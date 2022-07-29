Yellowstone Season 6 Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, And Plot

Since the start of the drama series, Yellowstone has seized the hearts of millions of people. Yellowstone was released on June 20, 2018, and since that day people are hooked on this series now, they all are desperately waiting for Yellowstone season 5 of the show. Yellowstone Season 3 was the one from where this series really hit it off. And after seeing the popularity that is gaining especially after season 4, it can be easily concluded that Paramount is definitely going for Yellowstone Season 6 and after all this show is the high ranking show for Paramount.

But the end of this series might be near as insinuated by the maker of this series Taylor Sheridan and the star of the series Kevin Costner.

Will There Be Yellowstone Season 6?

Yellowstone Season 4 is the highest grossing season garnering more than 10 million people. When the first season, came out it was only popular in the Big Sky Area where the series is set on. Yellowstone did not catch the eyes of the big cities like New York or Los Angeles but it was very famous in the rural areas. The series is nothing about the Yellowstone national park even though, it is named Yellowstone. But it is located near the park, and when they have to show frantic encounters with wolves the characters go to the park. By far season 4 of this show is the most watched season and the viewers are eagerly waiting for its new season.

When Will Yellowstone Season 6 Air?

Yellowstone has become my favorite show in the United States. Yellowstone Season 5 of this series is around the corner and the viewers are on the edge of their seats to know what is going to happen next. More importantly than that, viewers are wondering about season 6, if that going to happen or not, and if after season 5 they will say goodbye to their favorite show.

Yellowstone Season 3 was the one from where this series really hit it off. And after seeing the popularity that is gaining especially after season 4, it can be easily concluded that Paramount is definitely going for Yellowstone season 6 and after all this show is the high ranking show for Paramount.

Must read: Tony Dow Net Worth: ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Dead At 77!!

The Blacklist Season 10 Release Date Renewed Or Cancelled?

The mind behind this series Taylor Sheridan has been working on many projects, taking his attention away from this series. Even though he has a lot of Dutton stories to put forward, he won’t run this series forever. During an interview, Sheridan said “Well, I know how it ends. I am writing to that ending.” The newest star of the series also insinuated that the end is near and that end might be Yellowstone season 6.

So, as pointed out by the brain behind this series and the star of this series it is fair to say that there is going to be a Yellowstone season 6.

Yellowstone Season 6 Release Date

If there is going to be a Yellowstone season 6, which I am pretty sure will be there then, I really do not think that they are going to be in any hurry to make that season official. And as Yellowstone season 5 is by far the longest season with 14 episodes, one can only assume that this season will put their fans on the edge of their seat and for them to be asking for more from the maker of the series. Yellowstone Season 6 will only go on to be more intriguing. But we are yet to know if there is going to be a season 6 or not.

It was in the month of February that the most awaited season 5 of the Yellowstone was officially announced. Yellowstone Season 5 of this series has been divided into two parts and as mentioned by the Paramount Network the season is set to embark on November 13. But, there is still no idea on when the second part of season 5 will be airing.

The fans of the Yellowstone are very much eager to see what the maker of the series has in store for them in and after this season.

Yellowstone Season 6 Cast

From what can be gathered from casting news that has been put out so far, we are definitely going to see some old and new faces this season. Some old faces that would be coming back in the series are Josh Lucas (as the younger version of John Dutton), Kyle Red Silverstein (playing the younger version of Rip), and Kylie Rogers (playing the younger version of Beth). We are also going to be seeing Jacki Weaver, who played the role of Caroline Warner (family corporate adversary).

The right-hand man of Rainwater, Mo (played by Mo Brings Plenty) and Governor Lynelle Perry (played by Wendy Moniz) the regular of the series will also be there.

Not just old and regular faces are there, we are also going to be seeing some new faces this season. The actor which is known for his role in the American Horror Story, Kai Caster will be in this season playing the role of a young cowboy, which goes by Rowdy, Lilli Kay (known for her role in Your Honor and Rustin) she will be playing as the assistant to the Duttons. Then, there will be Dawn Olivieri as of now the fan of this show know her as the sister of James Dutton and would be taking in on the new identity in this season of the Yellowstone and will be playing Sarah Atwood (the corporate shark).

Jen Landon (playing the role of Teeter), and Kathryn Kelly (playing the role of Jimmy’s new fiancée Emily) have been put up as the series regulars as stated in the earlier announcements.

All the Yellowstone key roles are expected to return Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham, and Jefferson White (playing the role of Jimmy).

These all are the faces we are going to be seeing in season 5 and we still have to wait and see who all are going to be there in Yellowstone season 6.

Yellowstone Season 6 Talk On Social Media

On Instagram, Kelly Reily who is playing the role of Beth Dutton shared a photo of five scripts of Yellowstone season 5 on her story which puts the show fan into a lot of questions like if there will be no Beth Dutton in episode 3. Or are they filming in sequence?

Not just questions, fans of this series have made so many theories on Reddit and many other social media.

On May 18, Yellowstone tweeted that season 5 of the show is finally happening on their Twitter handle which surprised their fans that were eagerly waiting for it to happen.

There has been little to no talk about season 6 about if it is happening or is canceled.

What Do We Expect In Yellowstone Season 6?

We are almost sure that there will be a season 6, after listening to the maker and stars talking about it. With season 5 having the most ever episodes of this series and, coming in two parts, one can definitely foresee that a lot is going down this season and the end will be bang on. If this turns out to be true then we could expect a lot more interesting things to be happening in season 6.

Must check:

Manifest Season 4 Release Date: Renewed Or Cancelled?

Miraculous Ladybug Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Official Trailer

Yellowstone Season 6 Episode Guide

From what can be seen from the photo that was shared by Kelly Reily on their Instagram story about the scripts of episodes 1 and 2, then 4-6 we can deduce the episodes name: