Supernatural is an American television series exploring the genres of dark fantasy, supernatural, and drama. The show was created by Eric Kripke.

The executive producers of the series are Eric Kripke, Robert Singer, McG, David Nutter, Kim Manners, John Shiban, Phil Sgriccia, Sera Gamble, Ben Edlund, Jeremy Carver, Jim Michaels, Todd Aronauer, Adam Glass, Andrew Dabb, Brad Buckner, Eugenie Ross-Leming.

Supernatural Season 16 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything Else!

The production companies involved are Kripke Enterprises, Wonderland Sound and Vision, and Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution is the original distributor of the show.The filming locations are British Columbia, Canada.

The show first premiered on 13th September 2005, first on The WB and later became a part of THE CW’s lineup. The show revolves around the two main characters named Sam Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (played by Jensen Ackles), who are portrayed as two brothers as they hunt all sorts of demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings.

Series Name Supernatural Season 16 Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller Director Eric Kripke Composers Jay Gruska

Christopher Lennertz Producers Kripke Enterprises

Warner Bros. Television

Wonderland Sound and Vision Country of Origin United States Original Language English Number of Seasons 15 First Episode Date September 13, 2005 Final Episode Date 19 November 2020 Upcoming Season Release Date Not yet confirmed Main Characters Sam Winchester

Dean Winchester

Bobby Singer Main Cast Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles

Jim Beaver Where to Watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Apple iTunes Related Series Supernatural: Bloodlines

The Winchesters Nominations Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Chemistry Filming Location Buntzen Lake, Anmore, British Columbia, Canada

Supernatural Season 16 streaming will not be done because season 16th has been canceled. However, the series is available to stream on the online streaming service Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Supernatural Season 16 Expected Release Date

The Supernatural Season 16 release date is not there because the show has been canceled for the fifteenth season. The series’ last and final season was released, which was season 15 on October 10, 2019, and concluded with the season finale episode on November 19, 2020.

The Supernatural series was scheduled to release its series finale on May 18, 2020, but due to the COVI-19 pandemic shutdown, Warner Bros. Television shut down the production for its series.

Then it was later revealed by the series showrunner Andrew Dabb that the show would go on hiatus after its March 23 episode. However, the airing of its final season’s episodes resumed on 8th October 2020 and concluded with its final episode on 19th November 2020.

Supernatural Season 16 Plot

Supernatural Season 16 plot will not be there. Since the show has been canceled and season fifteen was its last and final season. The plot of all the fifteen-season revolved around the show’s main theme which is the dark fantasy drama.

It displayed the lives of the two brothers, Sam Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (played by Jensen Ackles), and their act of hunting demons, ghosts, and supernatural beings.

The duo was raised by their father after they lost their mother to a supernatural force. The plot of the finale season featured the epic journey of the brothers ending as the show entered its last and final season. Season fifteen displayed the Winchester brothers facing off with God himself (played by Rob Benedict).

Where To Watch Supernatural Season 16?

The famous series Supernatural is available to stream on different online streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Supernatural Season 16 Cast

Supernatural Season 16 casts are not going to be there. Since the show has been canceled for the sixteenth season.

The previously aired season fifteenth was its last and final season, the cast of the fifteenth season included the show’s main characters including:

Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester

Alexander Calvert as Jack Kline and Belphegor

The special guest stars that were seen in the final season were:

Jim Beaver as Bobby Singer

DJ Qualls as Garth Fitzgerald IV

Mark Pellegrino as Lucifer

The other recurring star members include:

Ruth Connell as Rowena MacLeod

David Haydn-Jones as Arthur Ketch

Osric Chau as Kevin Tran

Rob Benedict as Chuck Shurley / God

Emily Swallow as Amara / The Darkness

Emily Perkins as Becky Rosen

Ty Olsson as Benny Lafitte

Anna Grace Barlow as Lilith / Ashley Monroe

Shoshannah Stern as Eileen Leahy

Christian Kane as Lee Webb

Dimitri Vantis as Sergei

Jake Abel as Adam Milligan

Michael, Keith Szarabajka as Donatello Redfield

Kim Rhodes as Sheriff Jody Mills

Social Media Talk On Supernatural Season 16

After 15 years of production, the Showmakers as well as the actors opted to stop the series. It had always been a hit and the actors wanted it to stay the same and leave the show on a positive note. The show had been running for a total of 15 years, which had become boring for the show’s writers as well since they had nothing left to write about, and even the writers were running out of ideas.

17 years ago this epic dark fantasy drama series premiered. Supernatural is one of my favorite non Marvel tv series pic.twitter.com/vRCOHsVpnB — MarvelGuy (@marvelguy1991) September 13, 2022

It was decided during the filming of the fifteenth season that the show will not be returning with a sixteenth season. Even the show’s distributor, The CW, did not want to keep running the show since they follow some standard rules and cannot run a show if it does not yield high ratings.

What To Expect From Supernatural Season 16 ?

Supernatural Season 16 has been canceled and the show had already released its last and final season which was season fifteen in the year 2020.

The finale season displayed Sam Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (played by Jensen Ackles) battling demons and angels, other mythical creatures, monsters, and supernatural beings.

Supernatural Season 16 Episode Guide

There is no episode guide for Supernatural season 16, the show has been canceled for season sixteenth. The show concluded its story with the previously aired season’s fifteenth. Season fifteenth had a total of twenty episodes. The episode guide for the fifteenth season is given below:

Season 15, Episode 1: Back to the Future

Season 15, Episode 2: Raising Hell

Season 15, Episode 3: The Ruptures

Season 15, Episode 4: Atomic Monsters

Season 15, Episode 5: Proverbs 17:3

Season 15, Episode 6: Golden Time

Season 15, Episode 7: Last Call

Season 15, Episode 8: Our father, Who aren’t in heaven

Season 15, Episode 9: The Trap

Season 15, Episode 10: The Heroes’ Journey

Season 15, Episode 11: The Gamblers

Season 15, Episode 12: Galaxy Brain

Season 15, Episode 13: Destiny’s Child

Season 15, Episode 14: Last Holiday

Season 15, Episode 15: Gimme Shelter

Season 15, Episode 16: Drag me away

Season 15, Episode 17: Unity

Season 15, Episode 18: Despair

Season 15, Episode 19: Inherit the Earth

Season 15, Episode 20: Carry On

Is There A Trailer For Supernatural Season 16

Supernatural season 16 trailer will not be there since the show has been canceled for the sixteenth season. The series ended with the fifteenth season.

