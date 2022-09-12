Coming soon from Lionsgate is the family-friendly supernatural horror adventure movie Ghoster, which everyone is claiming to be a knockoff of the 1995 hit film ‘Casper’. The film aims to be a source of entertainment for kids for their favorite holiday- Halloween.

When Will Ghoster Movie Premiere?

Lionsgate released a trailer for this upcoming movie a month ago, which people have started to call a clear rip-off of the classic 1995 Casper movie who was from the same genre.

It’s hard to believe that the movie actually got made even though it is being called out for blatantly copying ‘Casper’. The Synopsis for the film goes something like this- ‘This captivating family adventure transports you to an enchanted, ghostly world.

All You Need To Know About Ghoster 2022!

Elizabeth and her father inherited a nearby estate, only to discover that it is haunted by a sweet young phantom named Ghoster. He begs Elizabeth’s assistance in breaking an ancient dragon’s curse that has imprisoned him in the manor.

Together with the caretaker’s handsome son Mateo, they must enter a magical painting and solve dangerous puzzles to undo the hex and free Ghoster’s ancestors’ trapped souls. It’s almost frightening how much fun it is!’

Movie Ghoster Director Ryan Bellgardt Stars Sophie Proctor

J.R. Brown Genres Adventure

Family Language English Production Company Ace Entertainment Release date October 11, 2022

Ghoster 2022 Release Date

This year’s Halloween season is going to be even spookier with the release of Ghoster which is set to be released on digital, on-demand, and DVD on October 11, 2022. While October will be filled with releases like Halloween Ends and Prey for the Devil, family-friendly horror/ thriller movies are also important to balance it all out for the younger audience, like Spirit Halloween and the upcoming sequel to Hocus Pocus.

Where To Watch Ghoster Movie?

Ghoster will be released on 11 October this Halloween season and will be available on Digital, on-demand, and DVD on October 11, 2022.

Must Check:

Tales Of The Jedi Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoiler & More!

Guardians Of Time Release Date, Cast Plot, Trailer & More!

Ghoster Plot

The plot that can be taken from the trailer is something as follows-

It starts with Elizabeth receiving a letter from an uncle from her mother’s side that she didn’t know about who has now died and named her the sole heir to Echoville Manor. Then she, along with her father visits the manor where they learn that nobody has lived there ever since a boy who lived there mysteriously disappeared many years ago.

Later while looking around the house she comes across Ghoster who is the ghost of that boy. Ghoster asks for their help to free himself from a ghost dragon’s curse. Elizabeth along with her father and Mateo agrees to help Ghoster. Ghoster returns the favor by helping them out with getting rid of the bank that wants to acquire the Manor. Elizabeth’s father says, “your mom wouldn’t have let us just give up without a fight.”

Ghoster 2022 Cast

Sophie Proctor as Elizabeth Oren

David Henrie as Ghoster

J.R. Brown as James Oren

Josh Excayg as Mateo

Rachel G. Whittle as Connie

Marlon Ladd as Mr. Alessi

Gerardo Davila as Juan

Dale Dobson as Joe

Christy Tate as Abigial Oren

Now known for Ghoster, Sophie Proctor has previously worked in Washington’s Armor (2022) and The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret. J.R. Brown has worked on In the Dukes of Hazzard (2005), Still Breathing (1997), and The Caveman’s Valentine (2001).

While David Henrie is known for his performance as Luke Mosby (Ted Mosby’s future son) in how I met your mother, he is also a producer, director, and screenwriter.

The film is produced by Lionsgate and ACE Entertainment Films and directed by Ryan Bellgardt. He is the president and creative director at boiling point media. He also wrote and directed Army of Frankensteins (2013), Gremlin (2017), Jurassic Games (2018), the Adventures of Jurassic Pet (2019), dinosaur world (2020), and Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet (2021). He has also worked as a visual effects supervisor in Gremlin (2017), the Jurassic Games (2018), Guardians of Time (2022), and The Adventure of A.R.I.: My Robot Friend (2022). Jerome Reygner-Kalfon, Sebastien Semon, and Zeus Zamani are also serving as producers for the film. Ghoster is written by Nick Pollack, Jerome Reygner-Kalfon, and Sebastien Semon.

Social Media Talk On Ghoster

✐ DeLorean New Movie ✎ ☞ Ghoster (2022) pic.twitter.com/lMwM8GeO9m — The DeLorean PleX Server (@DeLorean_Plex) September 6, 2022

Ghoster Trailer

The Ghoster trailer was released on 3 August 2022 and follows Elizabeth Oren (Sophie Proctor), a young girl who inherits a stately manor and later discovers the spirit of a boy named Ghoster haunting it.

Then Ghoster enlists Elizabeth’s help in freeing him from a ghost dragon’s curse and for doing so she embarks on an exciting adventure alongside her father (J.R. Brown) and Mateo (Josh Escayg) who is the caretaker’s son. The poster for the movie reads, “an incredible ghost story.”

Also Read:

Top 10 Trending Anime Of The Week – Check Out The Best Anime To Watch This Week

How Much Is Joe Keery Net Worth In 2022? Girlfriend, Age, Movies, Bio