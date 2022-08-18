Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” The Most Expensive Show!

The most unapologetically expensive series ever made “Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will be released on 2 Sep 2022. This series will be the most spectacular ever made, an expensive one with an estimated cost of $1 billion with five planned seasons.

Amazon prime video dropped the first teaser of the much-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power.

And indeed long after 20 years, the prequel Rings of Power is going to be released and worldwide fans are biting their nails with the great zest of anticipation. Power of Rings is released after The Hobbit and Lord of Rings trilogy after a long gap.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power directed by the ever-fascinating director Peter Jackson, based on the novel written by J R R Tolkien is an epic trilogy of adventures and fantasy. The films are titled, ‘ The Fellowship of the Ring’, ‘ The Two Towers, and ‘The Return of the King’.

The biggest and most ambitious film projects ever undertaken Lord Of the Rings was indeed a stupendous work and it was highly acclaimed. It is regarded as the magnificent and most influential film series ever taken. The film received worldwide accolades and it was a major financial success across the world.

Before getting ready to watch the series Rings of Power, I have to rattle off the incidents that happened in Lord of Rings. The lords of Elves, Dwarves, and Men in the second age of middle earth are given rings of power.

The lord of darkness, Sauron’s ascending and the forging of the rings of power, and the violent escapades related to the mounting of Sauron are the base of the plot. The trilogy is intricate because of its umpteen characters and their background stories.

After all, it is the story of power. To ascertain one’s control over the realm with the help of power. The show depicts an epic battle against Sauron, the rise and fall of Numenor, and at last, Isildur cutting the One ring from Sauron’s hand and declaring it for himself. There will be more new characters in the prequel and fans could expect mind-numbing visual effects.

But after the release of the teaser of Rings of Power there aroused criticism in regard to racism. On YouTube, there are countless comments based on the Racist attitude toward the portrayal of characters. Since this criticism can be deemed as daft and silly, the portrayal of Sophia Nomvete as Dwarven princess Disa and Ismael Cruz Cordova as Elvish warrior Arondir.

Maybe the criticism against this massive series is to tarnish the effort and credibility of the series. Albeit the protest over the unrealistic presence of a Black dwarf princess feels silly, they are desperately trying to put forward a message.

Even though the story revolves around wizards, wizardry, and a magic ring the portrayal of a black dwarf is of high significance. But what Tolkien had intended is far away from reality.

As a vociferous director, Tolkien had never intended the act of racism in his works. But as reality sets in the character portrayal seems a little problematic in a society where racism is a never-ending pervasive emotion in the world.

“The history of fantasy is racialized. People are used to seeing fantasies and fairytales as all-white, particularly in faux-medieval or magical medieval settings. We are taking them out of the dream space.

We are taking them out of how they imagined it could be, and so it feels off to them. So that’s why they are saying, you know, ‘who are these people? This is not what Tolkien intended! It’s not accurate’” says Ebony Elizabeth Thomas author of The Dark Fantastic and an associate professor at the University of Michigan.

Racism never ends until the white cars will have black tires. Racism never ends until the white is for peace and black is for evil. Racism never ends until a black man can have a white woman on his bed. As well know what the term defines, there still exists the racist ideology deep-rooted in one’s subconscious. Society is still a stick in the mud.

The rapacious society seeks privilege in being white and denigrates the blacks. How can a person disparage others just because of their skin color?

This unscrupulous and incorrigible society’s attitude will bring a tremendous impact on people’s lives. Demented society’s rules and regulations will arise racial conflicts.

So with the prevailing notions of racism, the series is highly disregarded and considered as derogatory because of the portrayal of a black dwarf princess. We live in the fantasy world created by whites and depicting blacks as ugly and evil just accentuates the already existing notion regarding racism.

In this 21st century, things have changed, and the ruthless attitude of society towards class, creed, and race has changed. But we cannot assert that it is fully obliterated. It is still concealed in the air or the air that we breathe is still smeared with these dust particles. But despite these critical views fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the first episode to be aired and they are expecting it to be a binge-watch spree experience.

