajka as Donatello Redfield
  • Kim Rhodes as Sheriff Jody Mills

Social Media Talk On Supernatural Season 16

After 15 years of production, the Showmakers as well as the actors opted to stop the series. It had always been a hit and the actors wanted it to stay the same and leave the show on a positive note. The show had been running for a total of 15 years, which had become boring for the show’s writers as well since they had nothing left to write about, and even the writers were running out of ideas.

It was decided during the filming of the fifteenth season that the show will not be returning with a sixteenth season. Even the show’s distributor, The CW, did not want to keep running the show since they follow some standard rules and cannot run a show if it does not yield high ratings.

What To Expect From Supernatural Season 16?

Supernatural Season 16 has been canceled and the show had already released its last and final season which was season fifteen in the year 2020.

The finale season displayed Sam Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (played by Jensen Ackles) battling demons and angels, other mythical creatures, monsters, and supernatural beings.

Supernatural Season 16 Episode Guide

There is no episode guide for Supernatural season 16, the show has been canceled for season sixteenth. The show concluded its story with the previously aired season’s fifteenth. Season fifteenth had a total of twenty episodes. The episode guide for the fifteenth season is given below:

  • Season 15, Episode 1: Back to the Future
  • Season 15, Episode 2: Raising Hell
  • Season 15, Episode 3: The Ruptures
  • Season 15, Episode 4: Atomic Monsters
  • Season 15, Episode 5: Proverbs 17:3
  • Season 15, Episode 6: Golden Time
  • Season 15, Episode 7: Last Call
  • Season 15, Episode 8: Our father, Who aren’t in heaven
  • Season 15, Episode 9: The Trap
  • Season 15, Episode 10: The Heroes’ Journey
  • Season 15, Episode 11: The Gamblers
  • Season 15, Episode 12: Galaxy Brain
  • Season 15, Episode 13: Destiny’s Child
  • Season 15, Episode 14: Last Holiday
  • Season 15, Episode 15: Gimme Shelter
  • Season 15, Episode 16: Drag me away
  • Season 15, Episode 17: Unity
  • Season 15, Episode 18: Despair
  • Season 15, Episode 19: Inherit the Earth
  • Season 15, Episode 20: Carry On

Is There A Trailer For Supernatural Season 16

Supernatural season 16 trailer will not be there since the show has been canceled for the sixteenth season. The series ended with the fifteenth season.

