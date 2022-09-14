Designing Miami is the upcoming Netflix television series, exploring the genres of housing, building romance, and reality. The series’ executive producers are Eric Wattenberg, Will Nothacker, Deanna Markoff, and Luke Neslage.

The production house involved is Spoke Studios. The country of origin of the show is the United States with English as its original language.

Designing Miami Season 1 Release Date Has Been Revealed By Netflix!

Netflix is the upcoming series’ original distributor. The show will feature the power couple Raymond Jimenez and Eilyn Cueto who will be married to one another and competing at their job. They will be seen trying to help their clients turn their Miami homes from drab to fabulous.

The couple aims to take over the entire world, not just Miami with their amazing skills and talent of being interior designers.

What Is Designing Miami Series About?

Designing Miami streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix. The series will be releasing all its eight episodes on 21st September 2022. As of now, no information has yet surfaced as to where else the series will be streaming apart from Netflix.

Series Name Designing Miami Genre Reality-TV Producers Eric Wattenberg, Will Nothacker, Deanna Markoff, and Luke Neslage Production Company Spoke Studios Country of Origin United States Original Language English Number of Seasons 1 First Episode Date 21st September 2022 Episodes in Upcoming Season 8 Main Cast Raymond Jimenez, Eilyn Cueto Where to Watch Netflix Filming Location Miami, Florida, USA

Designing Miami Season 1 Release Date

Designing Miami Season 1 release date is 21st September 2022. The show will be releasing all its eight episodes in just one go on its official release date. As of now, no information has been provided by the makers of the show as to where else the series will be premiering.

Designing Miami Plot

Designing Miami’s plot revolves around Miami’s two interior designers named Raymond Jimenez and Eilyn Cueto, they are not portrayed just as competitors, but they will also be seen as a married couple.

Eilyn will be portrayed as a minimalist designer having a more aesthetic and clean approach whereas his husband Ray Jimenez has been seen as having a more extravagant and maximalist approach. Together, the couple will be seen designing millions of dream houses.

The show will give the audience a glimpse of how interior designers deal with their deep-pocketed and high-end clients, a group of young workers and designers, and their closed-knitted families handling their personal relationships as well.

Working together as a couple is not a piece of cake but the couple manages to pull it off together with easiness and an incredibly healthy sense of humor and love.

Must check:

Moneybagg Yo And Ari Fletcher Are Expecting Their First Child?!!

Rapper PnB Rock Was Fatally Shot During A Restaurant Robbery In Los Angeles

Where To Watch Designing Miami Series?

Designing Miami Season 1 will be available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix. Once it is officially released by Netflix, the series will be available to watch on other online streaming websites such as Fmovies, Dailymotion, etc.

Designing Miami Cast

Designing Miami Season 1 cast will consist of Raymond Jimenez and Eilyn Cueto. The other cast members have not yet been disclosed by the makers of the show. It is expected to have a few other characters as well which will be recurring in the given eight episodes.

Designing Miami The Talk On Social Media

Designing Miami is going to be a treat for all the reality show fans out there. Fans of a reality television show that features lifestyle, drama, and comedy are readily waiting for Netflix to drop this series.

Fans of the previously hit reality television series like HGTV and a few other Netflix hit housing reality-drama shows like Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, and Buy my house have already added another Netflix upcoming series “Designing Miami’ to their watchlist.

According to a few rumors it has been stated that the upcoming series “Designing Miami” will be releasing a total of eight episodes, with each episode having an average run length of about fifty minutes to sixty minutes.

What To Expect From Designing Miami ?

The upcoming series Designing Miami is going to be a reality show featuring a power couple and will also simultaneously be exploring the genres of housing, building, reality, drama, and romance.

It is expected to follow a similar pattern to the show’s distributor Netflix, a previously hit show which was also based on a similar concept but what is different with Designing Miami is that it will be featuring an already related power couple Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, being displayed as the perfect match for each other and for their line of work.

They are going to be portrayed as competitors since their respective interior design firms will be seen remodeling houses, apartments, and bungalows for the rich Miami clients.

The show will be displaying the couple fighting off and competing for their high-end Miami clients while also trying to maintain a balance in their love relationship.

It will try and portray certain themes which are very prevalent in the real world as well, trying to show how work and relationships go hand in hand even if the couple are competing for the same things.

The show’s female lead cast member named Eilyn will be seen trying to have a minimalist aesthetic approach while performing her work of interior design.

Whereas his husband, Ray Jimenez will be seen as having a more maximalist approach. The duo will be seen fashionably designing the houses of South Florida. It is expected to be feel good type of reality television series.

Designing Miami Episode Guide

The episode guide for the upcoming Netflix series “Designing Miami” has not yet been provided by the makers of the show. The show will be having a total of eight episodes. Each episode is expected to have an average run length of about fifty minutes to sixty minutes.

The show has primarily been made in the English language, but it is also expected to be available in other dubbed versions as well. Netflix will be dropping all its episodes in just one go, on the show’s official release date, it will not be following a weekly release pattern.

Designing Miami Trailer

Designing Miami trailer was released on 7th September 2022. The one-minute and fifty-second-long trailer opens with an interior and exterior view of the extravagant houses in Miami. It then showed ray saying, “Miami is a designer’s dream”. The trailer primarily started with the series’ main lead characters Ray and Eilyn giving their introduction.

Ray was also seen expressing his plans to launch his very own design company named Raymond Nicolas. There were some funny references that the couple was making about each other as to how Ray wants to rip his wife to shreds just because she is his competitor.

The duo was seen working hard with their clients and expressing their goals as how they aim to be the top designers in the world, not just in Miami.

Read more:

Tulsa King Release Date, Cast, Spoiler, Trailer & More Updates!

Percy Jackson And The Olympians Expected Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And More