Sanderson Sisters Are Back!! Disney Releases ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

On Tuesday, Disney gave fans an initial look at the much-predicted movie “Hocus Pocus 2”. Fans will get to watch Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, Bette Midler, 76, and Kathy Najimy, 65, reprise their characters as the trio of witches made prominent during the 1993 comedy film.

After Many Years Disney Brings Back The Sanderson Sisters As ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

In this phase, though, they are summoned by the two teenage girls, who function a dark ritual in the hope of energizing any witch power. Instead, they accidentally summon the theatrical, child-eating Sanderson Sister. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker reprise their characters.

Part 1 of Hocus Pocus, directed by High School Musical Kenny Ortega, did not do well critically, but home video and television broadcasting twisted it into the Halloween Classic. Presently, it is essential for not-so-creepy movies – not to mention a huge source of tourism revenue for the town of Salem.

Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, and Sam Richardson join the cast, along with Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham. In addition, the sequel is cast by Anne Fletcher and will hit the Disney Plus on 30th September.

Furthermore, the original film is a cherished cult classic and while so several legacy sequels tend to feel barefaced cashing in on the nostalgia, it is hard not to get enthusiastic about a return to Salem. We cannot wait to see what the return of the Sanderson Sisters has in store for us, so here’s everything you require to know about part 2 of Hocus Pocus.

Yes, now you can watch it again. The trailer debuted on 28th June 2022 – and along with the trailer came a sanctioned poster too.

Beforehand, the production of Hocus Pocus 2 granted an initial look at the returning sisters and an ephemeral glimpse of them in action. There is also one entire second of footage in Disney+’s 2022 teaser, so you could also watch that on the loop.

Release Date Of Hocus Pocus 2

At Disney’s upfront presentation, it was confirmed that in May 2022 that the sequel will land on Disney+ on 30th September 2022. Filming began on the sequel in Rhode Island on 18th October 2021 and wrapped in late January 2022.

So presently, all we can do is wait for Hocus Pocus 2 to arrive, but to fill that witchy-structured hole in your life, you can rewatch the original movie on Disney+ of course. Excluding any unpredicted delays, everything seems on the track for the sequel to cast its spell on us later this year.

The Cast Of Hocus Pocus 2

In October 2022, Bette Midler has pretty much ensured that she’d be back for the sequel alongside Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Sarah Jessica Parker and Mary Sanderson.

In May 20201, we had to wait for a certified announcement that the stars would definitely be back as the witch trio, but really, it would not have been a Hocus Pocus movie without them.

Inopportunely, we are not predicting to see Thora Birch back as Dani Dennison as planning conflicts meant she had to diminish a character. “Everybody exasperated so hard to make that happen and it just didn’t, but everybody tried so hard,” she said in May 2022.

We are still waiting to see if Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw will be back as Max and Allison. In March 2022, Katz addressed if the OG stars are recurring: “You know, talking to a lot of fans presently, individuals are obviously really disenchanted that we are not included. But I could be lying. We are all in it! No, perhaps we are not. Possibly we are!”

One individual we do know who is in the sequel though is Veep star Sam Richardson, but we don’t yet know who he will be playing – even the trailer does not provide us much to go on besides being either a shop owner or librarian in some form of occult store. He has been mocking that he is just as much of a fan of Hocus Pocus as the rest of us.

In addition, the cast announcement also revealed that Doug Jones is returning as Billy Butcherson, while Lilia Buckingham, Whitney Peak, and Belissa Escobedo play Becca, Izzy, and Cassie, three teenagers who become the mark of the Sanderson Sister.

Froy Gutierrez, Juju Brener, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen round out the cast but there have been no facts about who they are playing.

Behind the scenes, the sequel was inspired by Jen D’Angelo and was initially set to be directed by Adam Shankman. Following a scheduling conflict, Anne Fletcher took over but Shankman is continuing on as an executive producer.