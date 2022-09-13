Percy Jackson And the Olympians is an upcoming American television series exploring the genres of adventure, fantasy, and action. The show is created by Rick Riordan for the online streaming service Disney plus.

It is known to be based on the novel series of the same name Percy Jackson & the Olympians by Rick Riordan. The showrunners of the television series are Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz. Each season is going to be adapted from an installment of the book series.

The producers of the show are Rick Riordan, Becky Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg, James Bobin, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. It is based on Percy Jackson & the Olympians by Rick Riordan.

The series’ main actors include Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri. The show’s original distributor is Disney Platform Distribution. The production companies involved are 20th Television and Gotham Group.

What Percy Jackson And The Olympians Be About?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Principal photography started on June 2, 2022. The filming was primarily done in Vancouver, Canada under the then working title Mink Golden.

The series is also known to be utilizing an LED stage which happens to be powered by Industrial Light & Magic’s visual effects technology including stagecraft. The series is expected to be in its production phase by of the year 2022.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Disney Plus Hot star in early 2024. No official date has been revealed by the makers of the series.

As of now, no information has been provided by the makers as to what all other streaming platforms will also be releasing the series. It is expected that once after the series’ official release it will be available to stream on other streaming services online as well.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians Expected Released Date

Percy Jackson and the Olympians release date has not yet been disclosed by the makers of the show. It is expected to be released during the early months of 2024.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians Plot

Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ plot revolves around the movie’s main lead character named Percy Jackson (played by Walker Scobell), who happens to be a 12-year-old boy always prone to trouble.

Percy, the modern demigod was just accepting and coming to terms with his freshly acquired divine skills and powers at a training ground meant for children. It was only then that the Greek God, Zeus also known as the sky god accuses Percy of stealing his master’s lightning bolt.

Percy will be seen preparing himself for the adventure of his lifetime when his friends trek across America to find the lightning bolt and restore order to Olympus.

Where To Watch Percy Jackson And The Olympians?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is going to be available to watch on the online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The show will be having a total of eight episodes which are either going to follow a weekly release pattern or will be released in one go by Disney Plus Hotstar.

As of now no other information has surfaced about the other streaming services that will also be releasing the upcoming series.

We're thrilled to be the first to work on this epic @ILMVFX stage. Find out where it takes us in #PercyJackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bw01zk9cTd — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) June 28, 2022

Percy Jackson And The Olympians Cast

Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast includes the show’s main lead characters including

• Percy Jackson (played by Walker Scobell), who happens to be a young demigod.

• Annabeth Chase (played by Leah Sava Jeffries), who will be playing the daughter of Athena who has been training at Camp Half-Blood for five years.

• Grover Underwood (played by Aryan Simhadri), who will be playing the role Percy’s best friend and a satyr who will be seen disguised as a 12-year-old boy.

The other additional recurring cast members of the upcoming series are:

• Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, playing the role of Percy’s selfless mother.

• Chiron / Mr. Brunner (Played by Glynn Turman), will be playing the role of a centaur who will be seen disguised as Percy’s Latin teacher.

• Dionysus / Mr. D (Played by Jason Mantzoukas), also the head of Camp Half-Blood.

• Alecto / Ms. Dodds (Played by Megan Mullally) will be shown as Percy’s stern mathematics teacher who will also be serving the god Hades as one of the three Furies.

• Gabe Ugliano (played by Timm Sharp) playing the role of Sally’s husband and Percy’s stepfather.

• Clarisse La Rue (played by Dior Goodjohn) is shown as the strong-willed daughter of Ares, the one who bullies Percy.

• Luke Castellan (played by Charlie Bushnell), who will be seen as a swordsman, the counselor of the Hermes cabin.

The show’s guest star includes, Olivea Morton playing the role of Nancy Bobofit, a blunt teacher’s pet who happens to dislikes Percy.

The Talk On Social Media About Percy Jackson And The Olympians

Fans to date are excited and are hoping to see another project coming from the Percy Jackson’s franchise. As per the online rumors, the movie’s filming started in June 2022.

According to a few sources, the preliminary casting for the upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians started in April of the year 2021.

Then, later in January of 2022 Walker Scobell was confirmed to play the series’ main lead character Percy Jackson, the official announcement regarding him being cast for the role was done in April.

First day of camp vibes 🔱 Your first #PercyPreview is here.



Production is underway on #PercyJackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/NWALMOvMVH — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) June 2, 2022

Later, Leah Sava Jeffries was confirmed to play the role of Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri to play Grover Underwood.

The audience is comparing the upcoming series with the previously released movies belonging to the Percy Jackson’s franchise.

The overall production budget of the 2010 Percy Jackson and the Olympians film was about 95 million dollars, and it was a box office hit grossing 226.4 million dollars across the world.

The movie’s-based videogame was also developed by Activision for Nintendo DS in 2010. Another sequel was also released on August 7, 2013, which was named Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

What To Expect From Percy Jackson And The Olympians?

The series is known to have some remarkable displays of visual effects and action sequences. It will also be featuring a lot of Greek gods and goddesses. Many references will be made to Greek mythology.

The show’s main lead character Percy Jackson (played by Logan Lerman) is expected to be seen trying to find the lightning bolt and restore it back to Olympus. Percy and his friends will be seen going all over America in search of the lightning bolt.

Any Episode Guide For Percy Jackson And The Olympians?

The episode guide for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has not yet been provided by the makers of the series. It is expected to have a total of eight episodes with each episode having an average run length of about twenty-five minutes to fifty-five minutes.

No proper information has been revealed by the makers of the show. The series will primarily be available in the English language. However, it is expected to be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians Teaser

Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer has not yet been released. However, a short teaser of the upcoming series was released on 11th September 2022.

The twenty-second-long trailer opened with a scene of a forest with young children dressed in orange with Half-blood written on their t-shirts carrying weapons and with the voice of Percy Jackson confessing things about what it is to be a half-blood and how it is dangerous and can even get someone killed. The teaser ended with a close-up of Percy’s face.